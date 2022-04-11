How a big fourth inning helped Beaver Dam softball 10-run rule Baraboo

BEAVER DAM — There’s nothing like playing on your own diamond.

Due to some crummy weather, Sunday's optional practice marked the first time members of the Beaver Dam softball team stepped foot on their home field. The light work didn't show one bit in Monday's home opener as the Golden Beavers produced 16 hits in a 10-0 mercy-rule win over Baraboo in Badger North Conference play.

The game for the Golden Beavers (3-0, 1-0 Badger North) against the Thunderbirds (1-6, 0-2) was outdoors after the Golden Beavers swept a doubleheader over Oshkosh West last Friday inside the Rec Plex Dome at UW-Oshkosh.

“We came up just to hit yesterday just to get a little feel for the field,” Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt said. “But not everyone was here because it was optional. It was different because we went from a dome to outside where you have hops you have to play, the grass slows the ball up, and I think they adjusted well once we got used to being outside.”

Beaver Dam pitcher Audriana Edwards struck out seven while allowing three hits and three walks in four innings to pick up the win.

“She gets what she needs to get done in the circle and we’ve got her back 110%,” Schmitt said.

Baraboo assistant coach Rob Nelson was still pleased with his team’s hitting.

“I think batting-wise, we had really good approaches at home plate,” Nelson said. “We worked deep into a lot of counts and made her throw a lot of pitches. We fouled off a lot of balls, had some runners on base and had some scoring opportunities. We just couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”

The T-Birds threatened a couple times on Edwards. To start the game, Edwards found herself with runners on second and third with two outs, but she got Baraboo’s Makenna Klemm to ground out to shortstop Liv DiStefano.

Baraboo had the bases loaded with two outs in the third, but again Edwards shut the door, striking out Klemm to end the inning and keep Beaver Dam up 2-0.

“It’s always disappointing when you’ve got scoring opportunities and you can’t cash them in,” Nelson said. “That was something we needed to do early in order to stay close and we just weren’t able to do it.”

Ginny Bryant helped Beaver Dam score in the first inning when her groundout to second brought in a run with two outs. Bryant went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Carlee Lapen’s RBI single to right put Beaver Dam up 2-0 with one out in the second. As Gracie Halfman came home, Baraboo catcher Maddie Strampee threw out Lapen, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI and was trying to advance to second base.

Beaver Dam tacked on five more runs in the fourth against Baraboo pitcher Sage Mahoney. The right-hander went the distance, allowing 10 earned runs with three strikeouts.

“Everyone just finally saw the pitcher and I think they were getting a little more confidence in the box and they were just letting loose,” Schmitt said of her batters. “They were realizing that they don’t have to swing at that changeup if they don’t want to. Once they were able to get that through, they were fine.”

Czarnecki, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, got things going with an RBI single to right. Gabby Fakes, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, brought in two two more with a double to center field to make it 5-0.

DiStefano, who went 2-for-3, later singled to right field to bring in two more runs for a 7-0 advantage.

“They just realized that they need to be more aggressive,” Schmitt said. “It’s something we have to earn this year. In order to get what we want to get, we need to make sure that we’re doing everything we can on our end.”

Czarnecki followed that up with a big fifth inning. She relieved Edwards and struck out two and got Caroline Lewison to ground out to first base.

When Czarnecki was up to bat in the bottom half, she recorded a one-out, two-run single to right for a 9-0 lead before Fakes put things away with another RBI single to right with two outs.

Even with the loss, Nelson said Baraboo can take it as a learning experience.

“Beaver Dam is a well-coached, talented team and they excel with their pitchers,” he said. “They’ve got a couple of top-shelf, fast pitchers. We showed today that we’re not afraid of them and we can hit pitchers like that.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

