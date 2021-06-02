Matt Ramberg, Poynette softball team make successful transition following Bob Tomlinson's retirement

POYNETTE — Matt Ramberg is following in footsteps that are very large indeed.
But Ramberg, the first-year Poynette softball coach, and the Pumas have made a smooth transition this season after longtime coach Bob Tomlinson retired following 41 years at the helm of the powerhouse program.
The Pumas won five state titles, including WIAA Division 3 championships in 2018 and 2019, and had four runner-up finishes in 11 state appearances.
“As far as taking over for him, he’s one of the best in the game, if not the best in the game,” Ramberg said. “He made it very clear when I agreed to do this that whatever I needed for help or advice, he was always there. And he’s been fantastic.”
That Ramberg coached about half the roster through the years in youth and travel ball, including with the Poynette Crush, gave him confidence Poynette could maintain its tradition of excellence. So did returning a staff featuring Sean Mackey, Julie Knuteson and Erin Barnharst, he said.
“I’ve enjoyed it,” Ramberg said. “I look forward to it. I’ve watched the girls get better in the past few weeks. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do here in the next three weeks.”
Poynette sophomore Brooke Steinhorst also thought everything would be OK, despite heavy graduation losses from a 2020 team that didn’t get to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I knew it would have been fine,” said Steinhorst, who plays shortstop and pitcher. “I feel like knowing him and that some of the girls have already played for him and know him, it helped us be more comfortable, and not be in that scared phase where everyone doesn’t know what the coach wants and they don’t play as well together.
“Since most people knew him, I felt it was easier to get everyone in the swing of things, be able to work as a team better and help us win games.”
Steinhorst (7-0, 1.07 ERA) and sophomore Holly Lowenberg (8-2, 0.58 ERA) have formed a strong pitching combination for Poynette (15-2 overall, 7-2 Capitol North Conference), which had topped the Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association state rankings in Division 3 for much of the season.
“I think they both understand they are going to get their time (pitching),” Ramberg said. “Both of them could start on any program in the state. They both are that good.”
In a meeting between then-top-ranked Poynette and then-second-ranked Lake Mills on Tuesday, Lake Mills’ Taylor Roughen (10 strikeouts) outdueled Lowenberg (11 strikeouts) in the circle during a 1-0, eight-inning decision, which gave the first-place L-Cats at least a share of the Capitol North regular-season title. Poynette, now ranked second in Wednesday's poll, stands second in the league standings behind third-ranked Lake Mills.
Hall of Famer Tomlinson might have retired, but he hasn’t totally stepped away, continuing some duties team observers were used to seeing.
“He actually preps the field for me before every game,” Ramberg said. “He’s here every day, working on the fences, working on the field. He’s picking up my phone calls two to three times a week, when I’m calling asking questions on how things work, what he thinks I should do in a certain situation.”
Ramberg said Tomlinson has attended about half the team’s games.
“We want him to be around as much as he wants to be around,” said Ramberg, whose daughter Zoie Ramberg played catcher for Tomlinson. “I haven’t felt like someone is looking over my shoulder."
Lowenberg has known Tomlinson since kindergarten when he was her physical education teacher and knew Ramberg through travel ball.
Lowenberg said the team, which has four seniors and two juniors, has formed a cohesive group.
“We all get along. We all work together,” Lowenberg, who also plays outfield, said, adding: “It’s fun. It’s softball, and that’s what I do in life. Softball, all the time.”
The Pumas’ offense is led by Steinhorst (22 RBIs), Lowenberg (four home runs, 23 runs scored), senior Peyton Gest, sophomore Laken Wagner and junior Abby Klink.
Ramberg said the Pumas play solid infield defense, led by senior third baseman Peyton Kingsland, shortstop Steinhorst, junior second baseman Ashia Meister and first baseman Gest, who plans to play softball at College of Lake County in Illinois and is Ramberg’s stepdaughter.
“Our team is younger, but we are doing the best we can and figuring out ways to win games,” Steinhorst said.
Ramberg said he believes this week’s games against Lake Mills, Columbus and Cedarburg will help the Pumas figure out what kind of team they have entering postseason.
Steinhorst and Lowenberg said they were managers for the team as eighth-graders, and watched the 2019 team win the Division 3 state title.
“It would be fun to see if our team can get that far and go through that, too,” Steinhorst said.