Lake Mills softball: Taylor Roughen leads the way in building a winning culture at Lake Mills
WIAA SOFTBALL

Lake Mills softball: Taylor Roughen leads the way in building a winning culture at Lake Mills

When Jim Clift took over the Lake Mills softball program in 2014, it’s safe to say there he held no realistic aspirations for major postseason accomplishments.

“The vast majority of the team, frankly, didn’t even know how to throw the ball,” Clift said. “We had no club ballers. We had nine girls, plus one foreign exchange student who had never held a softball.”

Seven years later, the L-Cats are celebrating their first Capitol North Conference title — and are looking for much more.

Lake Mills, 20-3 overall and ranked No. 2 in the Division 3 state coaches’ poll, opens WIAA tournament play on Monday with a home game against Dodgeland/Hustisford.

A large part of this season’s success is due to senior Taylor Roughen, whose pitching efforts have her in contention for Capitol North Player of the Year honors.

“It’s always been a goal to get pitcher of the year in the conference,” Roughen said.

Roughen (pronounced ROW-when) is hitting .406 with three home runs, a triple and eight doubles, with an on-base percentage of .506. In the circle, she has a 0.31 earned run average with 222 strikeouts and eight walks — four of them intentional.

“The success that I’ve had is really my teammates pushing me to reach the goals that I’ve had for myself," Roughen said. "Every single teammate knows my goals for myself — but also what I want to do with the team, like reaching state.”

That goal appears attainable, thanks to a newfound competitive fire within the team. Roughen has set a prime example for her teammates to follow.

She started for Lake Mills’ two-time state basketball tournament qualifier, and scored 10 points when the L-Cats stunned favorite La Crosse Aquinas in the Division 3 championship game on Feb. 26.

“She has a work ethic that has never been matched in my seven years here. Like, not even close,” Clift said. “Practice is done, and Taylor’s the first one out doing an extra hour of practice.

“She’s also the loudest one in the dugout (during games). No matter what — and it doesn’t matter who’s up, it could be the person with the lowest batting average on the team — you always hear Taylor cheering on every player.”

Even away from softball, Roughen has led by thinking of her teammates, even through the darkest of times.

“In February, I had lost my son,” Clift said. “Taylor was the first one to rally the team, get myself and my daughter some flowers, just to bring all the team together.

“Nothing has held this group down, whether it’s a pandemic, some tragedy within my own family. This group has stuck together through everything.”

Roughen reiterated the value the team’s bond has in its success.

“Our team has gotten pretty close, even over the course of four years,” she said. “This year alone, we’ve just gotten super close — which has definitely helped us on the field.”

For herself, specifically, Roughen detailed what inspires her to work as hard as she does at her favorite sport.

“I played in a tournament a few years ago, and I met this little girl,” Roughen said. “She was eight years old, her name was Libby, and we found out after one of our games that she came and watched that she had a double lung transplant before she was even one year old.

“She so desperately wanted to play, but obviously wasn’t able to. Every time I step on the field, I’m always playing for her and any little girl out there who wants to play but is unable to.”

Regardless of how the season turns out, it appears that Roughen — a Bryant & Stratton College softball commit — has led a turnaround season for the entire Lake Mills program.

“She always has a dream on her mind, always has a good attitude and always has a good work ethic,” Clift said. “I’m just extremely proud to have her be the face of Lake Mills.”

WIAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT | KEY DATES

WIAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Monday's area schedule

(Seedings in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

Middleton sectional

(5) La Crosse Central vs. (4) DeForest at DeForest Athletic Complex, 4 p.m.

(7) Waunakee vs. (2) Baraboo at Pierce Park, Baraboo, 5 p.m.

(5) Madison Memorial vs. (4) Monona Grove at Taylor Prairie Elementary School, Cottage Grove, 5 p.m.

(6) Madison East vs. (3) Middleton at Firefighters Park, Middleton, 5 p.m.

(7) Madison West at (2) Verona, 5 p.m.

