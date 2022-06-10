Sun Prairie advances to WIAA Division 1 state softball final

The Sun Prairie softball team has been on a quest.

The Cardinals reached the WIAA Division 1 state championship game last year but dropped a narrow decision to Kaukauna in the final. That result fueled Sun Prairie’s drive this season.

The Cardinals won the Big Eight Conference title and advanced to the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year the tournament has been played – striving to advance one step beyond a year ago.

Their pursuit of a title continued Friday night when second-seeded and second-ranked Sun Prairie held off third-seeded and third-ranked Oak Creek 4-3 in a Division 1 semifinal at Goodman Diamond.

Sun Prairie (29-1), led by sophomore pitcher Tayler Baker (16-0) and timely hitting and defense from junior first baseman Sophia Royle, advanced to the state championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Cardinals rallied from a 1-0 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Royle walked, stole second and scored Sun Prairie’s first run on sophomore third baseman Grace Kramschuster’s one-out single to center.

After junior center fielder Isabel Royle doubled to left, junior right fielder Carly Gross delivered a sacrifice fly along the left-field line that scored Kramschuster from third.

The Cardinals added two more runs in the third, taking advantage of an error that left runners at second and third with two out. Sophia Royle then drove in both runs with a single.

Oak Creek (22-4) cut its deficit to 4-2 in the fourth inning when sophomore right fielder Emma Schmidt doubled with two outs, driving in junior catcher Brianna Rickert, who led off with a double. The Knights closed within 4-3 with a run in the top of the seventh before Sun Prairie thwarted the threat.

The Knights struck first in the top of the first. They scored a run on two hits, including junior pitcher Riley Grudzielanek’s double to right center, and a wild pitch by Baker.

Sophia Royle threw out Knights senior left fielder Meggin Hoagland at home, ending an Oak Creek threat in the top of the sixth. Royle chased down an errant throw to her at first and fired home to junior catcher Vanessa Veith.

Top-seeded and top-ranked Kaukauna, which defeated Sun Prairie 1-0 in the 2021 state final in Green Bay, and fifth-seeded Superior were scheduled to play in the other semifinal late Friday.

The Cardinals edged the Knights 3-1 during the regular season.

The start of the Sun Prairie-Oak Creek game was pushed back more than an hour Friday night due to a 64-minute lightning delay during the Division 2 semifinal between Freedom and New London.

Sun Prairie shut out seventh-seeded Milton 5-0 and Oak Creek defeated sixth-seeded Sussex Hamilton 4-2 in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Sun Prairie, in its eighth state appearance, qualified for state for the fifth consecutive season when the tournament was played (it wasn’t played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

During that span, the Cardinals lost in the first round in 2017, won the title in 2018 and finished second in 2019 (to Oshkosh North) and 2021 (to Kaukauna).

Southeast Conference champion Oak Creek, making its 10th state trip and most recent since 2018, entered this year’s tournament with a best state finish of runner-up to Appleton North in 2005.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.