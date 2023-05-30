Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Having seen her ace pitcher Tayler Baker labor through nine innings in the circle, Carly Gross knew she had to do something.

“I was like ‘Taylor’s pitching and she’s busting her butt out there,’” Gross said. “’We have to back her up. We can’t let her do this whole game herself.’”

The Sun Prairie East senior made sure the South Dakota State softball commit got the help she needed.

Gross delivered a pair of huge outs in the top of the 10th inning before hitting a walk-off RBI single to cap the top-seeded Cardinals’ 3-2 win over No. 4 Verona in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.

Baker struck out 12 in the complete-game win as the Cardinals advanced to their sixth straight Division 1 sectional final on Thursday against Madison Memorial. The second-seeded Spartans beat No. 6 Sun Prairie West 4-1 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

“I’m ecstatic for them. It just shows the dedication and the commitment that these girls have made to better themselves to (try to) make it back to state,” Sun Prairie East coach Jamie Olson said. “For us to be able to come out and make it this far, I’m so proud of them.”

A chance at sixth consecutive state tournament nearly didn’t materialize had it not been for Gross, who helped the Cardinals (23-4) avoid potentially losing the lead in the top of the 10th inning. With the top of the Wildcats order due up, bookended by University of Wisconsin and South Dakota State softball commits Addie and Hilary Blomberg, Verona had plenty of power to try to pierce Baker.

Gross ensured that didn’t happen by first snaring a fly ball by Addie Blomberg for the opening out of the half-inning. She then capped the inning by racing in to keep a line drive by Hilary Blomberg from finding the grass to get the bats back in Sun Prairie East’s hands.

“Getting a few outs, like, I just know that pretty much if we have one or two outs, I can feel confident that they’re not going be able to string hits together to get runs and because they’re always making plays and going for ball,” Baker said. “Carly gets almost every ball in the outfield and it’s just insane.”

It didn’t take long for Gross to ultimately put a ball where no Verona outfielder could to get to it in the home half of what proved to be the final inning. Following back-to-back singles by Cassie Coffey and Grace Kramschuster, Verona coach Todd Anderson opted to intentionally walk leadoff hitter Stella Ewoldt, setting the table for Gross’ heroics.

The lefty stepped to the plate, slicing an RBI single just into the fair territory down the left field line to send the Cardinals faithful crazy.

“I just knew I had to get a base hit; I had to hit a small gap and we’d be good,” Gross said. “When I hit that I was just watching it and as I was running I was like, ‘Please be fair.’ It was and that felt really good.”

It was a bitter end for Verona (19-7), which battled back after struggling to get to Baker early. Sun Prairie East took a 2-0 lead in the home half of the third and held the Wildcats to just two hits in the opening four innings.

Verona eventually broke through in the fifth an RBI Addie Blomberg double and a Hilary Blomberg RBI bloop single. The Wildcats nearly had more if not for a heads up play by the Cardinals defense as third baseman Grace Kramschuster and first baseman Kaylie Frydenlund helped turn an inning-ending 5-3-2 double play to prevent Verona from taking the lead.

“We we’re trying to be aggressive and you got to make something happen sometimes against a quality team like that at times,” Anderson said.

Another Cardinals double play in the top of the eighth, this one sparked by Baker catching a pop-up bunt and doubling off Verona’s Emily Jensen at first base, kept the game knotted at 2 before Gross shut the door.

Hilary Blomberg struck out nine in the complete-game loss while Taylor Peterson and Sierra Ejercito each had a pair of hits for the Wildcats. As heartbreaking as the season-ending loss was — the fourth straight to the Cardinals when Verona has reached sectionals — Anderson was pleased with the team’s effort after losing to the same team 11-0 on May 11.

“There was a moment once or twice where, like I said, the wheels wobbling a moment where we could have had an inning like the one we had before,” he said. “We didn’t, but I’m super proud of the way they just battled and really did a better job.”

Kramschuster and Abigail Packard led the Cardinals with two hits apiece, including a triple by the former that helped spark a two-run third inning. Sun Prairie East is now in an all-too-familiar spot and will go for a season sweep over the Spartans in hopes of returning to Goodman Diamond.

Baker knows the group is more than ready.

“We all, I think, just want it more than a lot of other people, and being able to achieve it is something that we want to do,” she said.

Photos: Madison Memorial defeats Sun Prairie West in softball sectional semifinal