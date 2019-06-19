Poynette junior Casey Fountain, who helped lead the Pumas to the WIAA Division 3 state softball championship, was named Division 3 player of the year by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, which announced its all-state softball teams on its website.
Sun Prairie junior Maddie Gardner, who helped lead the Cardinals to a state runner-up spot in Division 1, was named along with Oshkosh North’s Sydney Supple as the Division 1 players of the year by the WFSCA.
First-team Large Schools selections from the area include Gardner, Cammi Reimer, DeForest; Kylee Lukes, Jefferson; Grace Radlund, Sun Prairie; Molly McChesney, Verona; and Meghan Anderson, Verona.
First-team Small Schools selections from the area include Fountain, Grace Borne, Dodgeville; Korra Wasley, Dodgeville; Lindsey Murphy, Dodgeville; Lucy Cuff, Poynette; and Kayla Gray, Wisconsin Dells.
2019 WFSCA players of the year
Division 1 -- Sydney Supple, sr., Oshkosh North, and Maddie Gardner, jr., Sun Prairie.
Division 2 -- Chloe Evans, jr., Seymour.
Division 3 -- Casey Fountain, jr., Poynette.
Division 4 -- Allison Tillema, jr., Horicon.
Division 5 -- Sadie Willborn, sr., Belmont.
2019 WFSCA coach of the year -- Jeff Hodgson, Belmont.
2019 WFSCA umpire of the year -- Dick Hebert, Chippewa Falls.
2019 WFSCA ALL-STATE TEAMS
Large Schools -- Division 1 and 2
First team
Cammi Reimer, sr., DeForest; Elizabeth Koch, jr., Franklin; Kylee Lukes, jr., Jefferson; Sydney Strelow, sr., Kenosha Bradford; McKenzie Lamos, sr., Kenosha Indian Trail; Claudia Spencer, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine; Kelsie Belfiori, sr., Merrill; Paige Wicklund, jr., Mosinee; Sydni Gburek, sr., Mosinee; Kat Burkhardt, jr., New Berlin West; Tori Rodriguez, sr., Oak Creek; Sarah Kraus, jr., Onalaska; Sophie Averkamp, jr., Oshkosh North; Brooke Ellstad, so., Oshkosh North; Sydney Supple, sr., Oshkosh North; Libby Neveau, sr., Oshkosh North; Chloe Evans, jr., Seymour; Sam Saloun, jr., Stevens Point; Leah Earnest, jr., Stevens Point; Maddie Gardner, jr., Sun Prairie; Grace Radlund, so., Sun Prairie; Molly McChesney, sr., Verona; Meghan Anderson, sr., Verona; Haley Wynn, sr., Hales Corners Whitnall.
Second team
Grace Salaja, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Katelyn Cleveland, jr., Ashwaubenon; Maddy Ehlke, jr., Bay Port; Mallory Sterling, sr., Chippewa Falls; Sophia Kinjerski, jr., Denmark; Autumn Congdon, sr., Fort Atkinson; Grace O' Brien, so., Hudson; Jadynn Powell, sr., Kenosha Bradford; Alyssa McClelland, sr., Kenosha Bradford; Sydney Updike, so., Monroe; Olivia Bobak, sr., Monroe; Kayla Bates, jr., Glendale Nicolet; Jenna Trewyn, jr., Oak Creek; Paige Weyer, sr., Seymour; Sylvia Flairty, jr., Slinger; Maya Morris, jr., Slinger; Megan Traxel, sr., South Milwaukee; Sabrina Reuter, sr., Sun Prairie; Josie Mathison, jr., Tomah; Lauren Harshbarger, sr., Watertown; Kylle Hraban, sr., Waupun; Abbie Cavadini, jr., West Salem; Samantha Thompson, sr., West Salem; Madison Zerr, sr., Wilmot.
