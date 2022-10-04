How Sun Prairie friends — and soon-to-be rivals — navigated and celebrated college commitments

Isabel Royle and Grace Kramschuster have been friends since travel softball and the soon-to-be rivals celebrated each others’ monumental accomplishments over the weekend.

Teammates in a dominant Sun Prairie softball program, which splits for the first time in the spring, made their NCAA Division I pledges.

“Grace is a good friend of mine,” Royle said. “We’d always talk about where we wanted to go and where we didn’t. It was cool it was the same weekend (when they committed). It’s amazing for her to do it in her junior year. It’s impressive.”

Said Kramschuster: “I’ve been friends of (the Royle sisters) for quite a while. I’m very proud of Isabel.”

The Twitter declarations of those decisions Sept. 25 by Royle, a senior at Sun Prairie West, and Kramschuster, a junior at Sun Prairie East, might have been a coincidence, but it was a thrilling development for the friends and worthy of a congratulatory hug when they saw each other the next day.

“It was definitely exciting,” Kramschuster said. “It was nice to have someone who was going through the same thing because it is a lot of emotions. (The college recruiting process) is really exciting, but it is stressful because you don’t know what will happen.”

Royle, an outfielder and left-handed pitcher, verbally committed to Saint Louis University, while Kramschuster — recruited as a third baseman, shortstop and first baseman — chose the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

“It’s exciting,” Kramschuster said. “I’m still waiting for it to set in.”

They first met when Royle and her twin, Sophia, and Kramschuster attended Sacred Hearts School in Sun Prairie and they started playing together in 10-under softball. Kramschuster and Isabel Royle have played for different club teams since.

They reunited at Sun Prairie High School, which starting in 2017 advanced to the past five state softball tournaments (there wasn’t a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Cardinals won the WIAA Division 1 title in 2018 and finished second in 2019, 2021 and last spring. Kramschuster, playing third base, and Isabel Royle, an outfielder and pitcher, helped the Cardinals advance to the final against Kaukauna last season (Sophia Royle played first base).

This spring, they will be in opposing dugouts.

“It will be weird playing West,” Kramschuster said. “It definitely will be fun, but it’s definitely going to be really competitive because we all want to win. We all want to be the higher Sun Prairie team, but I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited to see how it will turn out.”

Royle echoed those sentiments.

“For East and West, I think there will be a lot of good spirits about it,” Royle said. “Most of those girls, we played together since 10U of tournament ball. … We will all show up and compete, but we’re still going to laugh about it and have a good time.”

Royle said she and Sun Prairie East pitcher Tayler Baker joke about the impending matchup.

“Hopefully, her curveball doesn’t get me too bad,” Royle said. “But it still will be a good time, as much as it will be competitive. We will want to beat each other.”

Saint Louis University was a late entrant into the recruiting process, said Royle, who was mulling other possibilities, including UW-Green Bay.

“The process was fast. I went down there and ended up loving it," said Royle, interested in studying business. "I got to meet some of the girls and the coaching staff.

“It was a place I really felt comfortable. … I wanted to get a little bit away from home and experience something different. The campus is amazing. It had a very small-town feel within the campus while in a huge city.”

For family and weather reasons, Kramschuster was interested in playing softball in the South.

“Chattanooga was my No. 1 school because of all the boxes it checked,” she said.

She said after she graduates from high school, her parents — Candice and Joe Kramschuster, who aren’t fans of Wisconsin’s cold winter weather — plan to move to the Knoxville, Tennessee area, as an eventual retirement destination.

“I’m really close to them and want to stay as close to them as possible,” said Grace Kramschuster, who wants to study engineering in college.

“I’ve been going to (Tennessee-Chattanooga’s) softball camps since freshman year and I just always loved it there and the coaches were really welcoming. I just like the facilities and the campus. Everything about it is really lovely.”