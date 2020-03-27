Badgers' Savanna Rainey plans to transfer to Howard University for softball

Former Verona softball standout Savanna Rainey, who’s been with the University of Wisconsin softball program, plans to transfer to Howard University in Washington D.C. in the fall, according to an announcement from the Rainey family provided by her mother, Andi Rainey.

Rainey was injured during her freshman year, though she did travel with the UW team and worked with the pitchers, and wound up redshirting that season, according to the release.

According to her UW bio, she played in one game as pinch hitter against Omaha and recorded a run and an RBI in a Wisconsin victory in 2019. She was listed as a catcher and third baseman.

She didn’t play her second season after recovering from shoulder and labrum surgery last September. She entered the transfer portal last October and after making visits decided on Howard.

Tori Tyson was named Howard’s coach in November.

Rainey was an all-state catcher at Verona.

