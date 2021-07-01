 Skip to main content
Jefferson softball's undefeated season ends at the hands of eventual WIAA champ Catholic Memorial
GREEN BAY — The top-ranked Jefferson softball team’s bid for an unbeaten season came to a heartbreaking end Wednesday.

The Eagles left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning as pitcher Abby Smith struck out Julia Ball on a full count with the bases loaded to give Waukesha Catholic Memorial a 4-3 victory in a WIAA Division 2 semifinal at UW-Green Bay’s King Park.

Jefferson (26-1) had earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament after averaging 11.7 runs per game with a team batting average of .424. But Smith and the Crusaders (21-9), who play in the Division 1 Classic 8 Conference, forced Jefferson to strand nine baserunners, seven in scoring position.

The Eagles did get some key hits. Aidyn Messmann tripled home two runs for a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third, and Brittany Mengel hit an RBI triple to center in the seventh to make it a one-run game. Jefferson outhit Catholic Memorial 9-8, with Eden Dempsey getting two singles.

But Catholic Memorial got an all-important insurance run in the top of the seventh, thanks to an RBI triple by Cassie Smith, who went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, and pitcher Smith delivered under pressure in the seventh.

  • In the championship game, Catholic Memorial scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and turned in a big defensive play in the bottom of the seventh to hand second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville (22-1) a 5-4 loss.

Pitcher Abby Smith hit a two-run bloop single to left-center field with the bases loaded and none out in the seventh, answering a two-run Baldwin-Woodville rally in the bottom of the sixth.

In the bottom of the seventh, Trinity Mittl hit a one-out single but was picked off first on a throw by Crusaders catcher Cassie Smith. A strikeout ended the game.

In the other semifinal, Baldwin-Woodville pitcher Morgan Smetana struck out 18, second-most in Division 2 history and most in a seven-inning game, in a 4-1 victory over Marinette (20-6). Smetana walked one and gave up four hits.

WIAA STATE SOFTBALL | DIVISION 2 SUMMARIES

SOFTBALL

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

At King Park, UW-Green Bay

Wednesday’s summaries

DIVISION 2

Championship

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 5,

BALDWIN-WOODVILLE 4

Catholic Memorial*001*020*2*—*5*8*1

Baldwin-Woodville*020*002*0*—*4*12*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WCM: A. Smith (W; 7-11-4-4-5-0); BW: Smetana (L; 7-9-5-4-7-3).

Leading hitters — WCM: Cain 3x4 (2B), A Smith 3x4, C. Smith 2x4, Wright 1x3; BW: Klatt 2x3, Tr. Mittl 2x4 (2B), Fuffer 2x3 (2B), Roemhild 2x3, Hable 1x2, Letter 1x4, Smetana 1x4.

Semifinals

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 4, JEFFERSON 3

Catholic Memorial*002*000*1*—*3*9*1

Jefferson*001*200*1*—*4*8*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WCM: A. Smith (W; 7-9-3-3-6-3); J: Beck (L; 7-8-4-4-13-1).

Leading hitters — WCM: C. Smith 3x4 (3B, 2B), Arend 2x3 (2B); J: Dempsey 2x2, Messmann (3B), Mengel (3B).

BALDWIN-WOODVILLE 4, MARINETTE 1

Marinette*100*000*0*—*1*4*3

Baldwin-Woodville*030*100*x*—*4*9*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Nemetz (L; 6-9-4-4-10-1); BW: Smetana (W; 7-4-1-1-18-1).

Leading hitters — M: Renikow 2x3 (2 2B), Nemetz (2B); BW: Smetana 2x4 (2B), Fuffer 2x3 (2B), Letter (3B).

