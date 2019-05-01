The Poynette girls softball team remained top-ranked in Division 3 in this week's Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/WisSports.net state poll.
Dodgeville received honorable-mention recognition in Division 3.
Sun Prairie was third, DeForest fifth and Verona sixth in Division 1 in the state rankings. Oshkosh North remained No. 1 in Division 1.
Monroe was fifth-ranked and Jefferson 10th in Division 2. Waukesha Catholic Memorial moved into the top spot in Division 2.
Johnson Creek was No. 4 in Division 4. Mineral Point was seventh and Wisconsin Heights ninth, while Deerfield earned honorable-mention recognition.
Horicon was No. 1 in Division 4.
Belmont was No. 1 in Division 5.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION/WISSPORTS.NET
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Oshkosh North 17-0 (1); 2, Slinger 11-2 (2); 3, Sun Prairie 14-1 (3); 4, Ashwaubenon 11-1 (8); 5, DeForest 13-2 (6); 6, Verona 11-4 (5); 7, Chippewa Falls 7-2 (10); 8, Stevens Point 10-4 (7); 9, Green Bay Preble 14-3 (9); 10, Elkhorn 8-3 (UR).
Honorable mention: Franklin 9-1 (HM), Hortonville 12-3 (UR), Hudson 7-2 (UR), Wales Kettle Moraine 9-3 (4), Onalaska 11-1 (HM).
DIVISION 2
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 13-1 (2); 2, Kewaskum 10-1 (1); 3, Mosinee 7-0 (3); 4, Hales Corners Whitnall 9-2 (4); 5, Monroe 10-2 (5); 6, New Berlin West 9-2 (7); 7, Ellsworth 9-0 (8); Seymour 9-1 (6); 9, Merrill 9-2 (10); 10, Jefferson 10-2 (9).
Honorable mention: Baldwin-Woodville 8-4 (HM), Denmark 11-2 (UR), Luxemburg-Casco 7-2 (HM), New Berlin Eisenhower 7-2 (UR), Waupun 9-4 (HM).
DIVISION 3
1, Poynette 14-0 (1); 2, Mayville 11-0 (2); 3, Chilton 8-1 (6); 4, Altoona 8-1 (10); 5, Random Lake 5-1 (3); 6, Nekoosa 9-1 (HM); 7, Maple Northwestern 8-1 (8); 8, Westfield 7-3-1 (4); 9, Valders 8-3 (9); 10, Southern Door 8-2 (HM).
Honorable mention: Bloomer 8-4 (UR), Campbellsport 7-4 (UR), Dodgeville 8-5 (HM), Prescott 6-3 (7), Somers Shoreland Lutheran 8-3 (HM).
DIVISION 4
1, Horicon 5-0 (1); 2, Stevens Point Pacelli 7-1 (2); 3, Orfordville Parkview 9-1 (5); 4, Johnson Creek 10-2 (4); 5, Grantsburg 9-2 (3); 6, Mishicot 11-0 (6); 7, Mineral Point 9-2 (8); 8, Thorp 6-2 (9); 9, Wisconsin Heights 6-3-1 (10); 10, Racine Lutheran 8-4 (HM).
Honorable mention: Algoma 6-1 (UR), Coleman 7-1 (UR), Cuba City 8-6 (7), Deerfield 8-4 (HM), Glenwood City 7-2 (HM).
DIVISION 5
1, Belmont 10-0 (1); 2, Blair-Taylor 11-0 (3); 3, McDonell Central 4-1 (5); 4, Highland 12-0 (6); 5, Oakfield 2-2 (4); 6, Gilman 7-0 (9); 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 13-0 (7); 8, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 2-2 (2); 9, Pepin/Alma 8-4 (HM); 10, Plainfield Tri-County 6-1 (10).
Honorable mention: Almond-Bancroft 6-2 (HM), Argyle 7-3 (HM), Black Hawk 5-4 (UR), Hurley 5-3 (HM), Wausaukee 5-1 (8).