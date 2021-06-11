Lake Mills softball: Taylor Roughen leads the way in building a winning culture at Lake Mills

When Jim Clift took over the Lake Mills softball program in 2014, it’s safe to say there he held no realistic aspirations for major postseason accomplishments.

“The vast majority of the team, frankly, didn’t even know how to throw the ball,” Clift said. “We had no club ballers. We had nine girls, plus one foreign exchange student who had never held a softball.”

Seven years later, the L-Cats are celebrating their first Capitol North Conference title — and are looking for much more.

Lake Mills, 20-3 overall and ranked No. 2 in the Division 3 state coaches’ poll, opens WIAA tournament play on Monday with a home game against Dodgeland/Hustisford.

A large part of this season’s success is due to senior Taylor Roughen, whose pitching efforts have her in contention for Capitol North Player of the Year honors.

“It’s always been a goal to get pitcher of the year in the conference,” Roughen said.

Roughen (pronounced ROW-when) is hitting .406 with three home runs, a triple and eight doubles, with an on-base percentage of .506. In the circle, she has a 0.31 earned run average with 222 strikeouts and eight walks — four of them intentional.