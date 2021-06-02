Matt Ramberg, Poynette softball team make successful transition following Bob Tomlinson's retirement

POYNETTE — Matt Ramberg is following in footsteps that are very large indeed.

But Ramberg, the first-year Poynette softball coach, and the Pumas have made a smooth transition this season after longtime coach Bob Tomlinson retired following 41 years at the helm of the powerhouse program.

The Pumas won five state titles, including WIAA Division 3 championships in 2018 and 2019, and had four runner-up finishes in 11 state appearances.

“As far as taking over for him, he’s one of the best in the game, if not the best in the game,” Ramberg said. “He made it very clear when I agreed to do this that whatever I needed for help or advice, he was always there. And he’s been fantastic.”

That Ramberg coached about half the roster through the years in youth and travel ball, including with the Poynette Crush, gave him confidence Poynette could maintain its tradition of excellence. So did returning a staff featuring Sean Mackey, Julie Knuteson and Erin Barnharst, he said.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” Ramberg said. “I look forward to it. I’ve watched the girls get better in the past few weeks. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do here in the next three weeks.”