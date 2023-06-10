Friday’s WIAA Division 1 state softball semifinal at Goodman Diamond was littered with errors.

There were 10 total between second-seeded Superior, which committed six, and sixth-seeded Sun Prairie East. However, the Spartans overcame the mistakes when they were at the plate and beat East 6-3.

“It’s a lot of pressure (playing here),” Sun Prairie pitcher Tayler Baker said. “There’s a lot more people in the stands than you’re used to and there’s people coming to these games that don’t usually come to games. It’s a lot of pressure showing out for your whole community and knowing that you’re representing a really large city, especially at the D1 level.”

“I think we all just wanted it so bad that we just tried to be too perfect,” Cardinals left fielder Kenzie Longley said. “We just made silly errors that we definitely could’ve avoided.”

Baker suffered the loss, pitching a complete game with five strikeouts and four walks. She gave up six runs, three earned.

“They were very good hitters," Baker said. "… It’s really hard to get ahead in the count when batters aren’t swinging at your junk. I had to give them some good pitches and they hit them really well. I did what I could do to try to minimize runs.”

Haley Zembo earned the win, pitching a complete game with five strikeouts and four walks for Superior (27-0). She gave up three runs, one earned.

“She has a really good rise ball,” Longley said. “I think that tripped us up a little bit. We were swinging at things we shouldn't have been. She’s a good pitcher. Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your cap.”

The Cardinals (25-5) gave up one run in the third inning. Superior’s Avery Visger popped a leadoff fly ball to center field, but East right fielder Cassie Coffey and center fielder Carly Gross collided trying to catch the ball. It allowed Visger to race to third for a triple. Superior’s Melania Luostari later grounded out, which allowed Visger to score.

Visger went 3 for 3 with an RBI and scored three runs. Alayna DeGraef went 2 for 3 and scored a run.

The Spartans added to their lead in the fourth when they had the bases loaded. Paige Johnson hit an RBI single to shortstop to bring in a run with one out. East second baseman Abigail Packard threw Emma Raye’s grounder to catcher Vanessa Veith for the second out, but Veith's throw to first was wild, which allowed another run to score to make it 3-0.

The Cardinals recorded four hits and had one walk through the first four innings but they couldn't push across a run. They left 11 runners on base compared to the Spartans’ nine.

“We like to sleep until about the fourth or fifth inning,” East coach Jamie Olson said. “I’m not going to lie. That’s the thing, I’m happy for each and every one of these players. Once it starts, it starts. Obviously we left a lot of runners on base. It is what it is.”

Veith made up for her error in the fifth when she hit an RBI single to left to bring in Gross to cut the lead to 3-1 with two outs. Kaylie Frydenlund reached on an error to load the bases with two outs. Packard, who went 3 for 4 with an RBI, followed with a single up the middle to cut he Cardinals' deficit to 3-2.

“When we don’t get ahead, it really kills our momentum sometimes,” Baker said. “We really struggle keeping momentum going long term. We’ve struggled with that all year. Feeling it in that fifth inning, you could just feel the same adrenaline we felt last night. It was like, 'We’re at the state tournament. Let’s have fun. Let’s score runs. Let’s do what we can to stay in this game.'”

Veith went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

The Spartans got back to business in the fifth inning. Visger had an RBI single to raise the lead to 4-2. Johnson reached on an error when her fly to left was dropped by Coffey, allowing two runs to score for a 6-2 lead

Baker had the bases loaded when she flew out to left, allowing Coffey to score to make it 6-3.

“Momentum felt down,” Longley said. “We all wanted to win and we all wanted to come back, but it’s so hard to keep consecutively getting all of these hits. ... The energy wasn’t there, and that was our biggest downfall.”

This was the first time since 2017 that the Cardinals will not play in the state title game, although the program has a different feel this season after Sun Prairie opened a second high school.

“I know what my girls are capable of doing and what they can do,” Olson said. “Tonight it was a very emotional day for a lot of these kids, especially missing their graduation. That’s hard for them. Coming into the game, things just didn’t go our way and Superior is a phenomenal program. They haven’t lost a game all season. We just played a really tough game.”

