Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Since she was child Dani Palas has dreamed of becoming a teacher.

The starting catcher for the Oregon softball team, will attend UW-Eau Claire next year to major in elementary education and minor in Spanish.

After recently winning their first Badger West Conference title since 1978, Palas and her teammates now have aspirations of winning a state title.

From her favorite music artist of Taylor Swift to the hardest aspect of her sport, get to know Oregon's Dani Palas.

Photos: Oregon softball defeats DeForest