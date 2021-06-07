Prep sports: Lakeside boys take home Capitol track title without winning any events

Without winning a single event, the Lakeside Lutheran boys track and field team still brought home the big trophy from Monday’s Capitol Conference meet.
The Warriors parlayed six second-place finishes and seven thirds into 133 points, enough to top runner-up Lodi’s 121.5 in the 10-team meet at Lake Mills.
The runner-up Blue Devils had the individual star of the meet, junior Lucas Heyroth, who won the 110-meter high hurdles (14.85 seconds), 300 hurdles (:40.55), long jump (22-11 ¾) and ran on the winning 800 relay (1:32.54).
Lodi won the girls team title with 123 points, edging Columbus’ 115 and Lakeside’s 111.3. The Blue Devils got five first places, with sophomore Lily Strong winning the 100 (:13.13) and 200 (:26.95) and running on the winning 800 relay (1:48.46).
Marshall senior Mya Andrews won the 100 hurdles (:17.15), 400 (1:01.48) and high jump (5-4). Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick won the 800 (2:25.16) and 1,600 (5:29.87).
WIAA boys tennis
Madison Memorial subsectional
The host Spartans advanced players in all seven flights and scored 22 points in the subsectional. Among the qualifiers were Gokul Kamath (9-6 record) at No. 1 singles and Sanjay Mathur and Spencer Frey (12-2) at No. 1 doubles. West advanced players in five flights, including Ethan Yu (13-1) at No. 1 singles and Joey Herrmann and Joey Kaji (8-8) at No. 1 doubles. Madison La Follette, Monona Grove and Sun Prairie advanced two players each.
Big Foot subsectionalBaraboo subsectional
Second-ranked Middleton advanced all seven flights to Wednesday’s Oconomowoc sectional, scoring 24 points in its subsectional. Waunakee also scored 24 points and sent six flights to the sectional. Among those advancing for Middleton were Koji Heineman at No. 1 singles and Gene Kim and Kieran Gopal at No. 1 doubles. Waunakee’s qualifiers included Tyler Nelson at No. 1 singles and Matthew Pulvermacher and Reed Christian at No. 1 doubles.
Viroqua subsectional
Madison Edgewood advanced players in all seven flights to Wednesday’s Division 2 East Troy sectional, followed by Viroqua with six qualifiers and McFarland with three. Among those advancing for Edgewood were Alex Sviatoslavsky (19-0), the 2019 state runner up, and the No. 1 doubles team of Sam Katerov and Austin Buchner (11-8).
East Troy subsectionalBaseball
DeForest 2, Sauk Prairie 0
The host Norskies (16-3, 11-3 Badger North) clinched at least a share of the conference championship with a two-run second inning and a three-hit shutout from pitchers Justin Hausser and Keagon Kaufmann. In the third inning, Mason Kirchberg drove in the first run and Cal Olson followed with an RBI single.
Sun Prairie 13, Beloit 0 (5)
Carter Wambach pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout, striking out five and walking one, to lead the top-ranked Cardinals (19-1, 14-1) past the Purple Knights (0-16, 0-15). Davis Hamilton tripled for Sun Prairie.
Edgerton 15, Evansville 4 (5)
Drew Hanson hit a grand slam and Peyton Lee, Steven Olson and Ethan Stengel also homered as the host Crimson Tide (14-4, 12-4 Rock Valley) beat the Blue Devils (8-9, 8-9). Pitchers Carson Dupuis and Charlie DeVoll combined for a three-hitter. Bennett Keller had two of Evansville’s hits.Mount Horeb 12, Oregon 11
The visiting Vikings (12-7) scored three runs in the seventh inning to take the final lead in a back-and-forth game against the Panthers (10-9). Charlie Bogue and Kolton Schaller both tripled for Mount Horeb, Brevin Brisack doubled for Oregon.
Monona Grove 9, McFarland 4Softball
Beaver Dam 11,
Mount Horeb 0 (5)
Audriana Edwards threw a five-inning one-hitter to give the Golden Beavers (15-3, 12-2 Badger North) a tie for the conference title with the Vikings (13-6, 12-2). Riley Czarnecki hit a home run and Carlee Lapen and Haley Allen each doubled for Beaver Dam.
Oregon 2, Monroe 1
The Panthers (11-10, 9-5 Badger South) got RBI singles from Amelia Spilde and Kate Davis in the top of the sixth inning and followed Spilde’s pitching to a road victory over the Cheesemakers (9-10, 5-9). Karis Paulson doubled for Monroe.
Edgewood 7, Monona Grove 4
Michelle Schmitt scattered nine hits and struck out eight as the host Crusaders (8-7, 8-6 Badger South) beat the conference champion Silver Eagles (15-5, 10-4). Nicole Schmitt homered and Olivia Moore had three hits for Edgewood. MG got a double from Dani Lucey.
Memorial 10, West 0 (6)
Emily Finkelmeyer pitched a two-hitter, striking out five and walking none, and Angela Carlsen homered to lead the host Spartans (10-6, 10-6 Big Eight) past the Regents (1-15, 1-15).DeForest 5, Marshall 4
Megan Elvekrog’s RBI single in the top of the seventh gave the visiting Norskies (11-9) the go-ahead run in their win over the Cardinals (8-11). Jordan Marty doubled for DeForest, Hallie Weisensel homered for Marshall.
PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
BASEBALL
Monday’s area summaries
Badger North Conference
WAUNAKEE 13, BEAVER DAM 3 (6)
Beaver Dam*001*200*—*3*7*2
Waunakee*204*331*—*13*10*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BD: Thomas (L; 3.1-6-6-4-2-2), Tisdale (1.2-3-4-3-1-5), Stinemates (0.0-1-1-1-0-2); W: Acker (W; 3.1-5-3-2-6-4), J. Shepski (2.2-2-0-0-3-1).
Leading hitters — BD: Biel (2B), Soto (2B), Stinemates (2B), Sharkey 2x3; W: Rickett 2x3 (2 2B), King 2x4 (2B), J. Shepski (2B).
DeFOREST 2, SAUK PRAIRIE 0
Sauk Prairie*000*000*0*—*0*3*0
DeForest*002*000*x*—*2*6*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Baier (L; 6-6-2-2-4-3); D: Hausser (W; 6-2-0-0-3-2), Kaufmann (1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — D: Olson 2x3.
Big Eight Conference
SUN PRAIRIE 13, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0 (5)
Sun Prairie*000*00*—*0*1*3
Beloit Mem*041*35*—*13*10*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Wambach (W; 5-1-0-0-5-1); BM: Nora (L; 4-8-8-8-0-3), Sanwick (1-2-5-0-2-3).
