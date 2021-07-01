Jefferson softball's undefeated season ends at the hands of eventual WIAA champ Catholic Memorial

GREEN BAY — The top-ranked Jefferson softball team’s bid for an unbeaten season came to a heartbreaking end Wednesday.

The Eagles left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning as pitcher Abby Smith struck out Julia Ball on a full count with the bases loaded to give Waukesha Catholic Memorial a 4-3 victory in a WIAA Division 2 semifinal at UW-Green Bay’s King Park.

Jefferson (26-1) had earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament after averaging 11.7 runs per game with a team batting average of .424. But Smith and the Crusaders (21-9), who play in the Division 1 Classic 8 Conference, forced Jefferson to strand nine baserunners, seven in scoring position.

The Eagles did get some key hits. Aidyn Messmann tripled home two runs for a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third, and Brittany Mengel hit an RBI triple to center in the seventh to make it a one-run game. Jefferson outhit Catholic Memorial 9-8, with Eden Dempsey getting two singles.

But Catholic Memorial got an all-important insurance run in the top of the seventh, thanks to an RBI triple by Cassie Smith, who went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, and pitcher Smith delivered under pressure in the seventh.