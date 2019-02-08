Monona Grove named Amanda Klassman as coach for its softball program, according to a release from the school.
Klassman has been the program’s JV coach the past four years. She also is girls cross country coach.
Klassman was a varsity assistant softball coach in Menomonee Falls prior to getting a teaching job in the Monona Grove school district.
Klassman is from Des Plaines, Illinois, and attended Elk Grove High School.
“I was lucky enough to play for Ken Grams, one of the winningest coaches in Illinois and played travel ball for the Elk Grove Heat,” Klassman said in the release. “I then found a spot on UW Whitewater softball's roster and played all four years for Brenda Volk and Beth Bonuso.”
Klassman was an all conference player and holds the record for career steals at UW Whitewater.
“Softball has given me a great work ethic, memories that will last a lifetime and a realization that this game can change who you are,” she said. “Softball has helped shape me into the person I have always wanted to become, and through that journey I was blessed with teammates that became family.”
She added: “Softball was my first love and having the opportunity to coach these young ladies is a privilege. I'm excited to work with many of the girls I helped coach at the JV level as well as to continue bringing all three teams together and building a strong program.”
Bruce Wuchterl had served as Monona Grove’s coach.
More area athletes make college commitments
Beaver Dam senior Cade Ferron announced on Twitter that he plans to continue his running career at Marquette University.
Ferron has competed in cross country and track and field at Beaver Dam. He laso plays basketball.
Ferron was the Badger North Conference meet champion in cross country this past fall. He was 33rd (16 minutes, 26.2 seconds) at the WIAA Division 1 state meet. He was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area team for boys cross country this fall.
He tweeted: “So excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Marquette University.”
Madison East senior Carson Tomony announced on Twitter that he plans to play baseball at Augsburg University in Minnesota.
Tomony, primarily an infielder, earned honorable-mention recognition as an At-Large player on the 2018 Big Eight Conference all-conference baseball team.
He tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to Augsburg University to further my academic and baseball career! Special thanks to my family, coaches, teammates, teachers, and friends who have supported me on my journey. Can’t wait for the next chapter!”
Augsburg is an NCAA Division III program.
Sun Prairie senior Charlie Wagner has committed to Lake Erie College in Ohio for men’s soccer and signed a National Letter of Intent, according to a Twitter announcement from Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee from the signing ceremony.
Nee tweeted: “Congratulations to Charlie Wagner on signing your NLI to play soccer at Lake Erie College.”
Lake Erie College is an NCAA Division II program.