Seniors Megan Bloyer, Amelia Spilde lead Oregon softball team past Monona Grove

All was not lost for Monona Grove (15-4, 10-3), which closed within the final margin with three runs in the seventh inning.

By virtue of Madison Edgewood’s victory over second-place Watertown on Thursday night, Monona Grove clinched the outright conference title with one league game remaining.

“I appreciate anything Edgewood can do for us. … They are hot. That is a timely win for them, and we’ll take it,” said Chris Uschan, the Silver Eagles’ co-coach with Jim Mayfield. “We have a lot of experience on this team. A lot of these girls have been playing since they were young. I have coached eight or nine of these kids since they were 10 years old, and so has coach Jim. These kids have put in a lot of work over the time.

“We didn’t even pick captains at the beginning of the season. We felt the team was just going to come together and we were going to become who we are because of who we are, and, `Why not us?’ Once they started believing, they realized that ‘This is our show and it’s going to be tough to beat MG.’ Tonight, Oregon was the better team.”

It was a significant turnaround for the Silver Eagles, 4-13 in 2019. The 2020 season wasn’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.