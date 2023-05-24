VERONA — Born one minute apart, Addie and Hilary Blomberg have been competing with each other their entire lives.

Having played softball together since age 5, the sibling rivalry continues even as teammates on the Verona softball team. The two sisters are a part of a set of triplets with the Mia Blomberg, who was born last.

Mia doesn't play sports, instead is considered the artistic sister and will attend Edgewood College in the fall. But she is still felt on the diamond by her sisters, who are bound to play Division I softball next year.

"Mia is our No. 1 supporter, you'd think she's quiet but (we) can hear her yelling in all the videos," Hilary said. "Addie is probably the reason I'm as good as I am today because we want to be better than each other, so she pushes me more than anyone."

The triplets have an older brother and two younger siblings who are interested in sports. They want their younger sister to play softball and their younger brother to start playing baseball.

Addie said she's always asked if its weird being a triplet and that she can never answer the question because she's so accustomed to it.

"I think its nice because you have built in friends you've grown up with your entire life, so you're never alone and I think its been most helpful in school," Addie said.

But they will have to find new friends, likely in their college teammates as they head their separate ways. Addie will play for South Dakota State while Hilary will play for the University of Wisconsin.

Hilary wanted to stay close to home and chose the Badgers over Minnesota, Northern Iowa and Illinois State.

"I've been going to camps since I was little but going to visit them was surreal because I was actually there because they wanted me there," Hilary said. "I met all my teammates I'll play with next year, who were all super nice and they have amazing facilities with some stuff I didn't even know was a thing."

In comparison, Addie wanted a fresh start somewhere else and chose the Jackrabbits after visiting the campus for a camp in August. She'll be one of 11 incoming freshmen and will be used as a utility player.

Addie will study computer science, something she gained interest in following after her older brother.

"I like coding, I did that throughout middle school and want to pick it back up in college since I stopped in high school," she said. "I've built my own computer, like my brother did when he was little and actually just finished upgrading it today."

The two had a glimpse of what life separated from each other would be like, when Hilary went to Germany in March. She went for two weeks as part of foreign-exchange program, after studying German for the past five years.

"It was really cool because I got to stay with my host family who was super nice and I got to see how the cultures are so different," Hilary said. "Ever since I came back I've wanted to return because the connections over there are so unique and the food is really good."

But their journeys with the Wildcats are not yet over. Verona's postseason run started on Tuesday with a dominating 12-0 victory in five innings over Madison East. It sets them up for Thursday's regional championship game, which Verona hosts at 5 p.m.

It is a rematch of last year's regional final, which Middleton won 4-3. Verona won the regular-season meeting, 3-2, on May 10.

Verona coach Todd Anderson said the Blomberg sisters must play well and be great leaders for Verona to be successful.

"In addition to their play in-between the lines, we need that intangible of how they make sure everyone is ready to be the one who makes the difference and not wait on them," Anderson said.

Hilary said at this point in the season there aren't any goals left, just the dream of winning a state title. Despite never winning a state title, Verona softball has made the state tournament 12 times with its last appearance in 2016.

The Wildcats have finished second three times, most recently in 2008.

"I don't think we've played our best ball yet one through nine and the postseason is made for teams who find a way to put that together," Anderson said.