Leading hitters — SP: Hamilton (3B), Hunley 2x3, Ostrenga 2x2, Starr 2x2; BM: Ramirez-Mendez 1x2.
Capitol North Conference
LODI 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2
Lakeside Luth*001*010*0*—*2*6*1
Lodi*102*050*x*—*8*9*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Uttech (4.0-6-5-5-3-1), Olszewski (2.0-3-3-3-5-0); Lo: Fleischman (6.0-6-2-1-9-2), Ziegler (1.0-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — Lo: Melchior 2x3 (3B), Traeder (3B), Meier (2B), Richter 2x3 (2B). At Dane Baseball Field.
Capitol South Conference
NEW GLARUS 9, WATERLOO 7
New Glarus*302*103*0*—*9*13*2
Waterloo*020*110*3*—*7*7*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — NG: Zimmerman (W; 4.0-3-3-3-3-4), Warrell (1.0-1-1-1-0-1); Mihlbauer (1.1-3-3-2-0-1); Barker (0.2-0-0-0-1-0); W: Hush (L; 3.1-9-6-6-2-0), Firari (2.1-4-3-3-1-2); #16 (0.1-0-0-0-1-0); Haselen (1.0-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — NG: Mihlbauer 2x5, Mendleski 3x3 (2B); Dreyfus 3x4 (2 2B, HR); Barker 2x3; W: Haselen 2x4 (2 2B); Tschanz 2x3 (HR). At Fireman’s Park, Waterloo.
CAMBRIDGE 7, WIS. HEIGHTS 1
Wis. Heights*100*000*0*—*1*2*3
Cambridge*011*203*x*—*7*13*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WH: D. Brabender (L; 3-8-4-4-1-2), J. Brabender (2.1-5-3-3-1-0), Hosking (0.2-3-0-0-0-0); C: Marty (W; 6.2-2-1-1-10-3), Hoffmann (0.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — C: Tesdal 3x4, Brown 2x4 (2B), Hoffmann 2x4 (2B), Bernhardt 2x4, Horton 2x3, Lund 2x3.
Rock Valley Conference
EDGERTON 15, EVANSVILLE 4 (5)
Evansville*003*01*—*4*3*1
Edgerton*434*4x*—*15*14*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Ev: Kurth (L; 1.2-6-7-7-2-1), Kraus (1-1-4-4-4-2-1), Karnes (0.2-4-4-4-1-0), Boll (0.1-0-0-0-1-0); Ed: Dupuis (W; 4-2-3-3-9-3), Devoll (1-1-1-1-2-2).
Leading hitters — Ev: Peterson (2B), Keller 2x3; Ed: Kisting 2x3, Hanson 2x3 (GS), Clark 2x2 (2B), Kotnour 2x2 (2B), Dupuis (2B), Lee (HR), Olson (HR), Stengel (HR).
Trailways South Conference
DEERFIELD 13, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 2 (5)
Orf. Parkview*002*00*—*2*2*4
Deerfield*720*4x*—*13*11*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — OP: Simonson (L; 3.2-10-13-10-4-3), Brown (0.1-1-0-0-0-0); D: Fisher (W; 4.2-2-2-2-12-1), Anderson (0.1-0-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — OP: Pulaski (2B), Crecelius (2B); D: Fisher 2x2 (HR) (2B), Mathwig 3x3 (2 2B), Staszak (2B), McDonough 3x3.
Non-conference
MADISON EDGEWOOD 8, MARSHALL 2
Mad. Edgewood*420*110*0*—*8*10*2
Marshall*000*101*0*—*2*5*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ME: Mello (W; 4-1-1-0-2-1), Broderick (1.2-2-1-1-1-0-2), Bishop (1.1-2-0-0-0-0); Mar: Kalish (L; 0-0-4-4-0-3), Jennings (4-7-3-1-3-3), Nolden (1-3-1-1-1-0), Collins (1-0-0-0-2-0), #1 (1-0-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — ME: Friedow 2x3 (2B), Mello 2x3, Newton (2B); Mar: Nolden 2x4, Usgaard (2B).
POYNETTE 7, PORTAGE 6
Portage*411*000*0*—*6*6*2
Poynette*310*101*1*—*7*12*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Por: Owen (1-2-3-3-0-1), Kopecky (L; 5.1-10-4-4-3-3); Poy: Radewan (5-6-6-5-5-6); Petersen (W; 2-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — Por: Roberts (2B), Owen (2B); Poy: Horne 3x3 (2B), Keller 2x3, Petter 2x4, Petersen 2x3. At Pauquette Park, Poynette.
MILTON 1, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Janes. Parker*000*000*0*—*0*5*0
Milton*001*000*x*—*1*4*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JP: O’Leary (L; 5.1-4-1-0-6-3), Wilson (0.2-0-0-0-0-0); M: Jackson (W; 6.2-5-0-0-14-4), Campion (0.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — JP: Sihabouth 2x4; M: Hessenauer (2B), Daskam 2x3.
MONONA GROVE 9, McFARLAND 4
Monona Grove*101*502*0*—*9*9*2
McFarland*021*000*1*—*4*7*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Daugherty (3.0-5-3-2-0-1), Tourtilott (3.0-0-0-0-2-2); Evans (W; 1.0-2-1-1-0-2); M: Amrhein (1.0-1-1-0-1-0); Lee (W; 2.2-5-6-6-2-1); Wood (0.1-1-0-0-0-0); Gillen (2.0-2-2-1-2-1); Punzel (1.0-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — MG: Matuszak 2x2; M: Gillen 2x4; Lee 2x2 (2B). At McFarland Baseball Facility.
MONROE 7, BRODHEAD 1
Brodhead*001*000*0*—*1*2*0
Monroe*201*310*x*—*7*8*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Woelky (L; 2-2-2-2-2-2), Kammerer (1-1-1-1-1-2), Senobe (1-3-3-3-1-2), Green (2-2-1-1-2-0); M: Stoerp (W; 4.12-1-1-2-3), Foley (2.2-0-0-0-3-2).
Leading hitters — B: Walker (2B); M: Malley 2x4 (2B), Beyer (3B), Briggs (2B).
MARKESAN 2, COLUMBUS 0
Columbus*000*000*0*—*0*2*1
Markesan*000*101*x*—*2*1*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Oppor (L; 6-1-2-15-3); M: Leedle (W; 7-2-0-0-13-2).
Leading hitters — M: Stellmacher (2B).
