Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Everything was calm before Madison Memorial senior pitcher Andrea Jaskowiak squared up toward the last batter.

Looking to advance further than she ever had in her career — and to Memorial’s first softball sectional final since "the early 2000s," Memorial coach Kourtney Peters said — Jaskowiak chatted back and forth with third baseman Addie Fritts then, straight-faced, stepped up to face the final batter.

She had reason to be sure. Jaskowiak already had gone 6⅔ innings, letting up just two hits. Her team had given her support, a big third inning delivering three runs in a 4-1 win over Sun Prairie West in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal Tuesday at Jefferson Middle School.

All Jaskowiak needed was one more.

“It’s honestly really surreal for (this) to happen in my senior year,” Jaskowiak said. “It really feels great.”

Jaskowiak pitched a gem to carry the Spartans (19-8) over the Wolves, delivering a complete-game win with no earned runs, two hits and eight strikeouts. Madison Memorial advances to the sectional final Thursday, trying to move on to the WIAA state softball tournament for the first time since 1995. Sun Prairie West’s season ended with a 17-9 record in its inaugural season.

“I think it’s always been a dream of this senior class to get there,” Peters said. “Over the past couple of years, we’ve always made it a couple games further every year. We’re hoping for a couple games further this year.”

The game looked to be headed for a pitchers duel in the early going. Sun Prairie West was actually the early aggressor, getting its very first runner on base as senior Sofia Royle took an inside pitch off her hand and was awarded first base. It stayed on the ball: sophomore infielder/pitcher Audrey Davis grounded out for the first out, senior outfielder/pitcher Isabel Royle popped out to second and senior outfielder Ashley Rahn fouled off three pitches before popping out to center to end the inning — getting Jaskowiak out of the early trouble.

Memorial was the first to score, with Fritts hitting a home run over the center-field wall in the second inning to make it 1-0.

“It was definitely a big breath of relief,” Jaskowiak said, “because any runs on the board in a game like this is huge.”

From there, Jaskowiak locked in. She was part of an rally in the third to give herself even more comfort room, getting struck in the back with a ball thrown to first after she took off on the dropped third strike.

“Hey, if that’s how I’m going to get on (base) today, that’s how I’m going to get on today,” Jaskowiak said she thought.

Freshman pinch runner Ava Garcia-Cristoph scored from second on the play to make it 2-0, then Fritts singled to drive in her second and third runs in of the game to make it 4-0.

In the circle, Jaskowiak didn’t let a Sun Prairie West runner on again until the sixth inning. Wolves pitcher Royle recovered well and delivered six innings and 15 strikeouts with only one earned run. Sun Prairie West scored a run in the top of the sixth inning on a double from Rahn, but Jaskowiak forced a groundout to end the inning the very next pitch.

She remained a consistent force even as Sun Prairie West started to get some things going, so when two quick groundouts to Fritts left her with just one out — and one strike — more in the top of the seventh inning, there was to that point little evidence the Wolves could do damage against her.

So, she wound up, threw strike three down the middle and started a frenzy with her teammates near the mound.

Memorial was on to the sectional semifinal.

“Those beginning nerves were there today,” Jaskowiak said. “But after the fourth inning I felt I could roll pretty easily.”

Photos: Madison Memorial defeats Sun Prairie West in softball sectional semifinal