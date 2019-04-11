Try 3 months for $3
Poynette celebration

Poynette players, including senior Mikayla Sorge (18) and senior Marissa Klitzke (6) celebrate after the final out of their 4-3 win in 11 innings over Westfield in a Division 3 semifinal at the WIAA state softball tournament at Goodman Diamond in Madison on Friday.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

Here are this week's state rankings for softball, not including this week's results (Verona defeated Sun Prairie on Tuesday). 

WISCONSIN FASTPITCH SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

1, Sun Prairie; 2, Oshkosh North; 3, Stevens Point; 4, Oak Creek; 5, Slinger; 6, Oshkosh West; 7, Wilmot; 8, Westosha Central; 9, Wales Kettle Moraine; 10, DeForest.

Honorable mention: Schofield D.C. Everest; Green Bay Preble; Kaukauna; Pulaski; Waukesha North.

DIVISION 2

1, Kewaskum; 2, Hales Corners Whitnall; 3, Monroe; 4, Mosinee; 5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 6, New London; 7, New Berlin West; 8, Beloit Turner; 9, Waupun; 10, Freedom.

Honorable mention: Jefferson; New Berlin Eisenhower; Portage; Seymour; Whitewater.

DIVISION 3

1, Poynette; 2, Mayville; 3, Prescott; 4, Westfield; 5, Random Lake; 6, Brillion; 7, Bloomer; 8, Campbellsport; 9, Dodgeville, 10, Oconto.

Honorable mention: Cumberland; Chilton; Southern Door; Ladysmith; Valders.

DIVISION 4

1, Horicon; 2, Stevens Point Pacelli; 3, Grantsburg; 4, Johnson Creek; 5, Orfordville Parkview; 6, Cuba City; 7, Thorp; 8, Mineral Point; 9, Athens; 10, Mishicot.

Honorable mention: Deerfield; Glenwood City; Markesan; Racine Lutheran; Wisconsin Heights.

DIVISION 5

1, Chippewa Falls McDonell; 2, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; 3, Belmont; 4, Oakfield; 5, Blair-Taylor; 6, Wausaukee; 7, Wauzeka-Steuben; 8, Highland; 9, Black Hawk; 10, Almond-Bancroft.

Honorable mention: Gilman; Iowa-Grant; Pepin/Alma; Southwestern; Plainfield Tri-County.

