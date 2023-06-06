The 47th WIAA state softball tournament will take place June 8-10 at Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus.

Sixth-seeded Sun Prairie (24-4) is set to face off with third-seeded Oshkosh West (25-4) in a Division 1 quarterfinal at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

This will be the Cardinals’ ninth appearance after a 7-0 victory over Big Eight Conference rival Madison Memorial in the Middleton sectional, and are vying for their second state title. They have been runner-up the last three state tournaments. The Cardinals won a Division 1 state title in 2018, capping off a 29-0 season with a 7-1 victory over Burlington.

Here are six things to know about the 2023 tournament:

On the air

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be streamed on WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis. The championship game for Division 1 will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin, while Divisions 2-5 will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra.

Division 1

Thursday will begin with Division 1 quarterfinals when second-seeded Superior (25-0) meets seventh-seeded Menomonee Falls (22-7) at 8 a.m. Thursday. Each team seeks its first state title — Superior is in its second straight appearance and sixth overall while Menomonee Falls makes its seventh appearance.

Oshkosh West qualified for its ninth state tournament, but its best finish is aa runner-up in 1989.

Top-seeded Kaukauna (27-0) brings in a 55-game winning streak and back-to-back Division 1 state titles when the Galloping Ghosts play eighth-seeded Waterford (19-6) at noon. Kaukauna is appearing its fifth state tournament and have also won titles in 2010 and 2017. Waterford makes its first state appearance.

The final quarterfinal will follow at 2 p.m. when fourth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead (24-4) plays fifth-seeded Oak Creek (23-6). Arrowhead, making its seventh trip to state, won the 1982 Class A title. Oak Creek makes a repeat appearance, 11th overall, and were runner-up in 2005.

The Division 1 semifinals begin at 7 p.m. Friday with Saturday's championship game scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Division 2

Top-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower (25-4) will experience the state tournament for first time since 2014, and seventh overall, when it takes on fourth-seeded New London (18-6) at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Eisenhower won a state title in 2008. New London had a five-year run of state appearances (2013-17) with a state title in 2013 and runner-up finish in 2014.

The defending champions and second-seeded Freedom (25-2) is back for a fourth state trip, and will play third-seeded Beloit Turner (22-2) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Turner is in its fifth state appearance, and for first time since 2017.

The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.

Division 3

Top-seeded Brodhead (25-2) returns to state for first time since 2004 when it won a state title, and will play fourth-seeded Somerset (11-12) at 10 a.m. Friday. It is Somerset's first state appearance.

Second-seeded Mishicot (21-5) make its fifth state appearance and won a Division 4 title in 2021. It will play third-seeded Mayville (19-4) at noon. Mayville make way back to state first time in 21 years, and fifth overall. The Cardinals won a state title in 1999.

The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Division 4

Top-seeded Grantsburg (26-3) gets to defend its 2022 state title when it plays fourth-seeded Iola-Scandinavia (21-9) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Grantsburg qualified for state for 10th time and also won titles in 2006 and 2009. It is also a repeat appearance for Iola-Scandinavia.

Second-seeded Stratford (18-9) and third-seeded Waterloo (15-5) will make their first state appearances in a semifinal against one another at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The championship game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Division 5

Entering fifth state appearance in last six years and 11th overall, top-seeded Pacelli (26-1) will play fourth-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic (19-6) at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Pacelli won Division 4 titles in 2003 and 2015, and a Division 3 title in 2012. McDonell Catholic, which earned its first trip to state since 2018 and seventh overall, won a Division 5 title in 2018 and a Division 4 title in 2008.

Second-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (19-2) will get a chance to defend its 2022 state title. In its six attempts, Assumption has won a Division 3 title in 2001 and a Division 4 title in 2005. It will play third-seeded Oakfield (24-3) at 8 p.m. Friday. Oakfield has won six state championships, including a Division 5 title in 2021, Division 4 titles in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2014, and a Division 3 title in 1997 in their previous 15 appearances.

The championship game is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.

Photos: Sun Prairie East softball defeats Madison Memorial in Division 1 sectional final