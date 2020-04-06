Prep softball: Sun Prairie's Maddie Gardner hoping for a chance to play this year

“To see them have to go potentially the way we are going right now? It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking,” Olson said.

“My biggest thing is that it’s going to be memorable for them. They’re never going to forget it. But, I really want to get them on the field one last time.”

Olson said the team communicates daily workouts and at-home softball drills through Google Classroom, so it would be prepped to start games right away if the ruling ever comes down.

Gardner originally committed to the University of Wisconsin as a sophomore, but later reopened her recruitment as the Badgers crowded their pitching circle with a long list of incoming pitching recruits.

“I figured, ‘Let’s see what’s out there and what other options there were,’” Gardner said. “Their staff was phenomenal, and I was really excited about it. Of course, it hurt me to say goodbye to UW, but they’ll always have a place in my heart.”

She will get the opportunity to work with USF head coach Ken Eriksen, the coach of USA Softball who was going to lead the United States team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics prior to the event’s postponement.