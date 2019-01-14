Oregon named Scott Mirkes as its softball coach, Oregon athletic director Mike Carr said Monday.
Mirkes has experience as an assistant in the Cedarburg and Westosha Central softball programs and as an assistant in the Oregon baseball program, according to a release from Carr. Mirkes also has coached in the Oregon basketball and football programs.
He also was the Sauk Prairie football coach for two seasons prior to taking a teaching job in Oregon in 2017.
“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to work with our girls to continue building a Panther softball program which excels on the diamond and in the Oregon High School classroom and Oregon Community,” Mirkes said. “I envision a program built for long-term success, preparing our student-athletes to be positive leaders in their lives after graduation. I’m looking forward to helping our players become the best versions of themselves every day and in every facet of their lives.”
Mirkes has an undergraduate degree in English from Carroll University, where he also played baseball. He teaches in the English Department at Oregon High School.
“Coach Mirkes has always been one of our highest-regarded coaches in our department,” Carr said. “Scott is well respected by our student-athletes, parents and fellow coaches. He connects so well with our students both inside and outside of the classroom. He has coached multiple sports at multiple levels for us, and we are excited that he is going to lead our softball program.”
Sydnee Wyss had been Oregon’s softball coach for three seasons.
Waterloo changes boys basketball coach
Brian Lutz is serving as acting head coach for the Waterloo boys basketball team, Waterloo athletic director Aaron Erickson said.
Lutz began the season as the boys JV coach prior to recently being named head coach, Erickson said in an email Monday.
Lutz replaced Bryan Setz last week.
Waterloo is 1-11 overall and 0-2 in the Capitol South Conference. The Pirates play host to Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday.
Setz entered this season, his sixth year, with a 20-94 record.
Erickson directed further questions to Brian Henning, district superintendent. A phone message was left for Henning Monday afternoon.
An email was sent to Setz for comment, who responded Monday afternoon: "I’ve enjoyed my 11 years of coaching at Waterloo High School. Due to irreconcilable differences, I will be on paid leave through the end of the season. I wish the boys’ basketball program the best of luck with the remainder of the season."