Here's what to know about the WIAA state softball tournament

It is softball's turn to take the state stage as high school competition is winding down. The WIAA is set to host the 46th state softball tournament Thursday-Saturday, June 9-11, at Goodman Diamond at the University of Wisconsin.
The tournament begins with Division 1 quarterfinals and Div. 4 and Div. 5 semifinals on Thursday. Friday will begin with Div. 5 semifinals while Div. 2 and Div. 1 semifinals will follow.
The championships for all five divisions will be Saturday, which will start with Div. 5 at 8 a.m. and end with Div. 1 at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Here’s what to know:
The basics
Ticket prices will be $11 per session for quarterfinals and semifinals, and there is an option for a $25 all-day pass for both Thursday and Friday. Each championship game will have a $9 cost on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online on the WIAA website through GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Softball.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will be televised on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis. The finals will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin or the Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra channel. Div. 1, 4 and 5 finals will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin while Div. 2 and 3 will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra.
History lesson
The tournament returns to Goodman Diamond this season after UW-Green Bay hosted the semifinals of all divisions at King Park while Bay Port High School hosted the Div. 1 quarterfinals due to COVID-19 in 2021.
Top-seeded Kaukauna edged out a 1-0 victory over second-seeded Sun Prairie to win the Div. 1 championship a season ago. Waukesha Catholic Memorial won the Div. 2 title as a fourth seed, defeating second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville, 5-4. Top-seeded Dodgeville snagged the Div. 3 title with a 5-3 victory over second-seeded Prescott while second-seeded Mishicot doubled up Juda/Albany, 6-3, to win the Div. 4 championship. Top-seeded Oakfield won the Div. 5 title, making it look easy with an 8-4 victory over third-seeded Hurley.
Division 1 breakdown
Schedule: No. 2 Sun Prairie (27-1) vs. No. 7 Milton (22-8), 8 a.m. Thursday; No. 3 Oak Creek (21-3) vs. No. 6 Hamilton (19-6), 10 a.m. Thursday; No. 1 Kaukauna (28-0) vs. No. 8 Oshkosh West (19-11), noon Thursday; No. 4 Cedarburg (24-4) vs. No. 5 Superior (18-2), 2 p.m. Thursday; Semifinal 1 (winners of first two quarterfinal games), 7 p.m. Friday; Semifinal 2 (winners of second two quarterfinal games), 9 p.m. Friday; championship game, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The field: Kaukauna will make its fourth state appearance, winning Div. 1 titles in 2010, 2017 and 2021. Sun Prairie, the Big Eight Conference champion, will make its eighth state appearance (five straight) and will look for its second state title since 2018. The Cardinals were runner-up the past two tournaments, and in 2012. Oak Creek has been to the state tournament nine times before, but the Knights are still looking for their first championship. Cedarburg is making its 11th appearance at state and, like the Knights, are still looking for a state title. Superior, which has four other state tourney appearances, is returning to Madison for the first time since 1993. Hamilton also ended a lengthy state tourney hiatus, last making it to state in 1985 and 1980. The last time Milton made it to state was in 1992 and 1990. Oshkosh West has made it to state seven other times, most recently 2013.
Player to watch: Through 26 games, Sun Prairie sophomore Tayler Baker had a 14-0 record and a 1.24 ERA. Baker struck out 123 batters while opposing teams mustered 12 earned runs off of 32 hits and 27 walks. She also led the Cardinals with three home runs to go along with seven doubles and two triples.
Division 2 breakdown
Schedule: No. 1 Jefferson (25-1) vs. No. 4 Wisconsin Lutheran (20-3), 2:30 p.m. Friday; No. 2 Freedom (28-2) vs. No. 3 New London (23-4), 4:30 p.m. Friday; championship game, 4 p.m. Saturday.
The field: Jefferson makes it consecutive state appearances, and the program’s fourth time overall. The Eagles can’t seem to get past the semifinals though. Freedom hasn’t been to state for 25 years, last time being Class B appearances in 1986 and 1987. New London is experiencing its seventh trip to state and first since a five-year state run from 2013-2017, with the program winning a championship in 2013. Wisconsin Lutheran is making its first state tournament appearance.
