Poynette remained top-ranked in Division 3 in the weekly Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/WisSports.net coaches’ poll.
Oshkosh North took over No. 1 in Division 1. Sun Prairie dropped from first to third after losing to Verona last week. Verona climbed into the poll at No. 5 in Division 1 and DeForest was ranked eighth.
Monroe was ranked fifth and Jefferson 10th in Division 2. Kewaskum was No. 1.
In Division 4, Johnson Creek was ranked fourth and Mineral Point eighth.
WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION/WISSPORTS.NET COACHES’ POLL
WEEKLY SOFTBALL STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Oshkosh North 11-0 (2); 2, Slinger 5-0 (3); 3, Sun Prairie 8-1 (1); 4, Stevens Point 5-1 (3); 5, Verona 7-2 (UR); 6, Kaukauna 3-1 (HM); 7, Wales Kettle Moraine 3-1 (HM); 8, DeForest 6-1 (10); 9, Franklin 4-0 (UR); 10, Oshkosh West 5-1 (6).
Honorable mention: Ashwaubenon 4-1 (UR), Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 8-3 (UR), Oak Creek 8-3 (4), Waukesha North 4-2 (HM), Westosha Central 3-2 (8).
DIVISION 2
1, Kewaskum 6-0 (1); 2, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 11-0 (5); 3, Mosinee 3-0 (4); 4, Hales Corner Whitnall 2-2 (2); 5, Monroe 3-2 (3); 6, New London 8-1 (6); 7, New Berlin West 8-1 (7); 8, Beloit Turner 6-2 (8); 9, Seymour 6-0 (HM); 10, Jefferson 7-1 (HM).
Honorable mention: Ellsworth 5-0 (UR), Luxemburg-Casco 4-1 (UR), Merrill 6-1 (UR), New Berlin Eisenhower 5-2 (HM), Waupun 5-2 (9).
DIVISION 3
1, Poynette 9-0 (1); 2, Mayville 8-0 (2); 3, Prescott 4-0 (3); 4, Westfield 5-0 (4); 5, Brillion 5-0 (6); 6, Random Lake 2-0 (5); 7, Campbellsport 4-2 (8); 8, Oconto 5-2 (10); 9, Valders 4-1 (HM); 10, Chilton 3-1 (HM).
Honorable mention: Amery 4-0 (UR), Dodgeville 5-5 (9), Somers Shoreland Lutheran 5-1 (UR), Southern Door 3-2 (HM), Wautoma 7-2 (UR).
DIVISION 4
1, Horicon 2-0 (1); 2, Stevens Point Pacelli 5-0 (2); 3, Grantsburg 6-1 (3); 4, Johnson Creek 3-1 (4); 5, Orfordville Parkview 7-1 (5); 6, Cuba City 6-3 (6); 7, Thorp 2-2 (7); 8, Mineral Point 6-2 (8); 9, Athens 2-2 (9); 10, Mishicot 5-0 (10).
Honorable mention: Belleville 6-1 (UR), Deerfield 7-1 (HM), Glenwood City 4-1 (HM), Racine Lutheran 6-4 (HM), Wisconsin Heights 4-2 (HM).
DIVISION 5
1, Chippewa Falls McDonell 0-0 (1); 2, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 0-0 (2); 3, Belmont 6-0 (3); 4, Blair-Taylor 5-0 (5); 5, Oakfield 1-1 (4); 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 7-0 (7); 7, Highland 7-0 (8); 8, Wausaukee 1-0 (6); 9, Gilman 3-0 (HM); 10, Plainfield Tri-County 4-1 (HM).
Honorable mention: Almond Bancroft 4-1 (10), Black Hawk 2-1 (9), Iowa-Grant 6-2 (HM), Pepin/Alma 5-2 (HM), Southwestern 4-3 (HM).