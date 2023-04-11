SUN PRAIRIE — Sun Prairie East coach Jamie Olson grew emotional Tuesday night discussing the first meeting between the city’s two high school softball programs.

She looked across the blue-colored turf field at Sun Prairie West and saw players and coaches who used to be on her team — not in the opposing dugout.

“It’s always hard,” Olson said after Sun Prairie East’s 3-1 Big Eight Conference victory over Sun Prairie West.

“There are a lot of emotions that go into this type of game, especially being the first year split with the high school. You have the Royle girls (Isabel and Sophia) over there and the rest of the team they played with over here. They play a lot of summer ball together. And it’s hard. Yeah, it’s just hard.”

Sun Prairie West senior left-hander Isabel Royle, pitching for the first-year Wolves after being a mainstay for the Cardinals, also had to keep her emotions in check playing against several girls who have been teammates in club ball or in high school for the past 10 years.

“It was definitely emotional, after the fact,” Royle said. “In the beginning, I just had to keep it as `just another game.’ I had to really focus on the catcher because I knew with all of my friends up to bat, I didn’t want to giggle. I really had to try my best to focus.”

Sun Prairie East junior right-hander Tayler Baker, the winning pitcher who also hit a solo homer to dead-center in the fourth inning, just found the whole thing kind of strange.

From facing former teammates to playing on the dark blue and light blue field, which Royle likes for its true bounces but acknowledged is “definitely different.”

“It was really weird,” Baker said about the game experience. “It just felt like a practice from last year — throwing live at-bats. Yeah, it was weird. And it was weird playing on this field. It is a lot. I don’t hate it, but I can’t decide if I like it.”

The pitching duel between Baker, who’s verbally committed to South Dakota State, and Saint Louis University commit Royle came to fruition. Baker and Royle each struck out 13 batters and each only allowed three hits.

The Sun Prairie softball program has been a consistent visitor to the WIAA state tournament since 2017 and a title-game participant the past four times the tournament was played.

The Cardinals, guided by Olson, won the Division 1 state championship over Burlington in 2018 and finished second in 2019, 2021 and 2022 (there was no competition in spring, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

But this spring marked the first season Sun Prairie has two softball teams after Sun Prairie West opened its doors in the fall, dividing the talent and pitting former teammates and coaches against each other. Wolves coach Ellyn Presto had been an assistant on Olson’s staff.

“More of my emotions were for that senior group, knowing how long they’ve played together and how long they have worked and not being able to see it out their senior season,” she said. “It’s kind of a heartbreaker, for sure. I miss everybody sitting over there on that side of the dugout.”

The Cardinals (4-0 overall, 3-0 Big Eight) scored a single run in the third and added two runs in the fourth, then held off the Wolves (1-3, 1-3), who rallied with a run in the bottom of the sixth and threatened in the seventh after junior right fielder Ava Paske's two-out triple into the left-field corner.

“We knew it would be a pitcher’s battle and every hit would count,” said Royle, surprised the left-handed hitting Baker hit an up-and-in riseball for the homer.

Added Royle: “Some of the girls I’ve played with for 10 years, so I definitely knew it would be a challenge, especially because they have great bat speed and are power hitters. I knew I had to keep the ball away from the plate, for the most part. We went into the game with a really good game plan and, for the most part, it worked really well.”

Baker rolled up the sleeves on her T-shirt, which the players were wearing to recognize Autism Acceptance month, and got to work Tuesday.

Baker, relying on her two-seam fastball and riseball, didn’t allow a hit until Wolves senior first baseman Sophia Royle, Isabel’s twin, collected a single in the fourth inning.

“As the game went on, it became a more normal mindset,” Baker said.

Presto, noting the Royle sisters were the Wolves’ only players who entered the season with varsity experience, said she cheered good plays by both teams.

“Ellyn has done a great job with the program,” Olson said. “It’s good to see. We coached together. She was my assistant for six or seven years. She brings a lot to the sport of softball. She’s going to build a great program.”

The game ended with players hugging in the handshake line and a group of the players from each side staying on the field afterward to chat.

“Any win feels good,” Baker said.

Said Olson: “We are working out our kinks and still trying to find our groove. But we will take a win any way.”

Photos: Sun Prairie East 3, Sun Prairie West 1