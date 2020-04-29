Prep softball: Rosters announced for 2020 Wisconsin Senior All-Star Games

There is still hope for a couple of golden, glorious days of high school softball play in Wisconsin at some point this summer.
The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has posted rosters for its annual Senior All-Stars Games, a series of games usually held in mid-June at Woodside Sports Complex and Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
The rosters include 238 players, all members of the class of 2020, who have been sidelined for the regular season and WIAA tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group will be broken down into 12 teams — four in Division 1, four in Divisions 2 and 3, and four in Divisions 4 and 5 — for a series of 14 round-robin games using a jamboree format.
While it’s highly unlikely that the games will be allowed to take place as scheduled on Tuesday, June 18, a tweet by the Stoughton softball program said the association was looking at a possible rescheduling to Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 3-4.
The players also will be scheduled to get together the day before the games for practice, a banquet and other activities.
Twenty-eight players from area schools are included in the roster list.
The 11 area Division 1 choices include:
Badger North Conference: Grace Madeiros of Beaver Dam; Taylor Tschumper and Taylor VonBehren of DeForest and Trista Ripp of Waunakee.
Badger South Conference: Kailey Hammersley of Stoughton; Paige Bacchi of Watertown.
Big Eight Conference: Katelyn Palmer of Janesville Craig; Taylor Barfield of Janesville Parker; Maddie Gardner of Sun Prairie and Kasie Keyes and Alina Yazek of Verona.
Area picks for the Division 2/3 roster are:
Badger North Conference: Brianna Brandner and Katelyn Belleau of Portage.
Badger South Conference: Grace Tostrud of Monroe.
Capitol North Conference: Casey Fountain, Lucy Cuff, Molly Anderson and Lizzie Schwenn of Poynette.
Capitol South Conference: Jillian Michaels and Ella Campbell of Belleville; Ciera Peters of Cambridge; Aubrie Kappes and Hailey Erdmann of Marshall.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference: Ali Hoffman, Brianna Gilbert.
Area Division 4/5 picks are:
Capitol South Conference: Jada Wood and Miranda Keith of Wisconsin Heights.
Trailways Conference: Olivia Tatlock of Deerfield.
WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2020 SENIOR ALL-STAR GAMES
COMPLETE ROSTERS
(Note: All players are seniors)
DIVISION 1
Ashwaubenon — Katelynn Cleveland, Kally VanLaanen.
Bay Port — Maddy Ehlke, Nicole Vandervest.
Beaver Dam — Grace Madeiros.
Chippewa Falls — Nicole Crumbaker, Jayden Hodgson, Alisia Palms.
DeForest — Taylor Tschumper, Taylor VonBehren.
Elkhorn — Morgan Hunter, Izabella Regner, Haley Remington.
Fond du Lac — Abby Freismuth.
Franklin — Elizabeth Koch, Abby Matthews, Taylor Viertel.
Germantown — Rachael Heinz, Gia Szada.
Glendale Nicolet — Emily Barnes, Kayla Bates, Kim Lyon.
Hortonville — Taylor Lebeck, Laken Schmidt.
Hudson — Emily Juza, Paige Meyer.
Janesville Craig — Katelyn Palmer.
Janesville Parker — Taylor Barfield.
Kaukauna — Ashley Fauske.
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther — Kylar Broesch, Josie Deates, Kylie Rozinski.
Kenosha Indian Trail — Abby Wierzbicki.
Menasha — Lauren Ludvigsen, Alex Morrow, Ayanna Priestley.
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels — Emma Kerschner, Emma Urban.
New Richmond — Alexa Kupczak.
Oak Creek — Athena Binelas, Jenna Trewyn.
Onalaska — Cailie Kowal, Sarah Kraus.
Oshkosh North — Emma Leib.
Oshkosh West — Leah Engstrom, Annika Johnson.
Pulaski — Kamryn Brockman, Lauren Dixon.
Schofield D.C. Everest — Haley Larson, Sydney Uekert.
Slinger — Sylvia Flairty, Maya Morris.
South Milwaukee — Morgan Dziondziakowski.
Stevens Point — Leah Earnest, Jaden Jones, Samantha Saloun.
Stoughton — Kailey Hammersley.
Sun Prairie — Maddie Gardner.
Superior — Kaileigh Miller.
Sussex Hamilton — Megan Gauthier, Nicole Grove.
Tomah — Josie Mathison, Savannah Murphy.
Verona — Kasie Keyes, Alina Yazek.
Watertown — Paige Bacchi.
Waunakee — Trista Ripp.
Wausau West — Abby Schilling.
Wauwatosa West — Jordan Scharf.
West Allis Central — Joette Kassa.
West De Pere — Brianna Destache, Genesis Eggart.
Westosha Central — Carlie Odejewski, Ellie Witt.
Wilmot — Kenzi Ketterhagen.
Wisconsin Rapids — Alyssa Banta, Taylor Mancl, Cassidy Ziegahn.
DIVISIONS 2-3
Altoona — Kate Harris.
Amery — Autumn Rivard, Julia Engebretson.
Antigo — Alicia Turunen.
Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran — Sydney Birling.
Arcadia — Hannah Suchla, Abby Suchla, Linzy Sendelbach.
Belleville — Jillian Michaels, Ella Campbell.
Bloomer — Samantha Buchholz, Shantelle Ruf.
Brussels Southern Door — Jacqlyn Atkins, Kendra Dantoin, Kylie Neinas.
Cambridge — Ciera Peters.
Cameron — Lexi Kringle, Jamey Crotteau, Bailey Engelstad.
Delavan-Darien — Jasmin Speth.
Denmark — Sophie Kinjerski.
Dodgeville — Korra Wasley, Grace Borne.
Elk Mound — Clare Hallum, Hailey Blaskowski, Sophie Cedarblade.
Ellsworth — Avery O'Neil.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau — Ciera Gunderson, Alexa Hammond.
Hales Corners Whitnall — Abby Cunningham, Alyssa Trensch.
Jefferson — Kylee Lukes, Claire Peachey.
Kewaskum — Kaitlyn Leitheiser.
Laconia — Kennedy Krohn, Samantha Hamburgur.
Lomira — Jordyn Maxwell.
Luxemburg-Casco — Allison Routhieaux.
Marshall — Aubrie Kappes, Hailey Erdmann.
Mayville — Abby Van Beek, Delaney Vetter, Kyra Thoreson, Emily Karvala.
Medford — Alex Nicks, Brynn Rau.
Monroe — Grace Tostrud.
Mosinee — Paige Wicklund, Kyla Osowski.
Neillsville — Ellie Moseid.
New Berlin West — Kat Burkhardt, Lauren Stephens, Alaina Ward.
New London — Tess Ruckdashel, Lauren Winkler.
Oconto — Hannah Wusterbarth, Mackenzie Honish.
Oconto Falls — Haley Bell.
Portage — Brianna Brandner, Katelyn Belleau.
Poynette — Casey Fountain, Lucy Cuff, Molly Anderson, Lizzie Schwenn.
River Valley — Ali Hoffman, Brianna Gilbert.
Seymour — Chloe Evans, Diahanna King.
Shawano — Gracyn Habeck.
Stratford — Paige Kolbeck.
Tomahawk — Haley Voermans-Dean.
Walworth Big Foot — Kaleigh Baxter.
West Salem — Abbie Cavadini, Taylor Feyen.
Westby — McKenna Manske, Claire Griffin.
Whitewater — Morgan Gransee, Alyssa Schumacher, Bryce Hibbs.
Winneconne — Megan Zillges, Autumn Hunter, Lilly Haase.
DIVISIONS 4-5
Algoma — Melissa Srnka, Emersyn Wallace, Chloie Spitzer.
Almond-Bancroft — Makayla Perzinski, Melissa Perzinski.
Athens — Paula Lira, Allison Wolf.
Barneveld — Grace Gordon, Nikki Leahy.
Belmont — Caitlyn Cushman.
Blair-Taylor — Lauren Steien, Ari Charles, Marlee Nehring, Lauren Kidd.
Burlington Catholic Central — Christina Paleka, Izzy Phillips.
Cashton — Allison Brownell.
Chequamegon — Josi Orr.
Chetek/Weyerhaeuser — Maggie Reisner.
Chippewa Falls McDonell — Olivia Mlsna.
Cochrane-Fountain City — Myah Ehlenfeldt, Sidney Franz.
Coleman — Caitlin Huberty.
Cornell/Lake Holcombe — Erin Crowell.
Deerfield — Olivia Tatlock.
Fall Creek — Tara Jiskra.
Gilman — Grace Grunseth, Montana Birkenholz, Kate Webster, Jaiden Sedicy.
Greenwood — Amanda Bogdonovich, Alexis Oestreich.
Highland — Grace Pustina, Carlee Kosharek, Haley Kleist.
Horicon — Karissa Laabs, Jadin Justman, Payton Marvin, Alleson Tillema.
Independence/Gilmanton — Brianna Truog.
Iola-Scandinavia — Mackenzie Kielblock, Hannah Melum.
Johnson Creek — Brooke Joseph.
Manawa — Kirstin Schernecker, Sydney Lee.
Marathon — Molly Mohr.
Mineral Point — Lauren James.
Necedah — Miah Hansen, Kyra Saylor.
Oakfield — Aryn Uttendorfer, Avery Conger.
Onalaska Luther — Jenna Wahl.
Orfordville Parkview — Remington Stark.
Oshkosh Lourdes — Grace Syson, Raechel Russo.
Palmyra-Eagle — Lillian Hammond.
Pepin/Alma — Kylie Brunner, Emma Brecka.
Plainfield Tri-County — Erica Pronschinske.
Randolph — Brianna Prieve.
Random Lake — Melanie Kritz.
River Ridge — Gracie Hamann.
Royall — Kaylin Gruen.
Shiocton — Cassidy Defferding.
Stevens Point Pacelli — Haley Raflik, Madison Hintz.
Thorp — Brittany Rosemeyer, Paige Rhyner.
Wausaukee — Madelyn Schlies, Allison Versaskas, Kylee Smith, Kaelyn Schlies.
Westfield — Hannah Hockerman, Tahya Reetz, Taylor Bignell.
Wisconsin Heights — Jada Wood, Miranda Keith.
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption — Kendall Schill.
