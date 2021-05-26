Prep sports: Top-ranked Sun Prairie baseball team edges eighth-ranked Union Grove, 13-12

It was a struggle, but the top-ranked Sun Prairie baseball team held on for a 13-12 victory at eighth-ranked Union Grove on Wednesday.
The Cardinals (14-1) took a three-run lead with a run in the top of the seventh, but the Broncos (16-3) scored twice in the bottom half before reliever Josh Caron got a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the game.
Caron, Addison Ostrenga and Dustin Radlund homered for the Cardinals. Carter Wambach tripled and Caron doubled in the 11-hit attack.
Isaiah Cerfus homered twice for Union Grove.
Memorial 7, East 6
Aaron Jungers hit an RBI double in the sixth inning that made the difference as the visiting Spartans (10-2, 10-2 Big Eight) held on to defeat the Purgolders (4-8, 4-8). Kyle Yu had three hits for Memorial.
Softball
Beloit 2, Memorial 1 (9)
Brynn Swanson doubled home M Franks with one out in the top of the ninth inning, and Swanson finished a three-hit pitching performance in the bottom of the ninth to lift the visiting Purple Knights (4-8, 4-8 big eight) past the Spartans (8-4, 8-4). Swanson finished with two doubles and a single for three of Beloit’s four hits off Andrea Jaskowiak, who struck out 15 and didn’t walk any. Swanson allowed three hits, all singles, and struck out six.
East 4, West 3
Alexa Sather-Goldman hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to score the go-ahead run for the host Purgolders (4-8, 4-8 Big Eight) in a victory over the Regents (1-11, 1-11 Big Eight). Riley Wenger had three hits and two RBIs for Madison West.
Boys golf
Trailways South meet
Madison Abundant Life completed its sweep of the Trailways South season, winning the conference meet at Mascoutin Golf Club in Berlin with a five-player score of 362. James Rollins earned medalist honors with a 7-over-par 79 and Brent Schmiesing shot 90 for the Challengers, who also won the Trailways South regular-season title. Runner-up Orfordville Parkview finished 29 shots back.
PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
BASEBALL
Wednesday’s area summaries
Badger North Conference
MOUNT HOREB 4, SAUK PRAIRIE 0
Mount Horeb*000*121*0*—*4*9*0
Sauk Prairie*000*000*0*—*0*3*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MH: Polman (W; 4-1-0-0-2-4), Ackerman (3-2-0-0-1-1); SP: Baier (L; 6-8-4-2-1-2), Alisch (1-1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — MH: Bogue 3x3, Woller 2x4, Steinhoff 2x3 (3B); SP: Price 2x3, Hutter (2B). At Jaycee Park, Sauk City.
Badger South Conference
WATERTOWN 4, FORT ATKINSON 2
Watertown*001*021*0*—*4*11*2
Fort Atkinson*000*001*1*—*2*1*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Schauer (W; 6.0-1-2-0-3-2), Gales (1.0-0-0-0-2-0); FA: Kucken (L; 4.0-5-1-1-6-1), Kloster (2.0-5-3-3-1-1), Maier (1.0-1-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — W: Clifford 2x4 (3B), Schauer (2B), Sellnow 2x3, Martin 2x3. At Jones Park, Fort Atkinson.
Big Eight Conference
MADISON MEMORIAL 7, MADISON EAST 6
Madison Memorial*330*001*0*—*7*10*1
Madison East*200*004*0*—*6*4*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MM: Jungers (W; 5.0-3-2-1-7-6), Schmitt (2.0-1-4-3-4-4); ME: Mulhern (L; 4.2-8-6-5-6-2), Miller (2.1-2-1-0-1-2).
Leading hitters — MM: Jungers 2x4 (2 2B), Yu 3x4, Bott 2x3, Carney 2x4. At Mansfield Stadium.
Non-conference
MIDDLETON 7, WAUNAKEE 3
Middleton*121*102*0*—*7*5*3
Waunakee*100*002*0*—*3*4*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Pincombe (W; 6.0-4-3-0-5-0), Williams (1.0-0-0-0-1-0); W: Stevens (L; 4.0-4-5-1-3-2), Feasel (3.0-1-2-1-1-2).