MOUNT HOREB 12, OREGON 11
Mount Horeb*103*401*3*—*12*16*6
Oregon*004*340*0*—*11*14*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MH: Schaller (1.0-1-0-0-0-1), Tranel (1.0-0-0-0-1-0), Polman (0.2-3-4-0-1-3), Hellenbrand (1.1-4-3-3-1-0), Denu (3.0-6-4-3-2-1); Or: Buskager (4.0-10-8-8-3-2), Goltz (2.2-5-4-4-1-2), Walter (0.1-1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — MH: Bogue 3x5 (3B), Schaller 2x3 (3B), Kittoe 5x5 (2B), Kellesvig (2B)m Culberson (2B), Woller 2x5; Or: Brisack (2B), Heller 2x3, Jameson 2x5, Buskager 3x4, Panzer 2x3, Walter 2x4.
WATERTOWN 8, WAT. LUTHER PREP 5
Watertown*020*105*0*—*8*9*2
Luther Prep*031*010*0*—*5*8*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Wat: Gates (3.0-6-4-4-2-0), Martin (W; 2.0-2-1-0-1-2), Schauer (2.0-0-0-0-3-2); WLP: Shevey (2.1-3-2-0-5-1), Paxton (1.2-2-1-1-1-0), Meyer (L; 1.2-3-5-1-1-1), Heiman (1.1-1-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — Wat: Walter 3x4 (HR) (2B), Sellnow (HR); WLP: Winghart 2x4 (3B), Ernest 2x4 (2 2B).
SOFTBALL
Monday’s area summaries
Badger North Conference
PORTAGE 8, REEDSBURG 5
Reedsburg*102*100*1*—*5*6*0
Portage*600*020*x*—*8*5*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R: Bormett (L; 0.2-2-6-6-0-7), Carnell (4.1-3-2-2-0-4); Olson (1-0-0-0-0-1). P: Edwards (2.1-4-3-3-1-1), Kratz (4.2-2-2-1-7-4).
Leading hitters — R: Dietz 2x3, Olson 2x3, L. Frank (2B); P: DeMarte (2B).
BEAVER DAM 11, MOUNT HOREB 0 (5)
Beaver Dam*203*24*—*11*13*1
Mount Horeb*000*00*—*0*1*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BD: Edwards (5.0-1-0-0-5-3); MH: Dahlk (5.0-13-11-7-2-2).
Leading hitters — BD: Czarnecki (HR), Lapen 2x3 (2B), Allen 2x2 (2B), Fakes 3x4, Bryant 2x4.
Badger South Conference
OREGON 2, MONROE 1
Oregon*000*002*0*—*2*9*0
Monroe*001*000*0*—*1*8*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Or: Spilde (W; 7-8-1-1-8-2); M: Wild (L; 7-9-2-2-1-2).
Leading hitters — Or: Berman 2x3 (2B), Eisele 2x4, Etienne (2B); M: Hayes 2x4, Leck 2x4, Paulson (2B). At Twining Park, Monroe.
EDGEWOOD 7, MONONA GROVE 4
Monona Grove*001*001*2*—*4*9*2
Mad. Edgewood*311*020*x*—*7*9*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (L; 5.1-8-5-5-2-3), Ring (0.2-1-2-2-1-2); ME: M. Schmitt (W; 7-9-4-4-8-0).
Leading hitters — MG: Lucey (2B), Hanson 2x4, Lee 2x3, Zegadlo 2x3; ME: Moore 3x4, Nwankwo 2x3, N. Schmitt (HR), M. Schmitt (2B).
Big Eight Conference
MADISON MEMORIAL 10, MADISON WEST 0 (6)
Mad. West*000*000*—*0*2*2
Mad. Memorial*032*401*—*10*9*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MW: Millmann (L; 5.1-9-10-8-6-5); MM: Finkelmeyer (W; 6-2-0-0-5-0).
Leading hitters — MM: Cox 2x4 (2B), Carlsen 2x3 (HR), Williams (2B), O’Donnell 2x2. At Jefferson Middle School.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 8, MADISON EAST 2
Mad. East*200*000*0*—*2*5*3
Janes. Craig*201*500*x*—*8*14*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — ME: Wilcox (L; 6-14-8-5-4-1); JC: Bienema (W; 7-5-2-0-1-1).
Leading hitters — ME: Tuinstra 2x2 (2B); JC: Stanley 4x4 (2B), Humphrey (2B), Wobig 2x4, Rammer 2x4, Bienema 2x4. At Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
JANESVILLE PARKER 15,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 3 (5)
Janes. Parker*741*12*—*15*12*1
Mad. La Follette*102*00*—*3*4*6
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JP: Lot (W; 1.1-1-1-1-2-1), Bolly (0.2-0-0-0-0-0), Nelson (2.0-3-2-2-2-0), Reed (1.0-0-0-0-2-0); ML: Stram (L; 3.0-10-13-2-0-0), Welling (2.0-2-2-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — JP: Reed (HR), Bolly 4x4 (2 3B) (2B), Luek (3B), Rosga (3B), Ayers 2x4 (2B); ML: Welling (2B), Lipp 2x3. At Olbrich Park.
Rock Valley Conference
EVANSVILLE 12, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 2 (5)
Big Foot*200*00*—*2
Evansville*422*04*—*12
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WBF: Bauman (L; 4-8-9-3-2-4), Arnold (0.1-3-3-2-0-0); E: Schultz (W; 3-1-2-2-4-1), Klitzman (2-1-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — E: Wiser 4x4 (2 2B), Bartelt 2x3.
Six Rivers Conference
ARGYLE 11, MONTICELLO/NEW GLARUS 0 (6)
Argyle*120*026*—*11*13*0
Mont/N.Glarus*000*000*—*0*1*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — A: Ganshert (W; 6.0-1-0-0-12-0); MNG: Disch (L; 5.0-13-11-8-3-4), Zuber (1.0-0-0-0-1-1).
Leading hitters — A: Larson 2x4 (2B), Leigh 4x4 (2B), Connors 2x4, Johnson 3x5; MNG: Slegentraler (2B).
Non-conference
POYNETTE 5, BARABOO 0
Baraboo*000*000*0*—*0*3*3
Poynette*000*500*x*—*5*6*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Lewison (L; 4-4-5-3-2-0), Crary (2-2-0-0-0-0); P: Lowenberg (7-3-0-0-13-1).
Leading hitters — B: Lewison (2B); P: Kingsland 2x3.
DeFOREST 5, MARSHALL 4
DeForest*300*000*2*—*5*10*1
Marshall*101*002*0*—*4*8*4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Schroeder (W; 7.0-8-4-2-2-1); M: Rateike (L; 7.0-10-5-3-6-2).
Leading hitters — D: Marty (2B), Derlein 4x4, Elvekrog 2x4; M: Weisensel 2x3 (HR), Jesberger (2x4).
JEFFERSON 9, FORT ATKINSON 3
Jefferson*200*034*0*—*9*11*1
Fort Atkinson*200*001*0*—*3*5*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Ball (W; 7.0-5-3-3-2-4); FA: Jacobson (L; 5.1-9-8-6-2-2), Torenga (1.2-2-1-1-0-0).
