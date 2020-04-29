Prep softball: Rosters announced for 2020 Wisconsin Senior All-Star Games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is still hope for a couple of golden, glorious days of high school softball play in Wisconsin at some point this summer.

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has posted rosters for its annual Senior All-Stars Games, a series of games usually held in mid-June at Woodside Sports Complex and Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

The rosters include 238 players, all members of the class of 2020, who have been sidelined for the regular season and WIAA tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group will be broken down into 12 teams — four in Division 1, four in Divisions 2 and 3, and four in Divisions 4 and 5 — for a series of 14 round-robin games using a jamboree format.

While it’s highly unlikely that the games will be allowed to take place as scheduled on Tuesday, June 18, a tweet by the Stoughton softball program said the association was looking at a possible rescheduling to Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 3-4.

The players also will be scheduled to get together the day before the games for practice, a banquet and other activities.

Twenty-eight players from area schools are included in the roster list.

The 11 area Division 1 choices include: