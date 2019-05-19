REEDSBURG — The Beavers scored early and often on their way to a blowout win and a spot in the regional semifinals.
No. 7 seed Reedsburg (7-13) overpowered No. 10 seed Mauston (3-18) on its way to a 15-0 win in four innings in the WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinals Thursday, May 16 at Nishan Park in Reedsburg.
Baylee Babcock recorded a single for the Golden Eagles in the top of the first, but was left stranded. In the bottom half of the inning, Mauston retired the first two Reedsburg batters before allowing Melissa Dietz to reach on an error. Mallory Stingley followed with a triple to score Dietz and hand the Beavers a 1-0 lead after one inning.
Abby Panten led off the second with a single for Mauston, but the Golden Eagles failed to capitalize with another runner on base. In the bottom of the second, Alicen Henke recorded a leadoff double to put Reedsburg in business once again.
A single by Renee Tourdot put runners at the corners with one out and Henke scored on an RBI groundout courtesy of Tresajo Koopmeiner. After Jordann Meinhardt drew a walk, Dietz delivered a two-RBI, two-out double to make it 4-0 Beavers.
Though the Golden Eagles put runners on thanks to a Lexi Dvorak hit by pitch and another Babcock single, they once again couldn’t bring any runs home in the top of the third. The Beavers, on the other hand, poured it on in the bottom half of the inning.
Reedsburg scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third thanks to a remarkable 10 singles, one double and a Mauston error to extend its commanding lead to 14-0.
Mikellah Bormett, Henke, Tourdot, Koopmeiner, Dietz, Stingley, Kaitlyn Zunker and Quinn Shuppner all recorded hits for the Beavers during the rally. In fact, Bormett, Henke and Tourdot each got two hits in the inning.
Allison Lavold singled with two outs in the top of the fourth for Mauston, but that was the only offense the Golden Eagles mustered up in the inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Dietz singled with one out and scored on a Stingley double to push the Reedsburg advantage to 15-0 and put the 15-run mercy rule after four innings into effect.
For the Beavers, Dietz went 4 for 4 with four RBIs, Stingley was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Tourdot finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Henke went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Bormett was 2 for 3. Babcock finished 2 for 2 at the plate for the Golden Eagles.
In the circle, Reedsburg’s Olivia Fry gave up four hits and struck out eight in four scoreless innings of work.
With the win, the Beavers move on to the regional semifinals. They will face the second-seeded Madison Edgewood Crusaders (11-9) Tuesday, May 21 at Goodman Park in Madison.