Leading hitters — J: Messmann 2x4 (2B), Mengel (2B), Beck (2B), Krause 2x4, Serdynski 3x4; FA: Heagney 2x3 (HR).
LAKE MILLS 6, WATERLOO 1
Lake Mills*011*120*1*—*6*12*0
Waterloo*000*001*0*—*1*6*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7.0-6-1-1-13-1); W: Marty (L; 4.1-10-5-4-3-3), Schneider (2.2-2-1-1-3-3).
Leading hitters — LM: Topel (HR), Klienfelt 3x4 (2B), Kottwitz 2x4 (2B); W: Gier 2x4 (HR), Heubner 2x3. At Fireman’s Park, Waterloo.
JOHNSON CREEK 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Lakeside Luth*203*000*0*—*5*8*4
J. Creek*004*031*x*—*8*11*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (L; 6.0-10-8-1-3-0); JC: Herman (W; 7.0-8-5-5-3-3).
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 2x4, Meis 2x2; JC: Budig 2x4 (2B), Thompson 2x4, Wagner 2x3.
RIVER VALLEY 12, RANDOLPH 0
River Valley*102*410*4*—*12*8*2
Randolph*000*000*0*—*0*2*6
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — RV: McElwee (W; 7.0-2-0-0-11-2); R: Kohlbeck (L; 7.0-8-12-6-2-8).
Leading hitters — RV: Hahn 2x3 (2B), McElwee (2B), Weiss (2B), Eberle 2x4.
WAUNAKEE 13, STOUGHTON 12
Stoughton*211*040*4*—*12*20*3
Waunakee*310*512*1*—*13*12*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S: Perkins (3.2-7-9-6-3-3), Reuter (L; 3.0-5-4-2-1-1); W: Paul (W; 7.0-20-12-6-1-1).
Leading hitters — S: Jemilo 2x4 (HR), Ramburg 4x5 (2 2B), Pickett 4x5, Ott 2x5, Elliott 2x5, Pickett 2x5, Moe 2x2; W: Paul 3x4 (2B), Manriquez 4x4.
TRACK AND FIELD
Monday’s area summaries
CAPITOL CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 133; Lodi 121.5; Lake Mills 94; Watertown Luther Prep 72; Cambridge 69; Marshall 61.5; Columbus 52; Belleville 32; Poynette 32; Wisconsin Heights 31.
100 meters: 1, Nyffenegger, Lo, :11.68; 2, Holtz, WLP, :11.69; 3, Sturgill, LL, :11.72; 4, Main, LL, :11.73; 4, Rguig, LM, :12.08; 6, Johnson, LM, :12.12.
200: 1, Holtz, WLP, :23.00; 2, Coddington, Lo, :23.05; 3, Main, LL, :23.26; 4, Lawrenz, WLP, :24.16; 5, Kempton, WH, :24.38; 6, Siedschlag, M, :24.51.
400: 1, Siedschlag, M, :52.03; 2, Main, LL, :53.50; 3, Reinke, LL, :53.60; 4, Cole, WLP, :53.66; 5, Holtz, WLP, :54.64; 6, McCoy, Bel, :54.65.
800: 1, Heintz, Lo, 2:00.90; 2, Grundahl, LL, 2:05.82; 3, Huffman, Cam, 2:06.25; 4, Sickenberger, P, 2:09.76; 5, Lambert, LM, 2:09.98; 6, McGee, Col, 2:10.59.
1,600: 1, Huffman, Cam, 4:39.56; 2, Grundahl, LL, 4:42.46; 3, Hornby, M, 4:44.56; 4, Weiland, LL, 4:45.80; 5, Nelson, B, 4:46.01; 6, Gresens, LL, 4:48.40.
3,200: 1, Scholey, B, 10;08.05; 2, Weiland, LL, 10:24.41; 3, Johnson, P, 10:39.78; 4, Pecard, Lo, 10:47.98; 5, Hutchinson, WLP, 11:04.23; 6, Parman, WH, 11:22.59.
110 hurdles: 1, Heyroth, Lo, :14.85; 2, Schmidt, LL, :15.43; 3, Popowski, LM, :16.10; 4, Yerges, Cam, :16.56; 5, Horkan, LM, :16.65; 6, Veers, LL, :16.70.
300 hurdles: 1, Heyroth, Lo, :40.55; 2, Popowski, LM, :41.79; 3, Hillmer, WLP, :41.83; 4, Schmidt, LL, :42.08; 5, Yerges, Cam, :42.81; 6, Horkan, LM, :43.14.
400 relay: 1, Lake Mills (Stenbroten, Retrum, Johnson, Lund), :44.84; 2, Marshall, :46.40; 3, Cambridge, :46.41; 4, Columbus, :47.08; 5, Poynette, :47.40; 6, Belleville, :48.36.
800 relay: 1, Lodi (Coddington, Heyroth, Nyffenegger, Malig), 1:32.54; 2, Lake Mills, 1:34.38; 3, Lakeside, 1:35.63; 4, Wis. Heights, 1:36.25; 5, Columbus, 1:38.03; 6, Belleville, 1:38.04.
1,600 relay: 1, Watertown Luther Prep (Holtz, Hillmer, Cole, Lawrenz), 3:31.62; 2, Lake Mills, 3:33.37; 3, Lodi, 3:38.64; 4, Lakeside, 3:39.00; 5, Poynette, 3:48.73; 6, Belleville, 3:53.32.
3,200 relay: 1, Lodi (Heintz, Crowder, Pecard, Weber), 8:32.88); 2, Poynette, 8:39.11; 3, Lakeside, 8:45.02; 4, Belleville, 8:51.67; 5, Lake Mills, 9:05.92; 6, Cambridge, 9:41.39.
High jump: 1, Barsness, WH, 6-5; 2, Eggers, M, 5-10; 3, Ward, M, 5-8; 4 (tie), Andrews, LL, and Heyerholm, LL, 5-8; 6, Carthew, Col, 5-8.
Pole vault: 1, McIntyre, Lo, 12-6; 2, Curtis, Lo, 12-0; 3, Jones, Cam, 11-6; 4, Kendall, Cam, 10-6; 5 (tie), Eggers, M, and Skellenger, Lo, 10-0.
Long jump: 1, Heyroth, Lo, 22-11¾; 2, Johnson, LM, 20-8¾; 3, Heyerholm, LL, 20-1; 4, Barsness, WH, 19-6; 5, Col. Brunell, Col, 19-3; 6, Rguig, LM, 19-2½.
Triple jump: 1, Lund, LM, 40-9¾; 2, Nyffenegger, Lo, 40-6¾; 3, Veers, LL, 40-4; 4, Col. Brunell, C, 40-3; 5, Kamps, WLP, 38-11; 6, Retrum, LM, 38-8.
