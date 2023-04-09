Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Hailey Ruff of Madison Memorial.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Hailey Ruff, sr., Madison Memorial

Sport: Softball.

By the numbers: Ruff played a pivotal role in the Spartans capturing their first WIAA Division 1 regional title since 2009. The pitcher/utility player had a .306 batting average with 22 hits, including two doubles and a triple, and 19 RBIs. She stole four bases white racking up a .958 fielding percentage, committing just one error in 24 chances with 23 putouts. In relief pitching duties, Ruff fanned 10 and allowed two hits and two walks in four innings.

Favorite athletic memory: Winning regionals my junior season.

Favorite class: English.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Madison College.

Quotable: “When Hailey stepped onto the field as a freshman she was a timid and quiet girl. As a senior, she has grown into a confident, strong young woman who leads with kindness and passion,” coach Kourtney Peters said. “More than just an all-conference outfielder, Hailey's influence on our program will show itself for years to come through her legacy of leadership in making us more inclusive, competitive and welcoming to the athletes in our school.”