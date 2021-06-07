Prep sports: Lakeside boys take home Capitol track title without winning any events

Without winning a single event, the Lakeside Lutheran boys track and field team still brought home the big trophy from Monday’s Capitol Conference meet.

The Warriors parlayed six second-place finishes and seven thirds into 133 points, enough to top runner-up Lodi’s 121.5 in the 10-team meet at Lake Mills.

The runner-up Blue Devils had the individual star of the meet, junior Lucas Heyroth, who won the 110-meter high hurdles (14.85 seconds), 300 hurdles (:40.55), long jump (22-11 ¾) and ran on the winning 800 relay (1:32.54).

Lodi won the girls team title with 123 points, edging Columbus’ 115 and Lakeside’s 111.3. The Blue Devils got five first places, with sophomore Lily Strong winning the 100 (:13.13) and 200 (:26.95) and running on the winning 800 relay (1:48.46).

Marshall senior Mya Andrews won the 100 hurdles (:17.15), 400 (1:01.48) and high jump (5-4). Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick won the 800 (2:25.16) and 1,600 (5:29.87).

