Madison West has hired Kayden Schumacher as its softball coach, Madison West athletic director Devon Peterson said.
Nikole Pucci had been the softball coach before stepping down last summer.
In addition, Casey Green will serve as boys and girls track and field coach this spring, Peterson said.
Tom Kaufman was the longtime boys track and field coach at West before he announced he was stepping down. Dave Langer had coached girls track.
Schumacher hopes to bring his background of softball, fitness, athletics, counseling, diversity and education to the Regents’ program, Peterson said.
Schumacher, who had a year coaching at Lawrence University in Appleton, has worked in Madison at Capital Fitness as a cycling instructor and at Madison East as an AVID tutor. Schumacher is now in the practicum portion of his school counseling master’s program and will be seeking employment for the 2019-2020 school year.
Peterson said in an email that Schumacher has a long-standing passion, enthusiasm and love of softball. He started playing the sport at age 3 with his mom in the backyard in Little Chute.
He competed in club volleyball, AAU basketball and club/travel softball from around the age of 9 to senior year of high school. He played for the Wisconsin Elite Softball Club for the majority of his youth career. He was a pitcher who received lessons from coaches like Roger Schliewe, Ron Harke and Denny Lauer. Schumacher also focused on his hitting, getting lessons throughout high school and into college from Dave Novickis.
Schumacher attended Lawrence University, where he played NCAA Division III basketball and softball and majored in psychology and gender studies, according to information from Peterson.
Schumacher earned a Master of Science in social and applied psychology from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England.
After earning that degree, he came back to the United States to start to pursue a second master’s degree in school counseling through Concordia University. He also became an ACSM personal trainer, an adjunct instructor and earned a position coaching with his college coach, Kim Tatro, who was instrumental in Schumacher’s softball career.