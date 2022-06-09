How Poynette softball turned last year's heartbreak into another WIAA Division 3 state tournament trip

POYNETTE — There were few, if any, words said by the Poynette softball team on its 107-mile ride from Bluff View Intermediate School in Prairie du Chien after last season’s WIAA Division 3 sectional final loss to Dodgeville.

“The bus ride back was super quiet,” Poynette senior Abby Klink said.

“Especially with all the big games we had before that, we were riding high on emotions for a lot of that playoff season. By the time we lost, we all reflected on it on the bus ride home.”

The Pumas reflected on what could have been — a third straight WIAA state tournament appearance, a chance to defend their Division 3 state title and a memorable first season for new coach Matt Ramberg.

The Pumas made sure things were different this year —returning to the sectional final nearly one calendar year later, at that same fateful field in Prairie du Chien, and scoring a 6-2 win over Westby to head back to state for the first time in four years.

“The girls didn’t forget it, and I didn’t (either),” Ramberg said. “I thought about it a lot over the past year, and it could have gone different, but it was just the way it was.

“This year we’ve spent a little more time on our hitting and fine-tuning a few things, and it was pretty darn exciting.”

The Pumas, who received the No. 2 seed, will play third-seeded Wautoma (25-4) in Friday’s Division 3 semifinals with a chance to play for a sixth championship, which would tie them for second-most all-time in WIAA history. The winner between Poynette (19-5) and the Hornets will meet either top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville (19-5) or No. 4 New Holstein (19-5) in Saturday’s championship game.

While Poynette is in an all-too-familiar position — the Pumas are at state for the 12th time, tied for sixth all-time with Verona and Mequon Homestead — the majority of this year’s team will be making the short trip to Goodman Diamond for the first time.

Only Klink and fellow senior Ashia Meister are the only members of this year’s group with state experience, having played reserve roles on the back-to-back state title team in 2019. While that big stage experience lies only with those two, Poynette and its underclassmen heavy group has played in plenty of big games outside of high school.

“I feel like even though they’re young, they all have a lot of experience and most of them played a lot of travel ball and have been through a lot of those situations before,” junior Brooke Steinhorst said.

That previous experience of the 10 freshmen and two sophomores came in handy during the postseason as well. Before pulling away from the Norse in the sectional championship, the Pumas grinded out a 1-0 win in nine innings over Cambridge in the sectional semifinals.

Poynette never had a runner advance past second base all game, and in over half the innings the Pumas got their leadoff runner on base. It still produced nothing until junior Holly Lowenberg ripped a 3-2 changeup over the center field fence for a walk-off home run.

Prior to topping the Blue Jays, the Pumas gutted out a tense 4-1 win over rival Columbus. Poynette scored five other wins by three or fewer runs over the course of the season.

Ramberg and Meister agreed those wins wouldn’t have happened had it not been for some difficult defeats, like last year’s sectional semifinal loss to the Dodgers or close defeats this season to Mayville (4-2), Brodhead (3-2) and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (4-3).

“We learned how to lose. We could have played a non-conference schedule where we could put 8-10 runs up and give up only one, but we’re not learning anything out of that,” he said. “We need to see good pitching and we need to get better at the plate, because come playoff time that’s what we’re seeing. That was a tremendous help to us.”

Meister added: “It was a good learning moment for us because we knew ‘Calm down, we’re fine.’”

That calm demeanor has really stood out to Ramberg over the course of the season, as well as the Pumas’ improved hitting. Poynette boasts eight players with 20 or more hits, led by Steinhorst’s 31 and 30 apiece from Meister and Lowenberg.

The trio has combined for 14 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 46 RBIs, but they aren’t alone. Freshman Morgan Gunderson has 28 hits, including a pair of homers, a pair of triples and three doubles, and leads the Pumas with 20 RBIs. Freshman Kassidy McCaffery has 24 hits, including a second-best seven doubles.

“It’s been sporadic at times depending on the pitching we’ve seen, but some clutch hits; big hits; two-out hits. You wouldn’t know they were freshmen,” Ramberg said.

It’s helped take the load off Lowenberg, who has been Ramberg’s ace pitcher. The hard-throwing righty has compiled a 1.25 ERA over the course of 117⅔ innings with 201 strikeouts, 76 hits, 12 walks and 32 runs allowed.

“It calms the nerves knowing my outfield and infield can back me up easily, and offensively knowing we’re a really good-hitting team,” she said.

Lowenberg’s nerves were calm during the sectional final win over the Norse as she went the distance, striking out 14 and allowing just two runs on three hits with no walks. It now has the Pumas within two wins of yet another state championship in just Ramberg’s second year.

It’s a fitting end for the lone seniors, who can now bookend their careers with another state title, and continue the program’s proud history at the big dance.

“These seniors wanted it really bad this year, and they pushed some of the younger group and said ‘Hey, we got the talent to do this. Look at what we did last year,’ and I was really happy for them,” Ramberg said.

“After last year’s 1-0 loss to Dodgeville and getting to think about that for the whole year, finally making it there after a couple tight games in the playoffs, it feels good.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.