Players to watch: Senior Aidyn Messmann, player of the year in the Rock Valley Conference, has been a stud for the Eagles through 27 games, blasting 11 homers, 14 doubles and a pair of triples. She leads the team with 52 RBIs. Meanwhile, Irish senior pitcher Naleyah Bork is 22-0 in the circle with a 0.67 ERA. She’s struck out 208 batters and has only allowed 19 runs (13 earned) off 61 hits and 31 walks through 30 games this season.
Division 3 breakdown
Schedule: No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville (19-5) vs. No. 4 New Holstein (19-5), 10 a.m. Friday; No. 2 Poynette (19-5) vs. No. 3 Wautoma (26-4), noon Friday; championship game, 1 p.m. Saturday.
The field: Baldwin-Woodville returns to state for the fifth time and in back-to-back seasons. Last year the Blackhawks were runner-up in Div. 2. Poynette is seeking its sixth state title in its 12th trip. The Pumas won a Div. 2 title in 1998 and Div. 3 titles in 2005, 2011, 2018 and 2019. Wautoma and New Holstein are experiencing their first state tournament runs.
Player to watch: Pumas junior pitcher Holly Lowenberg has a 14-2 record in the circle. She’s struck out 201 batters and has given up 32 runs (21 earned) off 76 hits and 12 walks. She has a 1.25 ERA. Wautoma senior pitcher Bri Handel has as 17-1 record through 27 games and a 0.79 ERA. She struck out 143 batters and gave up 31 runs (11 earned) off 47 hits and 11 walks.
Division 4 breakdown
Schedule: No. 1 Grantsburg (20-2) vs. No. 4 Luther (16-11), 4:30 p.m. Thursday; No. 2 Horicon (21-6) vs. No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia (19-6), 6:30 p.m. Thursday; championship game, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The field: Grantsburg returns to Madison for the ninth time and seeks its third gold ball. The Pirates won Div. 3 titles in 2006 and 2009. A young Horicon squad returns for its ninth time as well, looking for a fifth state title. The Marshladies won back-to-back Div. 3 state titles in 2002 and 2003, and won back-to-back Div. 4 state titles in 2018 and 2019 before COVID-19 forced the WIAA to cancel in 2020. Iola-Scandinavia and Luther will make their first state appearances on Thursday.
Player to watch: Junior Angelica Bushkie is a power hitter for the Marshladies, smashing the ball for seven homers this season, and has a .494 batting average. She also has a team-high 44 RBIs to go along with seven doubles and five triples. She has more home runs than the Thunderbirds do as a team with five total.
Division 5 breakdown
Schedule: No. 1 Assumption (19-2) vs. No. 4 Thorp (12-11), 8:30 p.m. Thursday; No. 2 Barneveld (21-6) vs. No. 3 Edgar (17-6), 8 a.m. Friday; championship game, 8 a.m. Saturday.
The field: Assumption enters its first state tournament since 2018 and fifth overall. The Royals won a Div. 3 state title in 2001 and a Div. 4 title four years later. Barneveld and Edgar make their first state tournament appearances. Thorp last qualified for the state tournament in 2019 in Div. 4. The Cardinals won a Div. 4 state title in 2016 and have three runner-up finishes in seven appearances.
Player to watch: Assumption freshman Anna Schooley’s seven homers lead the Div. 5 field. As a squad, Thorp (four) and Edgar (two) have a combined six homers in 44 games. Schooley has a .534 batting average with six doubles and a pair of triples with a team-high 26 RBIs.
Destination: Goodman Diamond. Meet the area softball players to watch on the road to state this year
Madison Strampe, jr., C, Baraboo
A returning first team All-Badger North choice, she hit .346 with a 1.037 OPS in 2021 and leads a Thunderbirds team that, thanks to being blessed with depth, has eyes on winning a Badger West title — the league has switched from a North/South alignment to an East/West format — as well as trying to make it to state for the first time.
Strampe is an "All-State caliber player," according to coach Dan Lewison. Senior outfielders Paige Lewison and Caroline Lewison, who are cousins, are also two to watch for Baraboo.
Gabrielle Fakes, so., P/1B, and Audriana Edwards, jr., P/1B, Beaver Dam
This duo made up a premier pitching combination a year ago, laying the groundwork for the Golden Beaver's run to the Division 1 state quarterfinals against Sun Prairie. They worked over 85 innings in the circle, yielding only 16 earned runs for an ERA a tick below 3.70.