Shot put: 1, Lund, Cam, 48-6; 2, Buxa, LL, 46-9¾; 3, Wiedenhoeft, WLP, 46-9¾; 4, Rennhack, Col, 46-4¼; 5, Stein, Cam, 44-9¾; 6, Theder, LM, 44-9¾.
Discus: 1, Rennhack, Col, 146-0; 2, Wiedenhoeft, WLP, 138-4; 3, Stein, Cam, 133-9; 4, Lobner, Col, 125-2; 5, Davis, Cam, 120-3; 6, Ugalde, M, 117-10.
Girls
Team scores: Lodi 123; Columbus 115; Lakeside Lutheran 111.3; Lake Mills 72.3; Belleville 72; Poynette 69; Wisconsin Heights 44; Marshall 37; Watertown Luther Prep 21; Waterloo 15; Cambridge 7.3.
100 meters: 1, Strong, Lo, :13.13; 2, M. Kahl, Col, :13.45; 3, Nyffenegger, Lo, :13.50; 4, Fraire, B, :13.68; 5, Dellar, WLP, :13.75; 6, Nielsen, LM, :13.95.
200: 1, Strong, Lo, :26.95; 2, Milne, Lo, :27.36; 3, M. Kahl, Col, :28.04; 4, Fraire, B, :28.25; 5, Puls, Lo, :28.26; 6, Nielsen, LM, :28.30.
400: 1, Hemling, LL, 1:01.48; 2, Karls, B, 1:02.68; 3, Winslow, LM, 1:02.93; 4, Meek, L, 1:03.29; 5, Pennington, Cam, 1:03.40; 6, Dellar, WLP, 1:04.01.
800: 1, Chadwick, P, 2:25.16; 2, Pearcy, Col, 2:25.20; 3, Dornaus, Col, 2:25.47; 4, Krahn, LL, 2:32.62; 5, Minning, LL, 2:33.28; 6, Brown, Cam, 2:33.44.
1,600: 1, Chadwick, P, 5:29.87; 2, Krahn, LL, 5:39:02; 3, Pearcy, Col, 5:40.77; 4, Mining, LL, 5:42.48; 5, Spiegel, B, 5:50.89; 6, Herrling, WH, 5:56.59.
3,200: 1, Lee, Lo, 13:12.36; 2, Punzel, LL, 13:16.72; 3, Yapp, B, 13:19.84; 4, Herrling, WH, 13:27.25; 5, Melvin, B, 14:25.70; 6, Marty, B, 14:29.88.
100 hurdles: 1, Pulcine, WH, :16.96; 2, Ripp, Lo, :17.30; 3, Andrews, M, :17.47; 4, Reddeman, P, :17.76; 5, Seim, LL, :17.91; 6, G. Kahl, Col, :18.17.
300 hurdles: 1, Andrews, M, :47.91; 2, Buxa, LL, :48.90; 3, Vesperman, LM, :50.80; 4, Backus, WLP, :51.84; 5, Reddeman, P, :52.21; 6, G. Kahl, Col, :52.29.
400 relay: 1, Lakeside (Vanderhoof, Heinrich, Schulz, Schmidt), :54.53; 2, Columbus, :54.90; 3, Belleville, :55.33; 4, Poynette, :56.21; 5, Lodi, :57.42; 6, Marshall, :57.78.
800 relay: 1, Lodi (Strong, Milne, Puls, Harrington), 1:48.46; 2, Lakeside, 1:56.24; 3, Columbus, 1:59.94; 4, Poynette, 2:03.83; 5, Marshall, 2:04.03; 6, Belleville, 2:11.12.
1,600 relay: 1, Lodi (Harrington, Puls, Milne, Meek), 4:12.11; 2, Lake Mills, 4:17.96; 3, Lakeside, 4:19.10; 4, Columbus, 4:25.24; 5, Belleville, 4:47.60; 6, Poynette, 5:12.88.
3,200 relay: 1, Lake Mills (Hosey, Hahn, Burling, Winslow), 10:33.07; 2, Columbus, 10:39.51; 3, Lakeside, 10:53.71; 4, Belleville, 11:02.16; 5, Lodi, 11:07.87.
High jump: 1, Andrews, M, 5-4; 2, Reddeman, P, 5-4; 3, Mosher, W, 5-0; 4, Zellmer, WLP, 4-10; 5, Woodward, Col, 4-10; 6, Ward, Mar, 4-10.
Pole vault: 1, Reddeman, P, 8-6; 2, Schauer, LL, 8-0; 3, Lochner, Lo, 8-0; 4, Shatrawka, WH, 7-6; 5, Kahl, Col, 7-0; 6, Pulcine, WH, 7-0.
Long jump: 1, Kahl, Col, 17-4; 2, Foley, B, 16-6½; 3, Duddeck, LL, 15-9½; 4, Mosher, W, 15-9; 5, Toepfer, LM, 15-6¾; 6, Bruchs, P, 15-0¼.
Triple jump: 1, Foley, B, 35-2¾; 2, Kahl, Col, 34-10; 3, Milne, Lo, 34-8½; 4, Bruchs, P, 33-9; 5, Mosher, W, 32-9¼; 6, Duddeck, LL, 32-6¾.
Shot put: 1, Will, LM, 40-1; 2, Puls, Lo, 39-1¾; 3, Doherty, WH, 36-10¼; 4, Klann, Lo, 32-6¼; 5, Harrington, Lo, 32-4½; 6, Schafer, LL, 32-1.
Discus: 1, Doherty, WH, 131-11; 2, Will, LM, 113-0; 3, Paulson, Col, 100-3; 4, Christian, LM, 99-1; 5, Buxa, LL, 94-8; 6, Stadler, Col, 93-0. At Lake Mills.
BOYS GOLF
Monday’s area summaries
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: The first two teams in each sectional advance to state, along with the top three individuals not on a qualifying team.
DIVISION 1
MADISON MEMORIAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: Middleton 297; Madison Memorial 314; Waunakee 315; Onalaska 328; Holmen 330; Tomah 333; Verona 337; Reedsburg 355.
Top five individuals: 1 (tie), S. Pickhardt, MM, and Jambor, Mid, 72; 3, Sosnowski, Mid, 73; 4, Aune, V, 74; 5, Beckman, Mid, 75.
Individual state qualifiers: Aune, V, 74; Brud, W, 77; Neumann, T, 77.
