Sun Prairie blanks Chippewa Falls to make third straight WIAA softball final

“At the beginning of the season, we came with those three losses right away,” Sophia Royle said. “It was hard to get our confidence back. But then we had a week of playing some hard games. We came out on top in those games and I think that gave us a lot of confidence. I didn’t have my freshman year due to COVID, so it’s nice coming in and taking it all the way to the championship (game).”

Baker used her changeup more in the second game after relying on her two-seam fastball in the victory over Beaver Dam.

“My two-seam wasn’t moving as much,” Baker said. “I was trying to mix speeds and catch them off-guard a bit.”

Chippewa Falls sophomore first baseman Madyson Baker doubled leading off the top of the fourth inning, but was stranded at third base. Then Sun Prairie scored its runs.

“It’s huge,” Olson said about that turn of events. “It’s like, `We just need somebody to get the rally started.’ And once it starts, they usually produce.”

Kaukauna 11, Burlington 1

After a nail-biter in the quarterfinals earlier Monday, the top-seeded Kaukauna softball team enjoyed an evening cruise in their WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game at UW-Green Bay’s King Park.