Oregon sectional

(5) Milton vs. (4) Beloit Memorial at Beloit YMCA Complex, 4:30 p.m.

(6) Stoughton vs. (3) Janesville Craig at Janesville Youth Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.

(7) Madison La Follette at (2) Oregon, 5 p.m.

(5) Waterford at (4) Fort Atkinson

Hartford sectional

(5) West Bend West at (4) Watertown, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Walworth Big Foot sectional

(8) Lodi at (1) Mount Horeb

(5) Sauk Prairie at (4) Portage

(6) Reedsburg at (3) Wisconsin Dells

(7) Adams-Friendship at (2) Madison Edgewood

(5) McFarland at (4) Monroe, 5 p.m.

(6) East Troy at (3) Evansville, 5 p.m.

(7) Edgerton at (2) Beloit Turner, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Prairie du Chien sectional

(8) Richland Center at (1) River Valley

(8) Dodgeland/Hustisford at (1) Lake Mills

(5) Lakeside Lutheran at (4) Cambridge

(6) Clinton at (3) Columbus

(7) Marshall at (2) Poynette

DIVISION 4

Blair-Taylor sectional

(7) Pardeeville at (2) Waterloo, 5 p.m.

Boscobel sectional

(6) Palmyra-Eagle at (3) Deerfield

(7) Wisconsin Heights at (2) Mineral Point

Regional finals: Wednesday

Sectional semifinals: Monday, June 21

Sectional finals: Wednesday, June 23

State tournament: Monday-Wednesday, June 28-30, Bay Port High School and UW-Green Bay

SOFTBALL | WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

WISCONSIN SOFTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Records through Monday

(Last week’s rank in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Oak Creek 22-1 (2); 2, Green Bay Preble 22-1 (1); 3, Superior 20-1 (3); 4, Hartland Arrowhead 20-3 (4); 5, Kaukauna 20-2 (7); 6, Elkhorn 19-2 (9); 7, Verona 19-3 (10); 8, Sussex Hamilton 17-3 (NR); 9, Sun Prairie 16-3 (NR), 10, Hortonville 18-4 (NR).

DIVISION 2

1, Jefferson 20-0 (1); 2, Baldwin-Woodville 16-0 (2); 3, Medford 18-2 (3); 4, New Berlin West 18-3 (7); 5, Denmark 21-4 (4); 6, New London 17-4 (NR); 7, Greendale Martin Luther 20-4 (5), 8, Luxemburg-Casco 16-4 (9); 9, Waupun 16-5 (6); 10, Freedom 20-5 (8).

DIVISION 3

1, Winnebago Lutheran 20-0 (1); 2, Lake Mills (20-3) 3; 3, River Valley 19-2 (4); 4, Poynette 17-4 (2); 5, Dodgeville 21-3 (5); 6, Brodhead 15-2 (7); 7, Prescott 19-2 (6); 8, Peshtigo 22-1 (8); 9, Bloomer 24-2 (10); 10, Chilton 16-2 (10).

DIVISION 4

1, Blair-Taylor 23-0 (1); 2, Mishicot 18-3 (2); 3, Glenwood City (18-3) 5; 4, Racine Lutheran (17-3) 4; 5, Grantsburg 16-5 (4); 6, Boscobel 14-3 (6); 7, Minong Northwood/Solon Springs 16-1 (9); 8, Juda/Albany 14-4 (3); 9, Cochrane-Fountain City 18-4 (NR); 10, Phillips 14-3 (8).

DIVISION 5

1, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 14-1 (1); 2, Oakfield 18-2 (2); 3, Stevens Point Pacelli 20-3 (3); 4, Laona/Wabeno 17-2 (5); 5, Almond-Bancroft 16-3 (4); 6, Bangor 14-3 (6); 7, Barneveld 13-2 (7); 8, Chippewa Falls McDonell 18-5 (8); 9, Hurley 20-4 (9); 10, De Soto 14-3 (NR).

