When putting Andrea Jaskowiak into the camp of either a strikeout pitcher or one who pitches to contact, there’s no debate about it, the Madison Memorial hurler is 100% the former.

The senior has been since she first donned a green-and-white jersey for coach Kourtney Peters.

“I definitely came in as a hungry freshman,” Jaskowiak said. “Unfortunately we didn’t have a season, but I was hungry to make a difference and an impact here.”

No ifs, ands or buts about it, the University of Iowa commit has lived up to her word. Jaskowiak recently became Memorial’s all-time leader in career strikeouts in the Spartans' season-opener against Middleton.

It’s a feat Jaskowiak knows she wouldn’t have reached had it not been for an evolution in her pitching strategy, and that growth has permeated the entire Memorial team.

“She’s just a really nice person and she’s humble, but she also knows she’s good. She brings that to the field and kind of gives us all that boost,” junior infielder Grace Capuano said.

“She’s definitely one of those athletes that’s a very vital part of who we are, and what our identity is,” Peters added.

Becoming that pivotal role has been a large undertaking for Jaskowiak, who saw a need to develop even more in the circle despite a strong sophomore season. After losing her freshman campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hard-throwing righty piled up 132 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA over 84 innings as a sophomore, helping the Spartans to an 11-9 record.

Even with that success — Jaskowiak had six shutouts and seven complete games in 14 starts — Jaskowiak realized what was working so well wouldn’t last.

“I was very in my own box,” she said. “I’d kind of just stuck to what I’d always done and didn’t really veer outside of that.”

That comfort zone included a dominant curveball and a fastball that left most batters fanning at air; however, Jaskowiak’s repertoire lacked much movement around the zone. That void turned her focus to developing a riseball, as well as sharpening her off-speed pitch.

Peters acknowledged Jaskowiak “hated when we called an off-speed pitch,” during her sophomore season because of a lack of confidence, but that assuredness has blossomed over the past two seasons.

“I think she realized in order to be successful against really good hitters, you have to keep them off balance,” Peters said. “They can’t just come up and split the plate against her, they have to look at all quadrants and know she has an off speed … I think putting those in her toolbox has been beneficial for her and us as a team.”

Senior pitcher Hailey Ruff has benefited from it. The fellow righty, who first played alongside Jaskowiak when the duo was seven or eight for the West Madison Little League, hasn’t been afraid to pick the Spartans' ace about anything pitching related.

“Having someone like her next to me, she can help me with the little things,” Ruff said. “If I have question about a pitch, she’s someone that can just correct me or help me overall if I need something or to help with my confidence.”

That depth of pitches fueled an even more successful season last spring as Jaskowiak posted a 9-6 record in 18 appearances with nine complete games and four shutouts. She racked up 142 strikeouts and had 34 walks with 85 hits in 91⅔ innings with a 3.13 ERA.

It pulled her even with 2013 Madison Memorial grad Bridget Jost as the Spartans’ all-time leader in strikeouts, a title she took sole possession over with her first strikeout against Middleton on Monday. Jaskowiak tallied 15 strikeouts before the game was halted and tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning due to darkness and tough field conditions.

“I didn’t know I was going to set the record that night until the morning of when KP comes up to me and says, ‘You only need one strikeout tonight,’” Jaskowiak said. “I’m like, ‘One strikeout, I want to have more than one strikeout tonight!’”

It was an emotional moment for Jaskowiak, who admitted she “started to tear up a little bit,” before promptly refocusing on the task at hand. That ability to turn her game face on is nothing surprising to the rest of the Spartans.

“When she walks out onto the field, you have no idea if she’s had a bad day,” Capuano said. “She walks in there and she immediately owns you; she walks in there and just says ‘try me.’"

Senior Hailey Ruff added: “You can tell when Andi’s in her zone, she’s in her zone.”

Like the number of pitches Jaskowiak throws, that confidence in the circle has been cultivated over the years. She admitted that during her sophomore season she “put a lot of pressure on myself,” and Peters noted that over the course of the year “she was a completely different player.”

That transformation continued last year as Jaskowiak began to have more fun by unloading at the plate. After transitioning into a pitcher/hitter as a sophomore with limited success — 10 hits with a pair of doubles and a home run, as well as four RBIs and a .222 batting average — Peters and Jaskowiak developed an offseason plan to work on her hitting mechanics while also adding 15-20 pounds of muscle.

It yielded an impressive turnaround as she batted .486 last season with 35 hits, including seven doubles, four homers and a triple, to go along with 15 RBIs.

“That was just supposed to be something she did for fun; to take her mind off the pressures of being a Division I pitcher and all the things that come with it,” Peters said. “Watching her develop as an athlete, I knew she had that in her.

“I think it just gave her something to do and not think about; just go up and swing a bat, and turns out she was pretty good at it.”

It’s been good for the Spartans as a whole after Madison Memorial captured its first WIAA Division 1 regional championship since 2009 last spring, finishing 14-8 overall and third in the Big Eight Conference at 12-6.

It’s a great step for a program that’s has some holes to fill this season following six key departures, but a challenge Jaskowiak and Co. have the tools to repair.

“We’re a very, very young team and we want to show them what it’s like to hold that standard of not just winning, but having each other’s backs and pushing each other to get where we want to be, together,” Jaskowiak said.