Leading hitters — M: Roell (2B); W: Shepski (2B).
SUN PRAIRIE 13, UNION GROVE 12
Sun Prairie*333*003*1*—*13*11*4
Union Grove*260*002*2*—*12*10*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Stevens (2-6-8-4-2-2), Petsch (W; 4.1-3-3-3-4-3), Caron (0.2-1-1-1-1-3); UG: Cerfus (2-4-6-3-0-1), Pfeffer (L; 5-7-7-5-3-0).
Leading hitters — SP: Caron 3x4 (HR, 2B), Ostrenga 2x4 (HR), Radlund (HR), Wambach (3B), Shepard 2x4; UG: Cerfus 2x3 (2 HR), Nowak (2B), Williams 2x4 (2B), Sweet 2x5, Delagrue 2x4.
DEERFIELD 10, CAMBRIDGE 0 (6)
Cambridge*000*000*—*0*3*2
Deerfield*122*401*—*10*18*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Lund (L; 5.2-18-10-10-4-1); D: Lees (W; 6-3-0-0-6-2).
Leading hitters — D: Lees 2x3 (3B), Fisher 3x4 (2B), Drobac 3x3 (2B), Staszek 2x4 (2B).
Tuesday’s late summary
WATERLOO 7, BELLEVILLE 3
Waterloo*101*023*0*—*7*12*2
Belleville*110*010*0*—*3*5*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Huebner (W; 5-4-3-3-6-3), Tschanz (2-1-0-0-4-0); B: Syse (L; 5-10-4-4-6-3),; Keyes (0-1-3-3-0-2), DeSmet (2-1-0-0-1-3).
Leading hitters — W: Huebner 3x3, Setz 3x5, Unzueta 2x3; B: Downing (2B).
WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Records through Sunday)
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Sun Prairie 12-1 (1); 2, Pewaukee 17-0 (NR); 3, Bay Port 12-1 (3); 4, Eau Claire North 15-1 (10); 5, Kenosha Tremper 13-2 (NR); 6, Muskego 12-2 (NR); 7, Oak Creek 13-2 (2); 8, Union Grove 12-1 (5); 9, Wauwatosa East 12-1 (6); 10, De Pere 11-2 (7).
Honorable mention: Menomonee Falls 10-1, Hartland Arrowhead 10-4; Franklin 13-3; Whitefish Bay 16-1; Hortonville 10-3; West De Pere 11-1; Greendale 13-3; Kimberly 7-3; DeForest 11-2; Madison Memorial 8-2.
DIVISION 2
1, Denmark 15-1 (1); 2, Dodgeville 15-0 (6); 3, Medford 15-2 (4); 4, Beloit Turner 12-0 (3); 5, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 14-2 (7); 6, Milw. St. Thomas More 11-1 (NR); 7, Jefferson 13-2 (5); 8, Green Bay Notrte Dame 10-4 (10); 9, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 11-4 (NR); 10, Adams-Friendship 16-2 (NR).
Honorable mention: Wautoma 12-2; Little Chute 11-4; Waupun 10-3; Ashland 11-4; Seymour 11-5; Edgerton 11-3; Osceola 10-1; Kiel 10-3; Kewaskum 10-6; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 9-7.
DIVISION 3
1, Mineral Point 17-1 (2); 2, Coleman 15-1 (1); 3, La Crosse Aquinas 15-1 (5); 4, St. Croix Falls 16-1 (6); 5, Ozaukee 8-0 (4); 6, Markesan 10-1 (3); 7, Neenah St. Mary 10-2 (7); 8, Stratford 10-1 (8); 9, Green Lake/Princeton 10-2) 9; 10, Crivitz 12-4 (NR).
Honorable mention: Bonduel (12-3); Viroqua (10-5); Oshkosh Lourdes (12-2); Brillion (9-2); Neillsville (6-1); Random Lake (9-4); Brussels Southern Door (12-4); Brookfield Academy (8-3); Westby (10-4).
