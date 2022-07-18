 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the State Journal's 2022 softball All-Area team

From the Meet the State Journal's 2022 spring All-Area girls teams, players and coaches of the year series
Holly Lowenberg, Poynette

Poynette's Holly Lowenberg led the Pumas to a WIAA Division 3 state championship.

Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area softball team 

Player of the year

Holly Lowenberg, jr., Poynette — Lowenberg’s work in the circle helped lead the Pumas to the WIAA Division 3 softball state championship in June at Goodman Diamond. Lowenberg was the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 3 Player of the Year. She was named a first-team all-conference selection in the Capitol North Conference and was the Capitol North Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year.

Lowenberg finished 16-2 with one save, compiling a 1.24 ERA with 215 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings, and hit .392 with nine doubles, two homers and 18 RBIs. Lowenberg blanked Wautoma 10-0 in five innings in the state semifinal, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking none. At the plate, she walked twice and drove in a run. She struck out eight as Poynette defeated New Holstein 5-3 in the title game.

Holly Lowenberg

Poynette's Holly Lowenberg is the State Journal's 2022 Softball Player of the Year after leading the Pumas to a WIAA Division 3 state championship.

Coach of the year

Matt Ramberg, Poynette — Ramberg led the Pumas (21-5) to the Capitol North Conference crown and the WIAA Division 3 state championship. The second-seeded Pumas made their 12th state appearance and earned their sixth state title. They won the Division 2 title in 1998 and claimed Division 3 championships in 2005, 2011, 2018 and 2019.

First team

Holly Lowenberg, jr., P, Poynette; Tayler Baker, so., P, Sun Prairie; Hilary Blomberg, jr., U, Verona; Paige Hanson, sr., C, Monona Grove; Brooke Anderson, jr., C/SS, River Valley; Michaela Riege, sr., INF, Waterloo; Luci Moreno, fr., IF, Sun Prairie; Sophia Royle, jr., IF, Sun Prairie; Harper Mayfield, sr., OF, Monona Grove; Brooke Steinhorst, jr., SS/P, Poynette; Vanessa Veith, jr., U, Sun Prairie.

Honorable mention

Seniors – Chloe Knoernschild, Sun Prairie; Karlie McKenzie, Monona Grove; Sydnee Swiggum, Mount Horeb; Emma Nottestad, Cambridge; Morgan Mack, Deerfield; Jenna Redders, Middleton; Alexandra Theriault, Fort Atkinson; Maggie Strupp, Watertown; Emma Lee, Monona Grove; Tessa Kottwitz, Lake Mills; Melissa Dietz, Reedsburg; Nora Statz, Lakeside Lutheran; Karis Paulson, Monroe; Kate Davis, Oregon; Grace Schnell, Milton; Mandi Franks, Beloit Memorial; Morgan Brummer, Mount Horeb, Sydni Kratz, Portage; Jacie Jones, Sauk Prairie.

Juniors – Andrea Jaskowiak, Madison Memorial; Carly Gross, Sun Prairie; Lucy Dahlk, Mount Horeb; Alise Hayes, Columbus; Ava Jaehnke, Watertown; Addison Kapral, Deerfield; Aubrey Edwards, Beaver Dam; Evelyn Strigel, Madison East; Dani Lucey, Monona Grove; Isabel Royle, Sun Prairie; Ellie Osting, Verona; Addison Blomberg, Verona; Halle Weisensel, Marshall; Morgan Brickl, River Valley; Emma Jo Peck, Columbus; Belle Topel, Lake Mills; Ruby Olson, Reedsburg; Delaney Milanowski, River Valley; Laken Wagner, Poynette; Madison Strampe, Baraboo.

Sophomores – Gwen Baker, Milton; Saveea Freeland, Cambridge; Katrina Freund, Waterloo; Gabby Fakes, Beaver Dam; Drew Hinrichs, Watertown; Riley Czarnecki, Beaver Dam.

Freshmen – Kylee Molitor, Reedsburg; Sierra Ejercito, Verona; Carly Zych, Oregon; Alyx Johnson, Watertown.

