SUN PRAIRIE — In the circle or at the alley, Sun Prairie East junior Tayler Baker always has been focused on throwing strikes.

Ever since Baker was young, she has loved softball, which is her favorite sport, and been an avid bowler.

At home, she has two gloves (one for softball, one for bowling), four softball bats and six bowling balls.

Baker was part of the combined Sun Prairie (including East and West high schools), Marshall and Cambridge girls varsity bowling team that earned first place at the 2023 Wisconsin State Bowling championships (which is not a WIAA sport) in March in Weston. The team is scheduled to compete at the national tournament in June in Ohio.

The South Dakota State softball recruit is back in the circle leading Sun Prairie East to the top of the Big Eight Conference standings. The Cardinals, behind the right-handed Baker, clinched the conference title with a 3-0 victory over Madison Memorial on Tuesday night.

The sixth-ranked Cardinals, who finished second to Kaukauna at the WIAA Division 1 state softball tournament last season, have bowled over opponents even after the Sun Prairie school district split into two high schools this school year.

Baker, as a bowler, tries to avoid splits, but the school district’s decision to split was obviously out of her hands.

“I always was pretty confident in this team because I knew who the returners would be,” Baker said this week at practice. “We got to keep a lot of our past players, so I was pretty confident about still having a run at winning the conference. It didn’t totally shock me. It feels good, though. Definitely.”

Sun Prairie East coach Jamie Olson said she couldn’t be certain how the season would unfold after the split, but she remained confident.

“We try to take every practice as seriously as possible, with game-like situations, just to better them,” Olson said. “I try to talk to them about being confident and having a little swag. Everybody wants to knock us off. If we go in there confident and knowing what we are looking at and looking for, they will be successful.”

Bowling debut

Baker started bowling when she was 4 years old and played T-ball at age 5. She played numerous sports growing up, but the 17-year-old Baker said softball and bowling have been the sports she stuck with long term.

“Bowling is more of a family thing,” Baker said. “My dad (Chad) bowled since he was a kid. When my mom (Michele) met my dad, she started bowling. My sister (Jadyn) and I started bowling when we were young. It has a competitive side to it that people don’t expect. When you do tournaments and go to state and nationals, there is a lot of adrenaline.”

Baker — who averages about 190, with a high game of 265 — said she bowls two or three times a week during the high school softball season. Outside of the prep softball season, she bowls five or six times a week — including practices or league play, often at Prairie Lanes in Sun Prairie.

Asked if there was a correlation between bowling and softball pitching success, including the arm movement, Baker said she wasn’t sure because she had to change her bowling style entering her sophomore year.

“I don’t know,” Baker said. “It’s actually messed me up in the past with my arm. So, now I actually shoot two-handed. I don’t shoot one-handed anymore. I actually was having wrist problems when I was younger and that was (affecting) softball. So, I switched to two-handed.”

Australia’s Jason Belmonte, a top professional bowler, is one of the proponents of the two-handed style that Baker is using.

Fresher in the circle

Baker said her pitching arm is less sore this season because the Cardinals have been using more pitchers. She is the Cardinals’ primary pitcher, but Baker, who bats left-handed, said she also has played first base and third base.

“I’m utilizing three pitchers,” Olson said about Baker, junior McKenna Gross and sophomore Lillyanna Gross (the latter two are cousins, Olson said).

“All the weight is not on Tayler and wearing her out and wearing her down. We will use her for the big games that we need, but, otherwise, throwing my younger pitchers and giving them the experience for when Tayler is gone. That’s the biggest thing. These girls need to know how to play on the field and play with their defense. So, having that opportunity has been great.”

Baker has four pitches — a four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, changeup and riseball.

“My riseball and changeup have improved a lot from last year,” she said. “Last year, I’d really only use one of them. Only one of them would work each night. Now, I’ve been using all four of them every game.”

Tournaments on horizon

Baker is continuing to practice bowling now in preparation for the national tournament in June.

She said her bowling team, which had placed third the past two years at state prior to winning this year, finished second at nationals the past two years.

The bowling tournament is scheduled after the WIAA state softball tournament.

Sun Prairie, when it was a single program, advanced to the WIAA state softball tournament each season since 2017. The Cardinals won the Division 1 title in 2018 and were second in 2019, 2021 and 2022 (there was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Sun Prairie East was 19-4 and 17-1 in Big Eight play entering Wednesday night’s game against Madison La Follette.

“There are always things you can improve on,” Olson said. “The biggest thing is keeping the girls motivated and excited for the next step and letting them know we have to focus one game at a time.”

Baker’s approach for the postseason is straightforward.

“Just go as far in the playoffs as we can — stay alive,” Baker said.