DIVISION 4
1, Boyceville 9-0 (1); 2, Webster 10-0 (2); 3, Edgar 10-1 (3); 4, Pecatonica 12-1 (4); 5, Deerfield 11-2 (6); 6, Eau Claire Immanuel 10-1 (7); 7, Rosholt 11-3 (5); 8, Ithaca 7-2 (NR); 9, Barneveld 5-2 (8); 10. Minong Northwood/Solon Springs 10-3 (10).
Honorable mention: Melrose-Mindoro 9-3; Independence/Gilmanton 10-2; Athens 8-4; Bangor 7-2; Belmont 9-3.
SOFTBALL
Wednesday’s area summaries
Badger North Conference
BARABOO 5, PORTAGE 3
Baraboo*000*200*3*—*5*9*1
Portage*100*020*0*—*3*8*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Crary (W; 8-3-3-8-2); P: Kratz (L; 7-9-6-4-7-3).
Leading hitters — B: C. Lewison 2x4 (2B), P. Lewison 2x5; P: Fick 2x3 (2B), Schumann 2x4 (2B), Edwards 2x4.
Big Eight Conference
MADISON EAST 4, MADISON WEST 3
Madison West*012*000*0*—*3*7*0
Madison East*002*020*x*—*4*8*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MW: Millmann (5.0-6-2-2-10-5), Stolzenburg (L; 1.0-2-2-2-0-2); ME: Phillips (2.0-1-2-2-0-4), Robinson (L; 3.0-4-1-1-2-0), Wilcox (2.0-2-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — MW: Wenger 3x3, Tatum (2x4); ME: Glick (2B), Phillips 2x3. At Olbrich Park.
SUN PRAIRIE 17, JANESVILLE PARKER 2
Sun Prairie*200*034*8*—*17*18*1
Janesville Parker*000*200*0*—*2*7*8
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Royle (7.0-7-2-0-10-0); JP: Lot (5.1-7-6-5-5-2), Belly (1.2-14-11-11-2-1).
Leading hitters — SP: Westphal 3x4 (HR) (2B), Royle 3x6 (3B), Baker 2x3 (2 2B), Radlund 3x4 (2B), Patterson 2x4; JP: Luek 2x3. At Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 2, MADISON MEMORIAL 1 (9)
Beloit Memorial*000*100*001*—*2*4*2
Madison Memorial*010*000*000*—*1*3*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BM: Swanson (W; 9-3-1-0-6-3); MM: Jaskowiak (L; 9-4-2-1-15-0).
Leading hitters — BM: Swanson 3x4 (2 2B), Ryan (2B). At Jefferson Middle School.
First game
VERONA 16, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 1 (3)
Madison La Follette*001*—*1*1*3
Verona*538*—*16*16*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ML: Welling (L; 2.1-16-16-11-0-0); V: Bostley (W; 3.0-1-1-0-4-0).
Leading hitters — V: Rivera 2x3 (3B), Toman 2x3 (2B), Lawrence 2x3 (2B), Osting 2x3 (2B), A. Blomberg (2B) Bostley 2x3, H. Blomberg 3x3. At Verona.
Second game
VERONA 15, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0 (3)
Verona*546*—*15*15*0
Madison La Follette*000*—*0*1*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — V: Bostley (W; 3-1-0-0-6-0); ML: Welling (L; 3-15-15-11-1-0).
Leading hitters — V: Lawrence 2x3 (3B, HR), Blomberg 2x3 (2B, HR), Osting 2x3 (3B), Bostley 2x3 (2B), Tomah 3x3 (2B), Rivera 3x3; ML: Welling 1x1. At Verona.
Rock Valley Conference
EDGERTON 5, McFARLAND 4
Edgerton*110*000*3*—*5*4*2
McFarland*011*000*2*—*4*5*6
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Gunderson (7.0-5-4-2-10-6); M: Bieri (7.0-4-5-1-1-7).
Leading hitters — E: Gunderson (2B); M: Judd 2x4.
BOYS GOLF
Wednesday’s area summaries
Big Eight Conference
MADISON WEST 341, SUN PRAIRIE 344
Individual winners: Gannon, MW, and Jackson, MW, 79.
