The Poynette softball team remained top-ranked in Division 3 in this week’s Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/WisSports.net state poll.
Dodgeville and Lake Mills received honorable-mention recognition in Division 3.
In Division 1, Sun Prairie was ranked second, Verona fourth and DeForest ninth. The poll came out Tuesday prior to Verona’s 2-0 victory over Sun Prairie on Tuesday night.
Oshkosh North stayed No. 1 in Division 1.
Monroe was fourth and Jefferson ninth in Division 2. Portage earned honorable-mention recognition. Waukesha Catholic Memorial remained top-ranked.
Johnson Creek moved up one spot to No. 3 in Division 4. Deerfield was eighth and Mineral Point ninth. Wisconsin Heights was on the honorable-mention list. Horicon remained No. 1 in Division 4.
Belmont remained No. 1 in Division 5.
SOFTBALL
WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION/WISSPORTS.NET
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Oshkosh North 20-0 (1); 2, Sun Prairie 19-1 (3); 3, Ashwaubenon 17-1 (4); 4, Verona 12-4 (6); 5, Hortonville 18-3 (HM); 6, Elkhorn 12-3 (10); 7, Slinger 13-4 (2); 8, Stevens Point 13-5 (8); 9, DeForest 16-4 (5); 10, Onalaska 17-1 (HM).
Honorable mention: Chippewa Falls 12-3 (7), Franklin 9-1 (HM), Wales Kettle Moraine 12-3 (HM), Pulaski 13-4 (UR); Wilmot 10-5 (UR).
DIVISION 2
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 13-3 (1); 2, Mosinee 11-0 (3); 3, Hales Corners Whitnall 12-3 (4); 4, Monroe 13-2 (5); 5, Ellsworth 15-1 (7); 6, Seymour 12-1 (8); 7, Kewaskum 13-2 (2); 8, Merrill 10-3 (9); 9, Jefferson 14-2 (10); 10, New Berlin West 9-3 (6).
Honorable mention: Denmark 14-3 (HM), New Berlin Eisenhower 12-4 (HM), Portage 13-4 (UR), Waupun 12-5 (HM), West Salem 16-3 (UR).
DIVISION 3
1, Poynette 19-0 (1); 2, Mayville 14-0 (2); 3, Chilton 14-2 (3); 4, Altoona 12-2 (4); 5, Southern Door 13-2 (10); Valders 12-3 (9); 7, Nekoosa 10-2 (6); 8, Random Lake 8-2 (5); 9, Maple Northwestern 12-3 (7); 10, Bloomer 12-5 (HM).
Honorable mention: Campbellsport 8-4 (HM), Dodgeville 10-6 (HM), Elk Mound 14-2 (UR), Lake Mills 12-3 (UR), Westfield 9-4-1 (8).
DIVISION 4
1, Horicon 10-0 (1); 2, Mishicot 17-0 (6); 3, Johnson Creek 12-2 (4); 4, Stevens Point Pacelli 11-2 (2); 5, Grantsburg 9-2 (5); 6, Thorp 11-2 (8); 7, Orfordville Parkview 10-4 (3); 8, Deerfield 12-5 (HM); 9, Mineral Point 13-3 (7); 10, Racine Lutheran 9-4 (10).
Honorable mention: Algoma 10-2 (HM), Coleman 10-2 (HM), Glenwood City 13-2 (HM), Wabeno/Laona 8-3 (UR), Wisconsin Heights 10-4-1 (9).
DIVISION 5
1, Belmont 15-0 (1); 2, Blair-Taylor 14-0 (2); 3, Chippewa Falls McDonell 8-3 (3); 4, Highland 14-1 (4); 5, Wauzeka-Steuben 14-0 (7); 6, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 5-2 (8); 7, Oakfield 5-4 (5); 8, Gilman 11-3 (6); 9, Argyle 12-4 (HM); 10, Pepin/Alma 11-4 (9).
Honorable mention: Almond-Bancroft 10-2 (HM), Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 7-3 (UR), Hurley 12-3 (HM), Iowa-Grant 9-5 (UR), Wausaukee 9-3 (HM).