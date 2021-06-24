11-run inning sends Sun Prairie past Holmen, back to WIAA state softball tournament

The Cardinals, who had 13 hits and capitalized on five errors and six walks by third-seeded Holmen (20-8), won their 17th consecutive game.

Sun Prairie advanced to the Division 1 state tournament for the fourth consecutive time. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“The biggest thing is we studied,” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said. “We studied our opponents. The girls wanted to do whatever it took to get back to state. They’ve been working hard and it showed tonight.”

After a seeding meeting, quarterfinals are scheduled Monday at Bay Port High School in Green Bay, with semifinals later Monday at UW-Green Bay. The Division 1 championship game is Wednesday at UW-Green Bay.

Sun Prairie scored one run in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second. The Cardinals then erupted for 11 runs on nine hits and four Holmen errors in the third.

The Cardinals had a 4-3 record after defeating Waunakee and falling to Oak Creek in a May 8 tournament in Sun Prairie. They haven’t lost since.