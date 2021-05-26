Prep sports: Top-ranked Sun Prairie baseball team edges eighth-ranked Union Grove, 13-12

It was a struggle, but the top-ranked Sun Prairie baseball team held on for a 13-12 victory at eighth-ranked Union Grove on Wednesday.

The Cardinals (14-1) took a three-run lead with a run in the top of the seventh, but the Broncos (16-3) scored twice in the bottom half before reliever Josh Caron got a strikeout with the bases loaded to end the game.

Caron, Addison Ostrenga and Dustin Radlund homered for the Cardinals. Carter Wambach tripled and Caron doubled in the 11-hit attack.

Isaiah Cerfus homered twice for Union Grove.

Memorial 7, East 6

Aaron Jungers hit an RBI double in the sixth inning that made the difference as the visiting Spartans (10-2, 10-2 Big Eight) held on to defeat the Purgolders (4-8, 4-8). Kyle Yu had three hits for Memorial.

Softball

Beloit 2, Memorial 1 (9)