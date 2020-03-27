You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Badgers' Savanna Rainey plans to transfer to Howard University for softball
0 comments

Badgers' Savanna Rainey plans to transfer to Howard University for softball

{{featured_button_text}}

Former Verona softball standout Savanna Rainey, who’s been with the University of Wisconsin softball program, plans to transfer to Howard University in Washington D.C. in the fall, according to an announcement from the Rainey family provided by her mother, Andi Rainey. 

Rainey was injured during her freshman year, though she did travel with the UW team and worked with the pitchers, and wound up redshirting that season, according to the release. 

According to her UW bio, she played in one game as pinch hitter against Omaha and recorded a run and an RBI in a Wisconsin victory in 2019. She was listed as a catcher and third baseman.

Savanna Rainey photo

Savanna Rainey 

She didn’t play her second season after recovering from shoulder and labrum surgery last September. She entered the transfer portal last October and after making visits decided on Howard.

Tori Tyson was named Howard’s coach in November.

Rainey was an all-state catcher at Verona.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics