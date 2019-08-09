Middleton has named Brittany Carl as its softball coach, Middleton athletic director Bob Joers said in an email Friday.
Carl has been an assistant varsity softball coach at Middleton since 2018.
She replaces Perry Hibner.
Hibner stepped down in June after four seasons as Middleton softball coach.
Hibner is the director of community and media relations for the Middleton-Cross Plains school district. The work demands Hibner has and will have with his district job won’t permit him to continue as softball coach.
Carl was a four-year starting shortstop at Seton Hall. She was a team captain from 2011-13, was the Seton junior female athlete of the year for 2011-12, a Seton Hall scholar-athlete of the year in 2012-13 and a third-team all-conference selection in the Big East Conference in 2012-13, according to information provided by Joers.
Her experience in the field and as a left-handed hitter has aided her ability to instruct athletes. She has served as an instructor at sports academies and softball academies, including in Pennsylvania in 2013 to 2015 and in New Jersey in 2016-17.