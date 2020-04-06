Prep softball: Sun Prairie's Maddie Gardner hoping for a chance to play this year

With the high school spring sports season currently shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, area school athletes are forced to be a little creative in their preseason workouts.
Perhaps no one has a greater practice setup than Sun Prairie’s standout softball pitcher, Maddie Gardner.
“I’m very fortunate that I have my own facility that I can go to,” Gardner said. “My dad owns a construction company and within his shop, he has a designated hitting and pitching area where I work out three or four times a week.”
Gardner, a University of South Florida commit, has used that facility to its fullest over the years.
She has helped to lead Sun Prairie to a 79-7 record over the past three seasons, including a WIAA Division 1 state championship in 2018 and state runner-up last spring.
She pitched 27 complete games last season with a 1.37 ERA, 12 shutouts and 305 strikeouts — including all nine innings of the Cardinals’ 4-2 loss to Oshkosh North in last year’s final.
With eight starters returning from last year’s squad, the Cardinals are primed for another title run — that is, if the season takes place.
Sun Prairie head coach Jamie Olson knows it’s going to be difficult for all of her players, seniors and freshmen alike.
“To see them have to go potentially the way we are going right now? It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking,” Olson said.
“My biggest thing is that it’s going to be memorable for them. They’re never going to forget it. But, I really want to get them on the field one last time.”
Olson said the team communicates daily workouts and at-home softball drills through Google Classroom, so it would be prepped to start games right away if the ruling ever comes down.
Gardner originally committed to the University of Wisconsin as a sophomore, but later reopened her recruitment as the Badgers crowded their pitching circle with a long list of incoming pitching recruits.
“I figured, ‘Let’s see what’s out there and what other options there were,’” Gardner said. “Their staff was phenomenal, and I was really excited about it. Of course, it hurt me to say goodbye to UW, but they’ll always have a place in my heart.”
She will get the opportunity to work with USF head coach Ken Eriksen, the coach of USA Softball who was going to lead the United States team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics prior to the event’s postponement.
Gardner, named co-Division 1 Player of the Year for 2019 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, hopes the WIAA can schedule any type of season after her squad fell one game short of a state title last season.
“Especially being a senior, it’s a hard kick to the gut knowing your season is postponed or possibly canceled,” Gardner said. “You want to be able to play at least one last time wearing your high school jersey. It is upsetting, but you just hope.”