Madison West: Gannon 79, Jackson 79, Berry 91, Buss 92. Sun Prairie: Schick 82, Oehrlein 82, Draws 90, Johnson 90. At Yahara Hills GC, par 72.
Trailways South Conference
TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE MEET
Conference meet team scores: Madison Abundant Life co-op 362; Orfordville Parkview 391; Pardeeville 406; Palmyra-Eagle 420; Horicon incomplete.
Conference mini-meet points: Madison Abundant Life co-op 9 points; Orfordville Parkview 19; Pardeeville 20; Palmyra-Eagle 32; Horicon 35.
Final conference standings: 1, Madison Abundant Life; 2, Orfordville Parkview; 3, Pardeeville; 4, Palmyra-Eagle; 5, Horicon.
Top five individuals: 1, Rollins, MAL, 79; Oswald, OP, 85; Schmiesing, MAL, 90; Boehmer, Hor, 91; Freye, Par, 92; Bosbel, MAL, 95; Reiner, PE, 95.
Madison Abundant Life co-op: Rollins 79; Schmiesing 90, Bosben 95, Loomans 98. At Mascoutin Golf Club, Berlin, par 72.
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday’s area summaries
Badger North Conference
BEAVER DAM 3, PORTAGE 3
Singles: Freber, BD, def. E. Benck, 6-4, 6-2; O. Benck, P, def. Fister, 6-1, 6-1; Rietmann, P, def. Henning, 6-0, 6-3; Kinzler, P, def. Nampel, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Tews/Schroeder, BD, def. LaCrosse/Atkinson, 6-0, 6-1; BD rec. forfeit, 2-0, 2-0. At Portage.
REEDSBURG 5, SAUK PRAIRIE 2
Singles: Buss, R, def. Wildman, 6-1, 6-2; Thomas, R, def. Baier, 6-1, 6-1; Eden, R, def. Wolfe, 6-1, 6-0; Reedsburg won forfeit.
Doubles: Chao/Guentherman, SP, def. Woodruff/Ellefson, 6-1, 5-7, 4-6; Wenninger/Matyas, R, def. Brinkmeier/Hilden, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Dahlby/Brickl, SP, def. Meinhardt/Singletary, 5-7, 4-6. At Reedsburg.
Badger South Conference
WATERTOWN 7, MONROE 0
Singles: Geske, W, def. Mathiason, 6-1, 6-1; Harris, W, def. Towne, 6-1, 6-0; Bird, W, def. Aragon, 6-1, 6-0; Barta, W, def. Giasson, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Lampe/Voigt, W, def. Frehner/Roidt, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2); Bryne/McCarthy, W, def. Ferguson/Eckerman, 6-1, 6-0; Olszewski/Zubke, W, def. Seagreaves/Saunders, 6-0, 6-0. At Brandt-Quirk Park, Watertown.
Big Eight Conference
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 6,
JANESVILLE PARKER 1
Singles: Garcia-Serna, JP, def. Yang, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4; Olsen, ML, def. Thayer, 6-0, 6-0; Turk, ML, def. Egger, 6-0, 6-0; Haight, ML, def. Nickols, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Dengler-Jeanblanc/Conway, ML, def Erickson/Cleaver, 6-3, 6-2; Feldhausen/Wilhite def. Woodworth/Schoville, 6-0, 6-4; Leikness/France def. Miguel/Pizzi, 6-2, 6-1. At Janesville Parker.
Non-conference
MADISON WEST 5, WAUNAKEE 2
Singles: T. Kaji, MW, def. Collins, 6-1, 7-5; Thai, MW, def. Christian, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (5); Liu, W, def. Ratel, 6-2, 6-3; van Heimburg, MW, def. Hall, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Herrmann/Deans, MW, def. Pulvermacher/Christian, 6-4, 6-4; Alban/Walsh, MW, def. Dettor/Schmalz, 6-0, 6-2; Zimbric/Wipperfurth, W, def. Chaim/Omari, 3-6, 5-7.
