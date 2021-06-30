Kaukauna edges Sun Prairie in WIAA Division 1 state softball final

GREEN BAY — All signs pointed to a tight, well-pitched and cleanly fielded game, where one run might make the difference in the WIAA Division 1 state softball championship game.

Top-seeded and fifth-ranked Kaukauna manufactured that lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning and it proved decisive in a 1-0 victory over second-seeded and ninth-ranked Sun Prairie on Wednesday at UW-Green Bay’s King Park.

It was the Galloping Ghosts’ third state championship in three state appearances.

Kaukauna (27-2) scored its run on senior shortstop Khloe Hinkens’ sacrifice fly, which brought junior left fielder Ava Van Asten home from third base.

Junior pitcher Skyler Calmes, relying on her changeup and drop ball and strong defensive play behind her, shut out the Cardinals (23-4) on four hits. She struck out two and walked none.

Sun Prairie freshman pitcher Tayler Baker permitted one run on five hits, striking out five and walking none.

Sun Prairie was making its fourth consecutive state appearance and third consecutive state championship game appearance. The Cardinals won the title in 2018 and were second in 2019. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.