There was an abundance of talented softball players all around the diamond this spring.

Sun Prairie East and Madison Memorial showcased the area’s best players and coach while other teams impressed fans.

Here is the All-Area softball team.

Player of the Year

Tayler Baker, jr., Sun Prairie East/Andrea Jaskowiak, sr., Madison Memorial — These were two special players from the Big Eight Conference, where Jaskowiak was named Player of the Year. Both were first-team All-Big Eight selections. The Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association released All-State and All-District selections, and Baker was a first-teamer in both categories while Jaskowiak earned honorable mention All-State and first-team All-District in the Large Schools Division.

Baker led the Cardinals to three shutouts over the Spartans with a combined 14 runs scored. She also shut out Verona, Monona Grove, Tomah and DeForest, leading the Cardinals to a 20-1 record and the league title for the third straight season.

She hit .463 with 44 hits, eight homers, 13 doubles and 30 RBIs. On the mound, she went 18-4 with 219 strikeouts.

While Jaskowiak didn’t beat the Cardinals, she was named a first-team All-City pitcher and also the All-City Player of the Year. She finished the season with an 18-6 record, 282 strikeouts and a 0.61 ERA. She threw a no-hitter on May 25 against Holmen in a 3-0 playoff victory. She hit .310 with 10 doubles, a triple and five homers with 13 RBIs.

Coach of the Year

Sun Prairie East’s Jamie Olson — Even though the split of Sun Prairie into two schools put a damper on the Cardinals’ talent level, Olson found a way to win.

The Cardinals went on to win their third straight Big Eight Conference title — and first as Sun Prairie East — with a 20-1 record, earning their sixth consecutive trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament after beating Madison Memorial 7-0 in the sectional final. The Big Eight Conference named Olson the Coach of the Year.

The Cardinals finished 25-5 overall, with nine players earning All-Big Eight recognition.

Sun Prairie East, which gave up 45 runs on the season, shut out its opponents 13 times and won six more games while allowing just one run.

First team

Pitcher: Sun Prairie East junior Tayler Baker/Madison Memorial senior Andrea Jaskowiak

Catcher: McFarland senior Bailee Judd

First base: Sun Prairie West senior Sophia Royle

Second base: Middleton junior Mackenzie Zimmerman

Third base: Monona Grove senior Dani Lucey

Shortstop: Stoughton junior Reese Koepke

Left fielder: Sun Prairie East senior Kenzie Longley

Center fielder: DeForest senior Trysten Schroeder

Right fielder: Sun Prairie East senior Carly Gross

Designated player: Oregon sophomore Annabelle Monte

Honorable mention

Madison East senior first baseman Evie Strigel; Madison Memorial sophomore third baseman Addie Fritts; Middleton freshman catcher Hailey Stroede; Mount Horeb junior left fielder Gina Rhiner; Monona Grove sophomore shortstop Cathryn Zegadlo; Oregon junior second base Lauryn Etienne; Oregon sophomore shortstop Carly Zych; Sun Prairie East senior shortstop Stella Ewoldt; Sun Prairie East senior catcher Vanessa Veith; Sun Prairie West sophomore shortstop Audrey Davis; Verona senior pitcher Hilary Blomberg.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

