Here's what to know about the WIAA state softball tournament

It is softball's turn to take the state stage as high school competition is winding down. The WIAA is set to host the 46th state softball tournament Thursday-Saturday, June 9-11, at Goodman Diamond at the University of Wisconsin.

The tournament begins with Division 1 quarterfinals and Div. 4 and Div. 5 semifinals on Thursday. Friday will begin with Div. 5 semifinals while Div. 2 and Div. 1 semifinals will follow.

The championships for all five divisions will be Saturday, which will start with Div. 5 at 8 a.m. and end with Div. 1 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Here’s what to know:

The basics

Ticket prices will be $11 per session for quarterfinals and semifinals, and there is an option for a $25 all-day pass for both Thursday and Friday. Each championship game will have a $9 cost on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online on the WIAA website through GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Softball.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be televised on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis. The finals will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin or the Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra channel. Div. 1, 4 and 5 finals will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin while Div. 2 and 3 will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra.

History lesson

The tournament returns to Goodman Diamond this season after UW-Green Bay hosted the semifinals of all divisions at King Park while Bay Port High School hosted the Div. 1 quarterfinals due to COVID-19 in 2021.

Top-seeded Kaukauna edged out a 1-0 victory over second-seeded Sun Prairie to win the Div. 1 championship a season ago. Waukesha Catholic Memorial won the Div. 2 title as a fourth seed, defeating second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville, 5-4. Top-seeded Dodgeville snagged the Div. 3 title with a 5-3 victory over second-seeded Prescott while second-seeded Mishicot doubled up Juda/Albany, 6-3, to win the Div. 4 championship. Top-seeded Oakfield won the Div. 5 title, making it look easy with an 8-4 victory over third-seeded Hurley.

Division 1 breakdown

Schedule: No. 2 Sun Prairie (27-1) vs. No. 7 Milton (22-8), 8 a.m. Thursday; No. 3 Oak Creek (21-3) vs. No. 6 Hamilton (19-6), 10 a.m. Thursday; No. 1 Kaukauna (28-0) vs. No. 8 Oshkosh West (19-11), noon Thursday; No. 4 Cedarburg (24-4) vs. No. 5 Superior (18-2), 2 p.m. Thursday; Semifinal 1 (winners of first two quarterfinal games), 7 p.m. Friday; Semifinal 2 (winners of second two quarterfinal games), 9 p.m. Friday; championship game, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The field: Kaukauna will make its fourth state appearance, winning Div. 1 titles in 2010, 2017 and 2021. Sun Prairie, the Big Eight Conference champion, will make its eighth state appearance (five straight) and will look for its second state title since 2018. The Cardinals were runner-up the past two tournaments, and in 2012. Oak Creek has been to the state tournament nine times before, but the Knights are still looking for their first championship. Cedarburg is making its 11th appearance at state and, like the Knights, are still looking for a state title. Superior, which has four other state tourney appearances, is returning to Madison for the first time since 1993. Hamilton also ended a lengthy state tourney hiatus, last making it to state in 1985 and 1980. The last time Milton made it to state was in 1992 and 1990. Oshkosh West has made it to state seven other times, most recently 2013.

Player to watch: Through 26 games, Sun Prairie sophomore Tayler Baker had a 14-0 record and a 1.24 ERA. Baker struck out 123 batters while opposing teams mustered 12 earned runs off of 32 hits and 27 walks. She also led the Cardinals with three home runs to go along with seven doubles and two triples.

Division 2 breakdown

Schedule: No. 1 Jefferson (25-1) vs. No. 4 Wisconsin Lutheran (20-3), 2:30 p.m. Friday; No. 2 Freedom (28-2) vs. No. 3 New London (23-4), 4:30 p.m. Friday; championship game, 4 p.m. Saturday.

The field: Jefferson makes it consecutive state appearances, and the program’s fourth time overall. The Eagles can’t seem to get past the semifinals though. Freedom hasn’t been to state for 25 years, last time being Class B appearances in 1986 and 1987. New London is experiencing its seventh trip to state and first since a five-year state run from 2013-2017, with the program winning a championship in 2013. Wisconsin Lutheran is making its first state tournament appearance.

Players to watch: Senior Aidyn Messmann, player of the year in the Rock Valley Conference, has been a stud for the Eagles through 27 games, blasting 11 homers, 14 doubles and a pair of triples. She leads the team with 52 RBIs. Meanwhile, Irish senior pitcher Naleyah Bork is 22-0 in the circle with a 0.67 ERA. She’s struck out 208 batters and has only allowed 19 runs (13 earned) off 61 hits and 31 walks through 30 games this season.

Division 3 breakdown

Schedule: No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville (19-5) vs. No. 4 New Holstein (19-5), 10 a.m. Friday; No. 2 Poynette (19-5) vs. No. 3 Wautoma (26-4), noon Friday; championship game, 1 p.m. Saturday.

The field: Baldwin-Woodville returns to state for the fifth time and in back-to-back seasons. Last year the Blackhawks were runner-up in Div. 2. Poynette is seeking its sixth state title in its 12th trip. The Pumas won a Div. 2 title in 1998 and Div. 3 titles in 2005, 2011, 2018 and 2019. Wautoma and New Holstein are experiencing their first state tournament runs.

Player to watch: Pumas junior pitcher Holly Lowenberg has a 14-2 record in the circle. She’s struck out 201 batters and has given up 32 runs (21 earned) off 76 hits and 12 walks. She has a 1.25 ERA. Wautoma senior pitcher Bri Handel has as 17-1 record through 27 games and a 0.79 ERA. She struck out 143 batters and gave up 31 runs (11 earned) off 47 hits and 11 walks.

Division 4 breakdown

Schedule: No. 1 Grantsburg (20-2) vs. No. 4 Luther (16-11), 4:30 p.m. Thursday; No. 2 Horicon (21-6) vs. No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia (19-6), 6:30 p.m. Thursday; championship game, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The field: Grantsburg returns to Madison for the ninth time and seeks its third gold ball. The Pirates won Div. 3 titles in 2006 and 2009. A young Horicon squad returns for its ninth time as well, looking for a fifth state title. The Marshladies won back-to-back Div. 3 state titles in 2002 and 2003, and won back-to-back Div. 4 state titles in 2018 and 2019 before COVID-19 forced the WIAA to cancel in 2020. Iola-Scandinavia and Luther will make their first state appearances on Thursday.

Player to watch: Junior Angelica Bushkie is a power hitter for the Marshladies, smashing the ball for seven homers this season, and has a .494 batting average. She also has a team-high 44 RBIs to go along with seven doubles and five triples. She has more home runs than the Thunderbirds do as a team with five total.

Division 5 breakdown

Schedule: No. 1 Assumption (19-2) vs. No. 4 Thorp (12-11), 8:30 p.m. Thursday; No. 2 Barneveld (21-6) vs. No. 3 Edgar (17-6), 8 a.m. Friday; championship game, 8 a.m. Saturday.

The field: Assumption enters its first state tournament since 2018 and fifth overall. The Royals won a Div. 3 state title in 2001 and a Div. 4 title four years later. Barneveld and Edgar make their first state tournament appearances. Thorp last qualified for the state tournament in 2019 in Div. 4. The Cardinals won a Div. 4 state title in 2016 and have three runner-up finishes in seven appearances.

Player to watch: Assumption freshman Anna Schooley’s seven homers lead the Div. 5 field. As a squad, Thorp (four) and Edgar (two) have a combined six homers in 44 games. Schooley has a .534 batting average with six doubles and a pair of triples with a team-high 26 RBIs.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