Honorable mention
Cady Isom, jr., Appleton North; Jayden Hodgson, jr., Chippewa Falls; Taylor Shaw, sr., DeForest; Lauren Berridge, sr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Izabella Wagner, jr., Elkhorn; Abby Freismuth, jr., Fond du Lac; Morgan Flaherty so., Fond du Lac; Paige Meyer, jr., Hudson; Aidyn Messmann, fr., Jefferson; Lexi Freiboth, fr., Mosinee; Kyla Osowski, jr., Mosinee; Molly Schlosser, so., Oconomowoc’ Emily Miller, sr., Oshksoh West; Dinah King, jr., Seymour; Kayla Lass, sr., Stevens Point; Jenna Eilers, so., Stevens Point; Grace Hilber, sr., Sun Prairie; Kasie Keyes, jr., Verona; Alyssa Bostley, so., Verona; Brooke Walek, sr., Waterford; Becca Edwards, sr., Westosha Central; Abby Cunningham, jr., Hales Corners Whitnall; Haley Lambertson, sr., Wilmot; Megan Clary, fr., Wisconsin Rapids.
2019 WFSCA ALL STATE TEAMS
Small Schools - Divisions 3, 4 and 5
First team
Gracie Malin, sr., La Crosse Aquinas; Kenadi Diedrich, sr., Athens; Sadie Willborn, sr., Belmont; Ari Charles, jr., Blair-Taylor; Lauren Steien, jr., Blair-Taylor; Kenadi Poirier, sr., Bloomer; Lauren Heisdorf, so., Campbellsport; Alyssa Muench, sr., Campbellsport; Grace Borne, jr., Dodgeville; Korra Wasley, sr., Dodgeville; Lindsey Murphy, sr., Dodgeville; Emma Quimby, jr., Grantsburg; Payton Marvin, jr., Horicon; Jadin Justman, jr., Horicon; Karissa Laabs, jr., Horicon; Allison Tillema, jr., Horicon; Mackenzie Kielblock, jr., Iola-Scandinavia; Kourtney LeRoy, sr., Mishicot; Lucy Cuff, jr., Poynette; Casey Fountain, jr., Poynette; Lexi Wery, sr., Southern Door; Kaitlyn Tyznik, sr., Thorp; Erica Pronschinske, jr., Plainfield Tri-County; Kayla Gray, sr., Wisconsin Dells.
Second team
Madeline Prokash, sr., Algoma; Karly Maurina, sr., Altoona; Linzy Sendelbach, jr., Arcadia; Carissa Juckem, sr., Chilton; Delanie Fayerweather, so., Glenwood City; Maggie Wallin, sr., Glenwood City; Evelyn Spaeth, jr., Howard Grove; Abby Luczak, sr., Laconia; Briana Jessie, sr., Lake Mills; Cynda Protsman, sr., Onalaska Luther; Abigail Gilbertson, sr., Markesan; Abby Van Beek, jr., Mayville; Morgan James, sr., Mineral Point; Lauren James, jr., Mineral Point; Morgan Durand, sr., Oconto; Madison Hintz, jr., Stevens Point Pacelli; Remington Stark, jr., Orfordville Parkview; Ashley Hellenbrand, sr., Poynette; Molly Anderson, jr., Poynette; Kathryn Schmierer, so., Racine Lutheran; Kaitlyn Filter, sr., Waterloo; Bri Handle, fr., Wautoma; Taylor Bigwell, jr., Westfield; Hannah Hockerman, jr., Westfield.
Honorable mention
Megan Scheidt, sr., La Crosse Aquinas; Nikki Knebel, sr., Belmont; Cierra Curran, sr., Blair-Taylor; Josie Orr, jr., Chequamegon; Britney Mateski, sr., Flambeau; Grace Grunseth, jr., Gilman; Montana Birkenholz, jr., Gilman; Brooke Quimby, jr., Grantsburg; Susan Roberts, sr., Grantsburg; Grace Pustina, jr., Highland; Lauren Miller, sr., Horicon; Hannah Melum, jr., Iola-Scandinavia; Rylee Baetz, so., Lomira; Bailey Neuberger, sr., Marshall; Maggie Craker, so., Chippewa Falls McDonell, Taylor Krueger, sr., Mishicot; Hailey Raflik, jr., Pacelli; Kaci Wagner, sr., Platteville; Emerald Konkel, so., Princeton/Green Lake; Chaise Arndt, jr., Random Lake; Grace LeGrave, sr., Southern Door; Emma Rolf, so., Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs; Katy Volz, sr., Tomahawk; Jada Wood, jr., Wisconsin Heights.