MIDDLETON 4, MILW. MARQUETTE 3
Singles: Heineman, Mid, def. White, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5); Connell, Mid, def. Kunick, 6-2, 6-3; Kim, Mid, def. Malloy, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Gupta, Mid, def. Ferber, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: S. Marshall/L. Marshall, Mar, def. Kim/Gopal, 6-2, 6-3; J. Keller/Egelhoff, Mar, def. Clark/Mandelbrot, 7-5, 6-0; C. Keller/Gould, Mar, def. Rice/Hu, 6-3, 6-2. At Middleton.
Tuesday’s late summaries
Badger North Conference
BARABOO 5, SAUK PRAIRIE 2
Singles: Davies, B, def. Wildman, 6-4, 6-3; Stelling, B, def. Baier, 3-6, 6-2, 10-5; M. McReynolds, B, def. Wolfe, 6-2, 6-0; Tikkanen, B, def. Haas, 3-2, ret.
Doubles: Nachtigal/Koeser, B, def. Chao/Guentherman, 6-3, 7-6 (4); Brinkmeier/Hilden, SP, def. Hartman/G. McReynolds, 6-2, 6-4; Dahlby/Brickl, SP, def. Books/Parchem, 6-3, 6-1. At Sauk Prairie.
OREGON 5, STOUGHTON 2
Singles: Benoy, S, def. Thorne, 6-3, 6-4; K. Barnish, Or, def. Lyons, default; K. Varnish, Or, def. Eppler, 6-1, 6-1; Wendt, Or, def. Williamson, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Schreier/Dugan, S, def. Scott, Uhlmann, 6-2, 6-0; Molot/Corcoran def. Krcma/Loftus, 6-0, 6-3; Rehrauer/Patterson, Or, def. Moser/Day, 6-3, 6-2. At Oregon.
MIDDLETON 6, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Singles: Heineman, M, def. Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0; Connell, M, def. Kranz, 6-0, 6-0; Kim, M, def. Kahl, 6-1, 6-0; Gupta, M, def. Minard, JC, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Peddireddy/Hu, M, def. Sherman/Chan, 6-0, 6-0; Rice/Mukherjee, M, def. Ruelas/Bauer, 6-0, 6-0. At Janesville Craig.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday’s late summaries
Badger South Conference
MADISON WEST 4, MIDDLETON 2
Madison West*1*3* —*4
Middleton*1*1* —*2
First half — MW: Hinds-Cruz (Boller), 21:30; Mid: Johuzi, 38:53.
Second half — MW: Hinds-Cruz, 54:14; Mid: Mwiz, 55:49; MW: Stanton (Bremel), 70:30; Hinds-Cruz (Boller), 72:16.
Saves: MW (Fernandez) 9; Mid (Casper) 9. At Firefighters Park, Middleton.
MADISON MEMORIAL 7,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0
Madison La Follette*0*0*—*0
Madison Memorial*1*6*—*7
First half — Braun (Miscevich, Shafranski), 37:00.
Second half — Miscevich, 49:00; McHugh (Wadzinski), 62:00; Wadzinski, 70:00; Miscevich, 74:00; Pelton-Byce, 84:00; Olson (Mentel), 87:00.
Saves: ML (Jones) 18; MM (Defever) 1.
SAUK PRAIRIE 5, DeFOREST 0
Sauk Prairie*2*3* —*5
DeForest*0*0* —*0
First half — SP: Fishnick (Howard), 11:33; Breunig, 27:40.
Second half — SP: Paukner (Fishnick), 51:44; Paukner (Fishnick), 75:00; Fishnick (Breunig), 76:55.
Saves: SP (Apel) 1; D 9.
OREGON 10, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown*0*0* —*0
Oregon*2*8* —*10
First half — Nedelcoff, 8:00; Pagels, 11:00.
Second half — Pagels, 53:00; Sauer (Odden), 54:00; Nedelcoff, 57:00; Bennett (Pagels), 67:00; Bennett, 68:00; Hampton, 82:00; Hampton, 87:00.
Saves: W (Zechzer) 12; Or (Lang) 2.