Middleton: Jambor 72; Sosnowski 73; Beckman 75; Sjowall 77. Waunakee: Brud 77, Piazza 78, Keenan 79, Nickel 81. Madison Memorial: S. Pickhardt 82, Williams 76, Schmidt 83, H. Pickhardt 83. Verona: Aune 74, Ehlenbach 86, Prough 87, Rebholz 90. Reedsburg: Crary 81, Schneider 90, Feller 91, Nobbe 93, Other area individuals: Jackson, Madison West, 85; Lombardo, Mount Horeb, 91; Wilson, Sauk Prairie, 93; Morgan, Madison West, 93; Gibbs, Baraboo, 96. At Blackhawk CC, par 72.
DIVISION 3
FOND DU LAC ST. MARY’S SPRINGS SECTIONAL
Team scores: Kohler 340; Racine Lutheran 342; Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 345; Cambridge 346; Manitowoc Roncalli 355; Neenah St. Mary 357; Sheboygan Lutheran 361; Madison Abundant Life co-op 365; Sheboygan Christian 378; Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 379; Jackson Living Word Lutheran 398; Kenosha St. Joseph 408.
Top five individuals: 1, Wilks, RL, 76; 2 (tie), Buckman, Cam, and McGraw, LWL, 81; Schumacher, SMS, and Breitenbach, K, 82.
Individual state qualifiers: Buckman, Cam, and McGraw, LWL, 81; Schumacher, SMS, 82.
Kohler: Breitenbach 82, Thyes 85, Schroeder 86, Multer 87. Racine Lutheran: Wilks 76, Molbeck 83, Gall 83, Christensen 100. Cambridge: Buckman 81, Nottestad 84, Farruggio 90, Nikolay 91. Madison Abundant Life co-op: Schmiesing 87, Rollins 90, Bakke 90, Bosben 98. At South Hills CC, Fond du Lac, par 71.
Today’s area schedule
DIVISION 2
Prairie du Chien sectional (9 a.m., Prairie du Chien Country Club): Teams — Madison Edgewood, Lodi, Lakeside Lutheran, New Glarus, Monticello/Belleville, Evansville, River Valley. Individuals — Joey Toepfer, sr., Lake Mills; Tyler Schluter, so., Columbus; Ryan Boggs, sr., Watertown Luther Prep.
Wednesday’s area schedule
DIVISION 3
Mineral Point sectional (9 a.m. Wednesday, Dodge-Point Country Club, Mineral Point): Individuals — Andrew Pietrzykowski, so., Wisconsin Heights; Caeben Schomber, sr., Wisconsin Heights.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday’s area summaries
WIAA SUBSECTIONALS
Note: Semifinal qualifiers in Flight No. 1 singles and doubles advance to sectionals, along with finals qualifiers in Flight No. 2, 3 and 4 singles and doubles.
DIVISION 1
MADISON MEMORIAL SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: Madison Memorial 22; Madison West 20; Madison La Follette 8; Monona Grove 6; Oregon 4; Sun Prairie 4; Verona 4.
Sectional qualifiers: Madison Memorial 7; Madison West 5; Madison La Follette 2; Monona Grove 2; Sun Prairie 2.
No. 1 singles — First round: Yu, MW, bye; Kamath, MM, def. Broadbridge, V, 1-0, retired; Yang, ML, def. Varnish, Or, 6-4, 6-4; Lindwall, MG, def. Berg, SP, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles — Sectional quarterfinals: Gallego, MM, def. Olsen, ML, 6-1, 6-0; Dean, MW, def. Hutchcroft, V, 6-2, 6-2. First round: Gallego bye; Olsen, ML, def. Dziedzic, MG, 0-6, 7-6 (3), 11-9; Hutchcroft, V, def. Wendt, Or, 6-0, 6-0; Dean, MW, def. Karri, SP, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 3 singles — Quarterfinals: T. Kaji, MW, def. Sweet, V, 6-0, 6-0; Kaldor, MM, def. Turk, ML, 6-2, 6-2. First round: T. Kaji bye; Sweet def. Fischer, Or, 1-0, retired; Turk def. Ryan, MG, 6-2, 7-5; Kaldor def. Gallow, SP, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 singles — Quarterfinals: Weinbach, MM, def. Bakalars, V, 6-1, 6-0; Haight, ML, def. Thai, MW, 6-2, 4-6, 10-1. First round: Weinbach bye; Bakalars def. Parker, SP, 6-4, 6-4; Haight def. Wirtz, Or, 6-1, 6-1; Thai def. Metcalfe, MG, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 1 doubles — First round: Baldwin/Vilwock, SP, bye; Nelson/Walsh, MG, def. Thorne/Molot, Or, 6-3, 2-6, 10-5; Herrmann/J. Kaji, MW, def. Dengler-Jeanblanc/Conway, ML, 6-2, 6-1; Mathur/Frey, MM, def. Brierley/Sass, V, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles — Quarterfinals: Spence/Helmenstine, SP, def. Uhlmann/Scott, Or, 6-0, 6-0; Li/Nguyen, MM, def. Glasgow/Ratel, MW, 4-6, 6-1, 12-10. First round: Spence/Helmenstine bye; Uhlmann/Scott def. Wilhite/Feldhausen, ML, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; Li/Nguyen def. Meulemans/Kroll, MG, 6-0, 6-1; Glasgow/Ratel def. Arbogash/Bradley, V, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 doubles — Quarterfinals: Jing/Yao, MM, def. Leikness/France, ML, 6-2, 6-3; Alban/Walsh, MW, def. Ackley/Falch, SP, 6-1, 6-3. First round: Jing/Yao bye; Leikness/France def. Happel/Schorr, V, 6-4, 6-3; Ackley/Falch def. Corcoran/Rehrauer, Or, 3-6, 6-2, 10-7; Alban/Walsh, MW, def. Rathgeber/Blotz, MG, 6-0, 6-0.
WALWORTH BIG FOOT SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 16; Walworth Big Foot co-op 16; Milton 14; Elkhorn 12; Janesville Craig 6; Stoughton 6; Janesville Parker 2.
Sectional qualifiers: Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 4; Elkhorn 3; Milton 3; Stoughton 3; Walworth Big Foot 3; Janesville Craig 2.
No. 1 singles — First round: Benoy, Sto, bye; Sullivan, JC, def. Guzman, E, 6-0, 6-0; Billard, FAC, def. Walters, JP, 6-3, 6-3; Rolfs, WBF, def. Emerson, Mil, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles — Sectional quarterfinals: Lyons, S, def. Waltz, Mil, 6-1, retired; Peyer, WBF, def. Montoya, FAC, 6-1, 6-3. First round: Lyons bye; Waltz def. Adams, E, 6-2, 6-3; Montoya, FAC, def. Kranz, JC, 6-1, 6-2; Peyer, WBF, def. Nickols, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 singles — Quarterfinals: Greenwald, WBF, def. Conway, Mil, 6-3, 6-0; Olmos, FAC, def. Bruce, E, 6-1, 6-0. First round: Greenwald bye; Conway def. Eppler, S, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Olmos def. Kahl, JC, 7-6 (4), 6-1; Bruce def. Pizzi, JP, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4 singles — Quarterfinals: Gromacki, E, def. Williamson, Sto, 6-2, 6-0; Minard, JC, def. McHugh, WBF, 6-2, 6-1. First round: Gromacki bye; Williamson def. Miguel, JP, 7-5, 6-0; McHugh def. Frey, FAC, 6-2, 6-0; Minard bye.
