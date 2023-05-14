The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Madison East’s Evie Strigel.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsport@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Evie Strigel, sr., Madison East

Sport: Softball.

By the numbers: Strigel leads the way for the Purgolders with a team-high 22 hits on the season, including a pair of triples and three home runs. The Luther College commit has knocked in nine runs while scoring 20 more and has nine stolen bases with just four strikeouts. An honorable mention large school all-district pick last season, Strigel has a .449 batting average, .735 slugging percentage and .518 on-base percentage (at the time of the spotlight submission), all career highs.

Favorite athletic memory: When I hit my first home run this season.

Favorite class: AP Environmental Science.

Favorite place to compete: Probably Janesville because we always stop at Culver’s after and it’s a great time to hang out as a team.

Quotable: “Evie is a special player with a competitive drive coaches love,” Purgolders softball coach Dana Rockett said. “Although she works very hard on her individual game, she still takes the time to mentor newer players. She is the epitome of a team player.”