STOUGHTON 3, MILTON 2
Stoughton*1*2* —*3
Milton*1*1* —*2
First half — S: Milota, 1:15; M: Boe, 9:07.
Second half — S: Hanson (Milota), 47:24; Thompson (Brekke), 81:44. M: LaCoursier, 85:36.
Saves: S (Sedlacek) 15; M (Mirza) 9.
BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 3, LODI 0
Lodi*0*0* —*0
Belleville/New Glarus*2*1* —*3
First half — BNG Jelle (Benson), 6:30; Smith (Winkers), 19:38.
Second half — BNG: Benson (Jelle), 85:33;
Saves: L (Lange) 10; BNG (Thompson) 5. At Belleville.
Sun Prairie 2, Janesville Craig 0
Monona Grove 9, Monroe 1
TRACK AND FIELD
Tuesday’s late summaries
OREGON TRIANGULAR
Boys
Team scores: Monona Grove 71; Madison Edgewood 40; Oregon 37.
100 meters: Voss, MG, :11.58. 200: Voss, MG, :23.2. 400: Gehring, ME, :51.73. 1,600: Kuhn, ME, 4:55.51. 3,200: Traeder, MG, 10:12.8. 110 hurdles: Johnson, O, :16.11. 300 hurdles: Wendricks, MG, :46.17. 400 relay: Oregon (Clark, Gable, McCorkle, King), :45.65. 800 relay: Oregon (Warren, McCorkle, King, Gable), 1:35.83. 1,600 relay: Oregon (Blanke, Dieter, Clark, Zelnski), 3:37.2. 3,200 relay: Oregon (Blanke, Weink, Ruth, Dieter), 8:42.2. High jump: Thomas, ME, 6-4. Pole vault: Klinkner, MG, 12-6. Long jump: Fane, ME, 21-6½. Triple jump: Berres, ME, 37-10. Shot put: Clark, MG, 38-9. Discus: Clark, MG, 138-7.
Girls
Team scores: Monona Grove 64; Oregon 47; Madison Edgewood 47.
100 meters: Browne, ME, :13.51. 200: Hogan, MG, :26.58. 400: Hogan, MG, :59.48. 800: Riedl, O, 2:31.55. 1,600: Nelson, MG, 5:41.6. 3,200: Yundt, MG, 12:44.8. 100 hurdles: Hogan, MG, :15.38. 300 hurdles: Grosse, ME, :49.38. 400 relay: Oregon (Peters, Egwuonwu, Schmitt, Schell), :54.39. 800 relay: Monona Grove (Foster, Johnson, Bykowski, True), 1:56.53. 1,600 relay: Oregon (Phillips, Bush, Nowka, Riedl), 4:22.4. 3,200 relay: Oregon (Bush, Ceaca Villa, Emmerich, Hermanson), 11:22.14. High jump: Hogan, MG, 5-2. Pole vault: Jenks-Recker, MG, 10-6. Long jump: Lebbie, ME, 15-5½. Triple jump: Tetanus, ME, 34-4. Shot put: Wannebo, O, 36-6¼. Discus: Proctor, MG, 96-01.
JANESVILLE CRAIG QUADRANGULAR
Boys
100 meters: Tyler, JC, :11.60. 200: Vincetich, JP, :23.71. 400: Vincetich, JP, :52.9. 800: Schuh, JP, 2:03.70. 1,600: Risseuw, JP, 5:06.6. 3,200: Bloomquist, JC, 10:16. 110 hurdles: Mahaffey, JP, :16.32. 300 hurdles: Mahaffey, JP, :43.49. 400 relay: Parker (Brost, Sanda, Wixom, Pritchard), :45.98. 800 relay: Parker (Thurman, Richards, Voegeli, Johnson), 1:38.8. 1,600 relay: Parker (Sanda, Schuh, Mahaffey, Vincetich), 3:36.97. High jump: Pritchard, JP, 5-10. Pole vault: Adkins, SP, 10-0. Long jump: Sanda, JP, 20-5. Triple jump: Holterman, JP, 35-9. Shot put: Hutto, JC, 42-5. Discus: Hutto, JC, 139-2.