No. 1 doubles — First round: Dugan/Scherer, S, bye; Fenner/Jensen, FAC, def. Erickson/Cleaver, JP, 6-1, 6-2; Christenson/Webster, E, def. Gerdes/Klein, WBF, 6-1, 6-0; Dunk/Mallon, Mil, def. Bauer/Jensen, JC, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles — Quarterfinals: Eithun/Obershaw, Mil, def. Robison/Grunow, WBF, 6-3, 6-4; Jimenez/Jordan, E, def. Keelty/Schweiger, FAC, 6-2, 6-2. First round: Eithun/Obershaw bye; Grunow/Robison def. Krcma/Loftus, S, 6-2, 6-1; Jimenez/Jordan def. Woodworth/Schoville, JP, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8; Schweiger/Keelty, FAC, def. Sherman/Chan, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 doubles — Quarterfinals: Roddy/Kablar, Mil, def. Ocampo/Buchholz, WBF, 6-1, 6-0; Valadez/Yang, FAC, def. Thayer/Egger, JP, 6-3, 6-2. First round: Roddy/Kablar bye; Ocampo/Buchholz def. Gahart/Markham, Elk, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5; Valadez/Yang def. Moser/Day, S, 6-4, 6-3; Thayer/Egger def. Bauer/Ruelas, JC, 6-2, 6-3.
BARABOO SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: Middleton 24; Waunakee 24; Reedsburg 10; Baraboo 6; Portage 6; DeForest 4; Sauk Prairie 2; Madison East 0.
Sectional qualifiers: Middleton 7; Waunakee 6; Baraboo 2; Reedsburg 2; DeForest 1.
No. 1 singles — First round: Nelson, W, def. Sommers, D, 6-0, 6-0; Davies, B, def. Wildman, SP, 6-3, 5-7, 10-4; Buss, R, def. Benck, P, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 10-5; Heineman, M, def. Simkin, ME, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles — Sectional quarterfinals: Connell, M, def. Horton, D, 6-1, 6-0; Collins, W, def. Benck, P, 6-3, 6-2. First round: Connell def. Baier, SP, 6-0, 6-0; Horton def. Stelling, B, 6-1, 6-1; Benck def. Thomas, R, 6-1, 6-2; Collins def. Braddock, ME, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 singles — Quarterfinals: Kim, Mid, def. Rietmann, P, 6-0, 6-0; McCloskey, D, def. Christian, W, 6-2, 6-0. First round: Kim def. Paulowski, ME, 6-0, 6-0; Rietmann def. Johnson, SP, 7-5, 6-4; McCloskey def. Eden, R, 6-3, 6-3; Christian def. McReynolds, B, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 singles — Quarterfinals: Gupta, Mid, def. Helmeid, R, 6-0, 6-0; Liu, W, def. Kinzler, P, 6-0, 6-2. First round: Gupta def. Anderson, D, 6-0, 6-0; Helmeid def. Tikkanen, B, 6-4, 6-2; Kinzler def. Wolfe, SP, 6-0, 6-0; Liu def. Anderson, ME, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles — First round: Kim/Gopal, Mid, def. LaCrosse/Atkinson, P, 6-1, 6-0; Nachtigal/Koeser, B, def. Guentherman/Chao, SP, 6-1, 6-3; Woodruff/Ellifson, R, def. Caracci/Morand-Rivers, D, 6-4, 6-2; Pulvermacher/Christian, W, def. Kudzin/Brelsford, ME, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles — Quarterfinals: Mandelbrot/Clark, Mid, def. McReynolds/Hartman, B, 6-0, 6-0; Schmalz/Dettor, W, def. Wenninger/Matyas, R, 6-1, 6-1. First round: Mandelbrot/Clark bye; McReynolds/Hartman def. Brinkmeier/Hilden, SP, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; Wenninger/Matyas def. Eby/Berggren, ME, 6-1, 6-1; Schmalz/Dettor def. McCann/Szudor, D, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 doubles — Quarterfinals: Hu/Peddireddy, Mid, def. Meinhardt/Singletary, R, 6-2, 6-3; Zimbric/Wipperfurth, W, def. Brickl/Dahlby, SP, 6-3, 6-1. First round: Hu/Peddireddy bye; Meinhardt/Singletary def. Brooks/Parchem, B, 6-4, 6-4; Brickl/Dahlby def. Christianson/Jaccard, D, 6-3, 6-0; Zimbric/Wipperfurth def. Manger/Desano, ME, 6-0, 6-0.
WEST BEND WEST SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: West Bend East 20; Manitowoc 16; Slinger 16; Watertown 8; West Bend West 8; Beaver Dam 2; Fond du Lac 2.
Sectional qualifiers: West Bend East 5; Manitowoc 4; Slinger 3; Watertown 2; West Bend West 2; Beaver Dam 1; Fond du Lac 1.
