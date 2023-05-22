With the regular season over, several Madison-area softball teams are poised to make deep postseason runs.

This starts with Sun Prairie East who is the No. 1 seed in Division 1 Sectional 3. The Cardinals are hoping for another appearance in the state title game, after finishing as state runner-ups last season.

Over in Division 2, Mount Horeb is the No. 1 seed in sectional 3 and will start its postseason journey on Tuesday against Sauk Prairie.

While senior leadership is key during the postseason, there are some players who have stood out in their freshmen year.

Here are seven freshmen making an impact on playoff softball teams.

Hailey Stroede, Middleton

Position: Catcher

Impact: Middleton coach Brittany Carl said Stroede is currently the team's best hitter. The freshman had an 11-game hitting streak at one point during the season and has reached base in 19 of Middleton's 20 Big Eight Conference games. With 12 doubles this year she's on pace to break the school's single-season doubles record.

Quotable: "The kid is just a crazy athlete who's been an immediate impact player," Carl said. "She keeps the team very loose, with very high energy and you can trust in her anywhere on the field."

Abigail Packard, Sun Prairie East

Position: Second base and outfielder

Impact: As the team's leadoff hitter, Packard is capable of producing a perfectly placed bunt or a line drive into the outfield. She has a slugging percentage of .410, along with 26 hits and 19 RBIs.

Quotable: "Abby is an all around athlete that brings a lot of talent to our program," Sun Prairie East coach Jamie Olson said. "She may be tiny but can really see the ball and does a great job of placing it according to her defense."

Annika Jafferis, Middleton

Position: Third base

Impact: Jafferis has filled the third basemen vacancy from last year's team and been impactful on both sides of the field. Defensively she leads the team in assists. Meanwhile at the plate she maintains a .340 on base percentage and has 20 RBIs.

Quotable: "She's stepped right in with no questions asked, does her job each day and blends right in," Carl said. "She's been incredibly solid there all season, showing off a tremendous arm and great range."

Ella Schuchardt, McFarland

Position: Center field

Impact: McFarland coach Lea Lackey said the coaching staff knew Schuchardt deserved a varsity spot from the first day of tryouts. They've been rewarded with some clutch at-bats, including three doubles, two triples along with five stolen bases.

Quotable: "Ella is the definition of a hard worker, demonstrating it during every practice, morning weightlifting session and game," Lackey said. "She's the first to help set up equipment, she maximizes all of her reps and she picks up a rake at the end of practice to drag the field. Ella has been a stellar centerfielder, legging out any ball she can get to and she's going to make a huge impact on the McFarland softball program during her four years of varsity play."

Teya Capps, Madison La Follette

Position: Shortstop

Impact: Capps provides positive effort, energy and talent. These qualities weren't appreciated until she missed three weeks due to injury and the Lancers "were not even close to the same team without her," Madison La Follette coach Josh Bacskai said.

Quotable: "Teya is more than just a good ballplayer, she's a student of the game, who plays with a smile every second she's on the field and is one of the most coachable players I've been around," Bacskai said.

Raegan Smith, DeForest

Position: Shortstop

Impact: Smith has made an immediate impact for the Norskies this season as their leadoff hitter. Her batting average of .425 and 25 runs scored leads the team.

Quotable: "Raegan's combination of work ethic, skill set and drive to succeed is what makes her entertaining to watch play softball," Lori Grundahl said. "It will be exciting to see her continue to grow as a player."

Ella Arciszewski, Madison Memorial

Position: Second base

Impact: Arciszewski has been a staple of the Spartans lineup, having started at second base every game this season. Since she's primarily used for her defensive ability, Arciszewksi she only has two hits this month.

Quotable: "Her hard work and passion shows in every repetition she takes," Madison Memorial coach Kourtney Peters said. "We are looking forward to her future impact on our program, both in the field and on the pitchers mound."

Photos: Beaver Dam softball hosts Monona Grove while honoring late assistant coach