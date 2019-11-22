Stoughton has named Cassie Bonde as its softball coach, Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow said Friday.
“Cassie is a very dedicated coach who believes in multiple sport athletes and contributing all one can for each other’s success,” Dow wrote in an email. “Coach Bonde is a dynamic coach who has an energetic personality and is reflective on both personal and program development.”
Bonde, a teacher at River Bluff Middle School in Stoughton, has been part of the Vikings’ softball staff since 2015 and prior to that she was an assistant coach with Sun Prairie, according to Dow. Bonde also has coached volleyball and basketball for Stoughton at various levels.
She has worked with community youth softball program in Stoughton for four years to assist in building the program from the ground up, Dow wrote.
Madison Country Day School’s Adelaide Hazen signs for rowing
Madison Country Day School senior Adelaide Hazen has signed her commitment with the University of Minnesota for women’s rowing, starting in the fall of 2020.
Hazen has been offered a partial scholarship to be a coxswain at Minnesota, according to her mother, Kimberly Hazen, who said Adelaide is the first NCAA Division I athletic recruit from MCDS.
Adelaide Hazen was a coxswain for Camp Randall Rowing Club in Madison for the past four years.
Minnesota announced the signing of two rowers in a Nov. 15 release during the early signing period, including this information about Hazen: “(Hazen) competed at the 2019 Head of the Charles Regatta in the Women's Junior Youth Fours event and coxed her boat to a 15th-place finish. She was listed on either the Honor Roll (GPA over 3.75) or Heads List (GPA over 3.85) throughout high school. Hazen enjoys volunteering with local conservation-oriented organizations and learning about the natural world. She was awarded the Clean Lakes Alliance "Lake Leader" award after being their youngest volunteer and spending five years with them.”