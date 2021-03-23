Stoughton's Savanna Jemilo commits to Northern Iowa for softball

Stoughton senior Savanna Jemilo announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she has committed to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and plans to compete in softball.

Jemilo can play multiple positions, including catcher, third base and other infield spots.

Jemilo was a second-team all-conference selection as a catcher and shortstop in the Badger South Conference in 2018, when she was a freshman, and was an honorable-mention all-conference choice in 2019, as a sophomore. WIAA softball wasn’t played in spring, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She tweeted: “I am honored to announce my commitment to University of Northern Iowa! A huge thank you to my family, all coaches, teammates, and to Coach Jacobs & Coach Wright for this incredible opportunity! I am excited for this upcoming year and can’t wait to be a Panther!!”

Ryan Jacobs is the head coach and Monica Wright is an assistant at Northern Iowa.

