Monona Grove's Karlie McKenzie has thrown 3 no-hitters this season. Here's how she's doing it

COTTAGE GROVE — Monona Grove senior right-hander Karlie McKenzie has been in command much of this season.

The owner of three no-hitters this season has elevated her game, working closely with senior catcher Paige Hanson.

The 5-foot-10 McKenzie’s improvement in the circle has resulted in a rise in strikeouts and drop in walks and ERA.

Plus, the trio of no-hitters.

"No-hitters are really special, but I have to give credit to my defense," McKenzie said. "They have backed me up countless times. It’s not just me and Paige. It’s our whole team."

McKenzie fired the no-hitters this season against McFarland, Fort Atkinson and Watertown, with the latter two five-inning games because of the 10-run rule. She struck out 16 in the 3-0 victory over McFarland after she fanned 17 in a victory over Mount Horeb earlier this season.

The Silver Eagles have soared this season behind the arm of McKenzie and the potent top-of-the-order bats of senior outfielder Harper Mayfield, junior utility player Dani Lucey, senior outfielder Emma Lee and Hanson.

They all have committed to play softball in college — McKenzie at Kaskaskia College (in Centralia, Illinois), Mayfield (UW-Platteville), Lucey (University of Wisconsin), Lee (Trine University in Angola, Indiana) and Hanson (UW-Green Bay).

“Over the offseason, I was lifting a lot … and just focused on my 'A' game,” McKenzie said. "I did a lot of work with Paige, pitching and catching, in the offseason. Honestly, having such good players around me, like Paige, it just makes me want to work harder because I want to do my best for the team.”

Bolstering her overall strength was significant.

“You can't really neglect any part of the body because the pitching motion is so total body,” she said. “But I just really focused on getting stronger and being more explosive. It helped my confidence on the mound.”

Hanson said their pitcher-catcher relationship has improved in their second season playing together.

“We definitely have worked a lot on what pitches we want to throw,” Hanson said. “It’s been really successful.”

McKenzie has a 13-3 record and 1.42 ERA for Monona Grove (16-4). She's struck out 192 and walked 57 over 98 2/3 innings this season.

She finished 11-7 last season with a 4.75 ERA, giving up 87 walks and hitting 11 batters while striking out 99 in 119 1/3 innings.

“She’s put the effort in,” said Chris Uschan, Monona Grove’s co-coach with Jim Mayfield. “She was committed to being successful. She put a lot of time in the weight room (including working with Kris Walter). She’s spent a lot of time with her pitching coach, Arin Oppermann. For her, it was building strength and confidence so she could have more strength on the pitching rubber.

“Instead of throwing a wild pitch, losing it in the dirt or hitting a batter, she is able to get ahead in the count.”

McKenzie has a fastball, riseball, changeup and curveball in her repertoire.

“I call the games,” Hanson said. “A lot has to do with Karlie always hits her spot. I’ve seen these batters before, so I know what they can and can’t hit.”

Uschan trusts Hanson to call the game because she knows what pitches are working for McKenzie that day.

“Paige is very good behind the plate framing" pitches, he said. “I would say with all the strikes Karlie throws, for every 20 she throws, Paige is probably helping with one or two.”

McKenzie started last week's action with an ERA below 1.00 (.750) and Uschan said McKenzie, who throws in the 59 to 63 mph range, has been in fewer jams this season and is better equipped to get out of them if she does.

Friday night's Badger East Conference championship game at Taylor Prairie School became an exception, specifically in extra innings.

McKenzie and Monona Grove were locked at 2-2 against Beaver Dam, ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/WisSports.net poll, after seven innings.

But the Golden Beavers scored seven times in the eighth for a 9-2 victory. McKenzie struck out 10 and allowed only four hits in eight innings, but she walked 12, including six in the eighth as she tired in the heat, Uschan said.

“We are a hungry team," McKenzie said. "We are determined to make a state run.”

