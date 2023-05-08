MOUNT HOREB — The setting in which you meet Mt. Horeb's Taylor Mueller, will determine which side of her you see.

Either you'll be introduced to the ultracompetitive softball player who's been playing since she was 8 years old.

Or the girl who started using her voice as an instrument in sixth grade and has been singing in choirs ever since.

"Heading into that grade we had to try out three instruments, so I tried playing the clarinet and flute but I couldn't make a sound on them," Mueller said. "I went to go sing and I was like this isn't the worst thing so I'll go with it and from there I picked up a love for it."

That love never faded, as Mueller is a part of Mt. Horeb's school choir, along with an all-girls choir called the chamber singers and a vocal jazz group. Most of their performances are concerts at Mt. Horeb or the occasional local rotary meeting. In the past Mueller has also traveled to the Kalahari Resorts to sing Christmas carols for guests.

The alto singer doesn't like the spotlight of singing solo but rather being amongst a group, which is a similarity between her two passions.

"They're very much a group thing, that's mended together so if you stick out in either one and not working with everyone else its very apparent," Mueller said.

'Itching' to come back

Last season the Vikings made their second straight sectional final appearance and loss 5-0 to Jefferson. If the loss wasn't painful enough, Mueller also suffered a torn ACL injury during the game.

Mueller spent her summer rehabbing, which included physical therapy, team weightlifting sessions and a visit to the UW Health spectrum program twice a week. Once she was cleared to play after eight months, Mueller said her perspective on the game changed.

"I didn't play at all during the summer, so it was kind of this itching feeling to get back," Mueller said. "Ever since I got back, I look at the sport differently in that you learn to be more graceful with yourself. I'm the kind of person that will pick apart any error that I have in a game but now I'm more lenient."

Not only did Mueller return from injury, she also switched positions. The former third baseman is now handling pitcher and catcher duties for the Vikings.

Although, Mueller has been relief for these positions before, doing it full time requires a heightened sense of awareness.

"It's a big change in focus because obviously third is the hot corner, so you have to be aware but when you're pitching and catching you're involved in every pitch of the game," Mueller said. "When you're catching you have a view of the entire field, so you have to be aware of what's going on and lead people on where to go."

Mount Horeb coach Jeramie Holman, was relieved Mueller didn't miss her final season. Holman is relying on Mueller, the team's only senior, to lead a group that's starting five sophomores.

While Mueller is a vocal leader who leads all the team chants, Holman said her great attitude and work ethic is what's most impactful.

"She's probably the hardest working kid I've ever coached," Holman said. "She gives her all in practice by doing the things nobody else will do, diving, sliding and even getting hit by pitches. Any coach would love to have her and I'm going to miss her next year."

Leaving a foundation

Both Holman and Mueller said the goals for this year were winning a regional championship and making another sectional final appearance. Yet, getting over the hump and winning the sectional championship will be tougher, since they lost five seniors from a year ago.

However, even if it doesn't happen this year, Holman said his team has a bright future.

"Our next two years is going to look solid because this group of girls has been playing together forever and they're just going to get stronger," Holman said. "So getting over the hump this year will be tough but the next two years is going to be really good."

Mueller wants to ensure that the softball program is left in good hands before she leaves for college. In the fall, Mueller will attend the UW-River Falls. While she's currently undecided on her major, she may pursue something in her favorite subject of math.

She will also make a decision on continuing her softball career on the collegiate level after seeing "how her body holds up this season," she said.

"You always look up the people when you're younger, so when your finally in that spot its weird because everyone is looking at you now," Mueller said. "My main goal is just giving them a positive outlook on the sport and trying to leave them in a good spot."