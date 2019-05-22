Madison Edgewood tagged Reedsburg for seven runs in the first two innings. The deficit proved to be too much for the Beavers to overcome.
Behind their early offensive onslaught, the second-seeded Crusaders (12-9) bested No. 7 seed Reedsburg (7-14) 7-3 in their Division 2 regional semifinal matchup Tuesday, May 21 at Goodman Park in Madison.
Despite the eventual loss, the Beavers actually opened the scoring in the top of the first. Jordann Meinhardt drew a one-out walk and later advanced to third on Mallory Stingley’s two-out single. Meinhardt than scored on an error to give Reedsburg the early 1-0 advantage.
However, Madison Edgewood responded in a big way in the bottom half of the inning.
Leah Jakusz opened things up with a leadoff double, which was followed by an error and a hit batter to load the bases with no outs. After Reedsburg pitcher Olivia Fry induced a popup for the first out of the inning, Michelle Schmitt delivered a two-RBI double to hand the Crusaders a 2-1 lead. Another Reedsburg error allowed that lead to swell to 4-1.
Following a 1-2-3 top of the second for the Beavers, Madison Edgewood once again loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a pair of singles and a walk. Madison Moore brought one run home on an RBI single and Nicole Schmitt plated two more with a double to make it 7-1 Crusaders.
Though Reedsburg scored a run on a Madison Edgewood error in the top of the third and another on a Renee Tourdot RBI groundout in the sixth inning, the Crusaders cruised to a relatively comfortable win.
Tresajo Koopmeiner, Stingley, Kaitlyn Zunker, Alicen Henke and Kaia Phephles-McNurlen each recorded a hit for the Beavers. Alaka Leske went 3 for 3 and Jakusz finished 2 for 4 to lead the way on offense for Madison Edgewood.
In the circle for the Crusaders, Michelle Schmitt picked up the win after throwing seven innings where she struck out seven while surrendering three runs (one earned), five hits and three walks.
Madison Edgewood now moves on to the regional finals, where it will host the third-seeded McFarland Spartans (14-11) Thursday, May 23 at 4:30 p.m. at Goodman Park in Madison.