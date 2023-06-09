Errors seem to happen at any moment during a softball game.

Friday’s WIAA Division 1 state softball semifinal at Goodman Diamond was littered with them.

There were 10 total between second-seeded Superior, which committed six, and sixth-seeded Sun Prairie East. However, the Spartans overcame the mistakes when they were at the plate and beat Sun Prairie 6-3.

Sun Prairie East’s Tayler got the loss, pitching a complete game with five strikeouts and four walks. She gave up six runs, three earned.

Haley Zembo earned the win, pitching the complete game with five strikeouts and four walks for Superior (27-0). She gave up three runs, one earned.

The Cardinals (25-5) gave up one run in the third inning. Superior’s Avery Visger popped a leadoff fly ball to center field, but Sun Prairie right fielder Cassie Coffey and center fielder Carly Gross collided trying to catch the ball. It allowed Visger to race to third for a triple. A couple batters later with runners on the corner and one out, Superior’s Melania Luostari grounded out, allowing Visgor to score from third.

Visger went 3 for 3 with an RBI and scored three runs for the Spartans. Alayna DeGraef went 2-for-3 and scored a run.

The Spartans added to their lead in the fourth when they had the bases loaded. Paige Johnson hit an RBI single to shortstop to bring in a run with one out. Raye’s grounder was thrown to catcher Vanessa Veith for the second out, but the throw to first was wild, allowing a run to score to make it 3-0.

Veith went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Stella Ewoldt, Gross all had a hit for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals recorded four hits and had one walk through the first four innings. However, each of the baserunners were stranded in scoring position.

Veith made up for her error in the fifth when she hit an RBI single to left to bring in Gross to cut the lead to 3-1 with two outs. Kaylie Frydenlund reached on an error to load the bases with two outs. Abigail Packard, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI, followed with a single up the middle to bring in a run to cut it to 3-2.

The Spartans got back to business in the fifth. Visgor had an RBI single to raise the lead to 4-2. Johnson reached on an error when her fly to left was dropped by Coffey, allowing two runs to score for a 6-2 lead

Baker had the bases loaded when she flew out to left, allowing Coffee to score to make it 6-3.