No. 1 singles — First round: Geske, Wat, bye; Olaffson, S, def. Knuth, M, 6-2, 6-4; Larson, WBE, def. Freber, BD, 6-0, 6-0; Bembenek, WBW, def. Mittlestead, FdL, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 singles — Sectional quarterfinals: Rivest, M, def. Harris, Wat, 6-3, 5-7, 11-9; Pirvanescu, Sli, def. Reiner, WBE, 6-4, 6-2. First round: Harris bye; Rivest def. Bergerud, WBW, 6-2, 6-4; Pirvanescu def. Greir, FdL, 6-1, 6-1; Reiner def. Lugo, BD, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3 singles — Quarterfinals: Conrad, M, def. Bassett, S, 6-4, 6-3; Ketter, WBE, def. Downs, WBW, 6-3, 6-1. First round: Bassett bye; Conrad def. Bird, Wat, 6-0, 6-0; Downs def. Fister, BD, 6-3, 6-1; Ketter def. Besne, FdL, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 4 singles — Quarterfinals: Ruplinger, WBW, def. Liska, M, 6-1, 6-2; Disch, WBE, def. Cichon, S, 6-0, 7-5. First round: Ruplinger bye; Liska def. Stocks, Wat, 3-6, 6-0, 10-4; Cichon def. Henning, BD, 6-3, 6-0; Disch def. Hamburg, FdL, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles — First round: Anderson/Newberg, M, bye; Schroeder/Tews, BD, def. Kilbourn/Kainz, WBW, 6-3, 6-3; Garcia/Dreifuerst, FdL, def. Lampe/Voigt, Wat, 7-6 (3), 6-3; Marris/Schmidt, WBE, def., Zhang/Phillips, Sli, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles — Quarterfinals: Hartlaub/Meyer, M, def. Moran/Buchacher, WBW, 6-2, 6-1; Pfaff/Koebel, WBE, def. Davis/McLaughlin, Sli, 6-2, 6-1. First round: Hartlaub/Meyer bye; Moran/Buchacher def. Byrne/McCarthy, Wat, 7-5, 6-2; Davis/McLaughlin def. Nampel/Hoffner, BD, 6-0, 6-2; Pfaff/Koebel def. McClyman/Lakey, FdL, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 3 doubles — Quarterfinals: Olszewski/Zubke, Wat, def. Peroutka/Wilinski, M, 6-1, 6-3; Montano/Foster, Sli, def. Rego/Mollwitz, WBE, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-3. First round: Olszewski/Zubke bye; Peroutka/Wilinski def. Ortega/Schlass, WBW, 6-1, 6-2; Mollwitz/Rego def. Uselmann/Bebow, FdL, 6-2, 6-1; Montano/Foster def. Balleza-Calvo/Stearns, BD, 6-0, 6-3. At Pleasant Valley Tennis Club, Appleton.
DIVISION 2
VIROQUA SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: McFarland 28; Madison Edgewood 20; Viroqua 10; Edgerton 8; Monroe 2; Mauston 0.
Sectional qualifiers: Madison Edgewood 7; Viroqua 6; McFarland 3; Edgerton 1; Monroe 1.
No. 1 singles — First round: Sviatoslavsky, ME, bye; Pederson, McF, def. Lund, Mau, 6-1, 6-3; Kenyon, V, def. Mathiason, Mon, 6-0, 6-3; Anderson, Edger, bye.
No. 2 singles — Sectional quarterfinals: Maloney, ME, def. Sund, Edger, 6-4, 6-0; Buros, V, def. Kujac, McF, 6-3, 6-2. First round: Maloney bye; Sund def. Towne, Mon, bye; Kujak bye; Buros bye.
No. 3 singles — Quarterfinals: Bautista, ME, def. Hazeltine, Edger, 6-1, 6-0; Kane, V, def. Strattan, McF, 6-1, 5-7, 10-6. First round: Bautista bye; Hazeltine def. Seagreaves, Mon, 6-2, 6-0; Strattan bye; Kane bye.
No. 4 singles — Quarterfinals: Wheeler, ME, def. Zielke, Edger, 6-0, 6-0; Pimental, McF, def. Snowdeal, V, 7-5, 6-4. First round: Wheeler bye; Zielke def. Southworth, Mau, 6-1, 6-1; Pimental def. Aragon, Mon, default; Snowdeal bye.
No. 1 doubles — First round: Frehner/Roidt, Mon, bye; Snyder/Templeton, McF, def. Muchenberger/Jopling, Mau, default; Gillen/Jerdee, V, def. Nelson/Crandall, Edger, 6-0, 6-2; Katerov/Buchner, ME, bye.
No. 2 doubles — Quarterfinals: Sprinkman/Powless, ME, def. Kleiboer/Martin, Edger, 6-4, 6-1; Conaway/Mishler, Vir, def. Fernan/Stuntebeck, McF, 6-3, 6-3. First round: Sprinkman/Powless bye; Kleiboer/Martin def. Mould/Oliver, Mau, 6-4, 2-6, 11-9; Fernan/Stuntebeck def. Ferguson/Eckerman, Mon, 6-1, 7-5; Conaway/Mishler bye.
No. 3 doubles — Quarterfinals: Rossow/Kozier, ME, def. Saunders/Giasson, Mon, 6-0, 6-1; Devine/Tubbin, V, def. Hare/Desai, McF, 6-2, 6-4. First round: Rossow/Kozier bye; Saunders/Glasson def. Waldhart/Lopez-Fike, Mau, 6-3, 6-1; Hare/Sesai def. Bachinski/Cross, Edger, 6-0, 6-0; Devine/Tubbin bye.
EAST TROY SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: East Troy 14; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 14; Watertown Luther Prep 8; Jefferson 4; Whitewater 4; Delavan-Darien 2; Hartland University Lake 2.
Sectional qualifiers: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 7; East Troy 6; Watertown Luther Prep 3; Jefferson 1; Whitewater 1.
No. 1 singles — First round: Lindow, ET, bye; Xia, HUL, def. Traver, J, 6-2, 6-0; Guse, WLP, def. Grall, W, 6-0, 6-0; McCaffery, WCM, def. Stickney, DD, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles — Sectional quarterfinals: Latus, WCM, def. Gomez, DD, 6-0, 6-0; Brehm, ET, def. Bonofiglo, J, 6-0, 6-0. First round: Latus bye; Gomez def. Horn, WLP, 6-1, 6-3; Bonofiglo def. Bryant-Nanz, HUL, 6-2, 6-3; Brehm def. Chan, W, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 singles — Quarterfinals: Paullin, ET, def. Turner, J, 6-0, 6-0; Szada, WCM, def. Koelpin, WLP, 6-0, 6-1. First round: Paullin bye; Turner def. Lockhart, DD, 6-2, 6-1; Koelpin def. Senkevitch, HUL, 6-0, 6-0; Szada def. Rodriguez, W, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 singles — Quarterfinals: Ramthun, WCM, def. Parboteeah, W, 6-0, 6-0; Edwards, ET, def. Kappl, WLP, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 1 doubles — First round: Korb/Carson, WCM, bye; Wence/Stevenson, W, def. Jurcek/Weisensel, J, 6-0, 6-0; Maternowski/Stoner, ET, def. Perez/Solis, DD, 6-0, 6-0; Koelpin/Bourman, WLP, def. Smyczek/Colananni, HUL, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles — Quarterfinals: Adamson/Horder, WCM, def. Cuellar/Aschenbrener, W, 6-1, 6-1; Roecker/Crass, WLP, def. Erdman/Cliffgard, ET, 7-5, 6-4. First round: Adamson/Horder bye; Cuellar/Aschenbrener def. Flores/Rodriguez, DD, 6-1, 6-1; Erdman/Cliffgard def. Buchholz/Carl, J, 6-0, 6-1; Roecker/Crass bye.
No. 3 doubles — Quarterfinals: Fox/Beres, WCM, def. Wilson/Parez, W, 6-1, 6-0; Murphy/Malloy, ET, def. Schlomer/Mittelstadt, WLP, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