Both were first team All-Badger North selections, Fakes making it as a unanimous pick. She also hit .622 with an OPS of 1.556. Edwards hit .350 with five doubles and three homers.
Riley Czarnecki, soph., OF, Beaver Dam
A Badger North first-team choice, Czarnecki hit .364 while helping the Golden Beavers punch their fourth trip to state and first since 2004. Senior Gracie Halfman, expected to play center field, joins Czarnecki for a youthful squad that lost only one player to graduation.
Alise Hayes, jr., SS, Columbus
Picked as first team All-Capitol North a year ago, Hayes returns as one of the cornerstones — junior pitcher Emma Jo Peck is the other — for a team that is littered with juniors and underclassmen but has momentum from winning eight of nine to close out 2021.
Mackenzie Christofferson, jr., C/3B, Lodi
Hit .468 in 2021 en route to first team All-Capitol North for the Blue Devils, who are coming off a challenging season that saw them go 4-15 but this spring are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the program's lone trip to state.
Andrea Jaskowiak, jr., P, Madison Memorial
A commit to the University of Iowa and a returning first team All-Big Eight choice, she had a 1.50 ERA with six shutouts and only 14 walks with 132 strikeouts. The Spartans also return their top hitter in infielder Merit Williams, who hit a .359 with a pair of homers.
Emma Lee, sr., OF, and Harper Mayfield, sr., OF, Monona Grove
Among the top outfielder duos in the area, both were first team All-Badger South honorees for the defending league champions. Lee, who also earned honorable mention All-State from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, hit .595 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs and has committed to NCAA Division III Trine University (Ind.). Mayfield, headed to UW-Platteville, hit .487 and scored 34 runs out of the leadoff spot.
Paige Hanson, sr., C, Monona Grove
With plenty of pop in her bat, Hanson delivered four homers and 27 RBIs while hitting .351. A second team All-Badger South pick a year ago, she'll continue her career at UW-Green Bay.
Dani Lucey, jr., SS, Monona Grove
Delivered 18 RBIs en route to honorable mention all-league recognition and has committed to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.
Lucy Dahlk, sr., P, and Sydney Swiggum, sr., C, Mount Horeb
They formed a tough-to-solve tandem a year ago and found themselves as teammates on the Badger North's postseason awards list, both first-teamers after leading the Vikings to a share of the league title and a trip to the sectional finals
Elizabeth Fick, sr., 2B, Portage
She hit .404 at the plate and had a .981 fielding percentage, garnering first team All-Badger North recognition
Holly Lowenberg, jr., P, Poynette
Coming off a year that saw her post a 0.57 ERA with 171 strikeouts and only 11 walks, she might very well end up as the top pitcher in the state this season for the Pumas, one of the premier programs in the state over the last three decades. Winners of five state titles, their most recent came in 2018 and 2019.
Melissa Dietz, sr., C/3B, Reedsburg
A returning unanimous first team All-Badger North choice, Dietz was referred to by one opposing coach in preseason surveys as the "best in the biz." She hit .632 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 15 walks, nine stolen bases and a 1.962 OPS, and her 72 total bases ranked 24th in the state according to WisSports.net.
Tayler Baker, so., P, Sun Prairie
Her rookie campaign couldn't have gone much better, ending with All-Big Eight first team honors after leading the Cardinals to the state finals. She struck out nine and allowed only five baserunners in a complete-game 8-0 win over Beaver Dam in the quarterfinals and gave up one run over six innings while striking out five in a 1-0 loss to Kaukauna in the title game.
Chloe Knoernschild, sr., C, Sun Prairie
Baker's battery mate also was a first team All-Big Eight selection and will be a catalyst in the Cardinals; bid to make it to state for the fifth straight season, though the current run of four straight trips includes a break in 2020 due to there being no season that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isabel Royle, sr., OF, Sun Prairie
A first team All-Big Eight pick, she was 2-for-4 with a run scored in the state quarterfinal win for the Cardinals, who prior to losing in the title game had won 20 straight after starting out 3-3.
Hilary Blomberg , jr., P/IF, Verona
She hit 16 homers last season, best in the state according to WisSports.net, en route to first team All-Big Eight accolades. She also was 10-1 in the circle with a 1.75 ERA as one of the top players for the Wildcats, who shared the league title with Sun Prairie prior to losing 3-2 in an eight-inning thriller to the Cardinals in the sectional finals.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.