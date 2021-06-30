 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kaukauna edges Sun Prairie in WIAA Division 1 state softball final
0 Comments
topical
WIAA STATE SOFTBALL | KAUKAUNA 1, SUN PRAIRIE 0

Kaukauna edges Sun Prairie in WIAA Division 1 state softball final

  • 0
softball cover photo 6-30

Sun Prairie catcher Chloe Knoernschild waits for a throw as Kaukauna's Ava VanAsten scores in the fifth inning of  the WIAA Division 1 state softball final Wednesday in Green Bay.

 MIKE ROEMER, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

GREEN BAY — All signs pointed to a tight, well-pitched and cleanly fielded game, where one run might make the difference in the WIAA Division 1 state softball championship game.

Jim Polzin is announced as the Lee Sports Wisconsin Columnist, where he will write stories covering all levels of sports throughout the state.

Top-seeded and fifth-ranked Kaukauna manufactured that lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning and it proved decisive in a 1-0 victory over second-seeded and ninth-ranked Sun Prairie on Wednesday at UW-Green Bay’s King Park.

It was the Galloping Ghosts’ third state championship in three state appearances.

Kaukauna (27-2) scored its run on senior shortstop Khloe Hinkens’ sacrifice fly, which brought junior left fielder Ava Van Asten home from third base.

Junior pitcher Skyler Calmes, relying on her changeup and drop ball and strong defensive play behind her, shut out the Cardinals (23-4) on four hits. She struck out two and walked none.

Sun Prairie freshman pitcher Tayler Baker permitted one run on five hits, striking out five and walking none.

Sun Prairie was making its fourth consecutive state appearance and third consecutive state championship game appearance. The Cardinals won the title in 2018 and were second in 2019. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sun Prairie defeated seventh-seeded Beaver Dam 8-0 in a quarterfinal and sixth-seeded Chippewa Falls 4-0 in a semifinal on Monday.

This story will be updated. 

BOX SCORE | KAUKAUNA 1, SUN PRAIRIE 0

DIVISION 1

Championship

KAUKAUNA 1, SUN PRAIRIE 0

Sun Prairie*000*000*0*—*0*4*0

Kaukauna*000*100*0*—*1*5*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — SP: Baker (6-5-1-1-5-0); K: Calmes (W; 7-4-0-0-2-0).

Leading hitters — SP: Rademacher 1x3, Baker 1x3, Patterson 1x2, Gross 1x2; K: Meredith 2x3 (2B), VanAsten 1x2, Miller 1x2, Christopher 1x2, Hinkens (RBI). LOB — SP 3; K 2.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Bucks game 4 loss just bad coaching?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics