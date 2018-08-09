Mount Horeb named Jeramie Holman as its softball coach, Mount Horeb athletic director and associate principal Kolleen Nesheim said.
“I’m excited to bring his experience to our high school program,” Nesheim said in an email. “He knows the community and the girls, so the transition will be a smooth one.”
Holman has coached softball in Mount Horeb for the past 10 years and has coached girls club softball for the past six years, Nesheim said.
Nesheim said Holman also has coached and played men’s fastpitch softball, earning national titles and also the North America Fastpitch Association manager of the year award in 2005; the NAFA pitcher of the year award in 2001, 2004 and 2006; nomination to the NAFA all-state team in 2005, 2006, 2010 and 2011; and induction into the NAFA Hall of Fame in 2011.
Mike Umberger resigned after the past spring season as Mount Horeb softball coach, citing the need for more free time, Nesheim said. The job was posted at the end of June.