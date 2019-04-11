Here are this week's state rankings for softball, not including this week's results (Verona defeated Sun Prairie on Tuesday).
WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
1, Sun Prairie; 2, Oshkosh North; 3, Stevens Point; 4, Oak Creek; 5, Slinger; 6, Oshkosh West; 7, Wilmot; 8, Westosha Central; 9, Wales Kettle Moraine; 10, DeForest.
Honorable mention: Schofield D.C. Everest; Green Bay Preble; Kaukauna; Pulaski; Waukesha North.
DIVISION 2
1, Kewaskum; 2, Hales Corners Whitnall; 3, Monroe; 4, Mosinee; 5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 6, New London; 7, New Berlin West; 8, Beloit Turner; 9, Waupun; 10, Freedom.
Honorable mention: Jefferson; New Berlin Eisenhower; Portage; Seymour; Whitewater.
DIVISION 3
1, Poynette; 2, Mayville; 3, Prescott; 4, Westfield; 5, Random Lake; 6, Brillion; 7, Bloomer; 8, Campbellsport; 9, Dodgeville, 10, Oconto.
Honorable mention: Cumberland; Chilton; Southern Door; Ladysmith; Valders.
DIVISION 4
1, Horicon; 2, Stevens Point Pacelli; 3, Grantsburg; 4, Johnson Creek; 5, Orfordville Parkview; 6, Cuba City; 7, Thorp; 8, Mineral Point; 9, Athens; 10, Mishicot.
Honorable mention: Deerfield; Glenwood City; Markesan; Racine Lutheran; Wisconsin Heights.
DIVISION 5
1, Chippewa Falls McDonell; 2, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; 3, Belmont; 4, Oakfield; 5, Blair-Taylor; 6, Wausaukee; 7, Wauzeka-Steuben; 8, Highland; 9, Black Hawk; 10, Almond-Bancroft.
Honorable mention: Gilman; Iowa-Grant; Pepin/Alma; Southwestern; Plainfield Tri-County.