 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11-run inning sends Sun Prairie past Holmen, back to WIAA state softball tournament
0 Comments
topical
WIAA SOFTBALL | SUN PRAIRIE 15, HOLMEN 0 (3)

11-run inning sends Sun Prairie past Holmen, back to WIAA state softball tournament

  • 0

MIDDLETON — The Sun Prairie softball team spent the first two weeks of the season putting the pieces together.

Jim Polzin is announced as the Lee Sports Wisconsin Columnist, where he will write stories covering all levels of sports throughout the state.

When everything fell into place, Sun Prairie got on a roll.

And that carried the Cardinals all the way to another trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

Ninth-ranked Sun Prairie scored 11 runs in the third inning, which wrapped up a 15-0 three-inning, run-rule victory over Holmen in a Division 1 sectional championship game Wednesday night at Firefighters Memorial Park.

“It means everything,” Cardinals senior third baseman Ellie Rademacher said. “This program has become so much to me, and it really is like a family. So, I’m excited to be going back.”

Rademacher was 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in three runs, junior catcher Chloe Knoernschild was on base four times and knocked in three runs, sophomore center fielder Isabel Royle and sophomore left fielder Carly Gross scored three runs apiece and freshman pitcher Tayler Baker permitted only one hit for top-seeded Sun Prairie (21-3).

“The end goal was in sight and I wanted to do it for the people I was playing with,” said Rademacher, who drove in the game’s first run in the first inning with a double into the left-field corner. “I didn’t want to be done here.”

The Cardinals, who had 13 hits and capitalized on five errors and six walks by third-seeded Holmen (20-8), won their 17th consecutive game.

Sun Prairie advanced to the Division 1 state tournament for the fourth consecutive time. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“The biggest thing is we studied,” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said. “We studied our opponents. The girls wanted to do whatever it took to get back to state. They’ve been working hard and it showed tonight.”

After a seeding meeting, quarterfinals are scheduled Monday at Bay Port High School in Green Bay, with semifinals later Monday at UW-Green Bay. The Division 1 championship game is Wednesday at UW-Green Bay.

Sun Prairie scored one run in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second. The Cardinals then erupted for 11 runs on nine hits and four Holmen errors in the third.

The Cardinals had a 4-3 record after defeating Waunakee and falling to Oak Creek in a May 8 tournament in Sun Prairie. They haven’t lost since.

“I think a lot of it was team chemistry,” said Rademacher, who was in the Sun Prairie baseball program prior to switching to softball as a sophomore. “This is a real young team. I think a lot of it was getting to know each other and getting to know how we play. I think it was just becoming a team. And we have.”

Sun Prairie, which shared the Big Eight Conference title with Verona, advanced to Wednesday’s game with a 3-2, eight-inning victory over Verona in the sectional semifinal Monday.

“Beating Verona, I’m not going to lie, that should have been the state game,” Olson said. “Both teams fought to the end. The girls exhausted every ounce of energy that they could playing that game Monday. So, going into this game, the girls were a little more relaxed than I was anticipating. But they knew they wanted to get it done.”

Sun Prairie, which will make its seventh state appearance, advanced to state from 2017-19 — winning the state title in 2018 and finishing second in 2019.

“The Big Eight is a tough conference,” Olson said. “We go out to win. Every game that we play is a stepping stone to where we want to be.”

Holmen, which has made two state appearances, most recently reached state in 1999 when the Vikings won the state title.

“Sun Prairie is a great team,” Holmen coach Ryan Miller said. “You have to give credit where credit is due. ... As for us, we came out flat. We didn’t play to our potential. We had some defensive errors that were costly that extended innings. Things snowballed and we didn’t stop it quickly enough and the game ended early.”

Holmen, which finished second behind Mississippi Valley Conference champion Tomah, advanced behind junior pitcher Jayda Staige in a 3-0 victory over DeForest in the sectional semifinal.

On Wednesday, Vikings junior Ellie Kline’s single in the third inning was the only hit off Baker.

“We played really well leading up to today,” Miller said. “We’ve been solid through the playoffs, in the first three games we had.

“I knew if we played our game, we would have a shot and a chance at a good outcome. But we didn’t play our game today. We had too many errors and we didn’t string together good at-bats. Again, Sun Prairie is a good team. You have to give credit where credit is due. They came out and thumped us.”

Beaver Dam 3, Oshkosh West 1

In the Division 1 Hartford sectional final, Gabby Fakes made the difference as the Golden Beavers (18-3) earned their first state trip since 2007 with a victory over the Spartans (23-6). Fakes scored unearned runs in the first and third innings, with Ginny Bryant hitting an RBI single in the first and Fakes scoring on an error in the third. Haley Allen hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh, and Fakes struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to lock up the victory.

Burlington 6, Oregon 0

In the Division 1 Oregon sectional final, Morgan Klein pitched a no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one, to carry the Demons (21-4) past the Panthers (16-11). Kenna Kornely doubled and singled for Burlington, and Klein and Kendra Baumeister each went 3-for-4. Oregon’s Amelia Spilde pitched seven innings, striking out seven.

Jefferson 6, Mount Horeb 2

In a Division 2 sectional final at Walworth Big Foot, Eden Dempsey hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to lock up a victory for the undefeated and top-ranked Eagles (26-0) against the Vikings (17-7). For Mount Horeb, Taylor Mueller homered and Marissa Rumler doubled.

Aidyn Messmann doubled twice for Jefferson. Claire Beck pitched a five-hitter.

Dodgeville 1, Poynette 0

In a Division 3 sectional final at Prairie du Chien, Lucy Heimerl hit a bases-loaded ground ball with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending home Paige Miess with the game’s only run, as the fifth-ranked Dodgers (26-3) outlasted the fourth-ranked Pumas (20-5).

Poynette stranded runners on first and second in the top of the third inning after a double by Brooke Steinhorst. But Dodgeville pitcher Annika Lord retired 19 of the last 20 batters she faced.

WIAA SOFTBALL | AREA SUMMARIES, STATEWIDE SCORES/SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s area summaries

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

DIVISION 1

Middleton sectional

SUN PRAIRIE 15, HOLMEN 0 (3)

Holmen*000*—*0*1*5

Sun Prairie*13(11)*—*15*13*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H: Staige (L; 2.2-13-15-13-1-6); SP: Baker (W; 3-1-0-0-3-0).

Leading hitters — H: None; SP: Rademacher 3x3 (2 2B), Knoernschild 2x2 (2B), I. Royle 2x2 (2B), Schaefer 2x3, Baker (2B). At Firefighters Park, Middleton.

Oregon sectional

BURLINGTON 6, OREGON 0

Oregon*000*000*0*—*0*0*3

Burlington*401*010*0*—*6*10*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Or: Spilde (L; 7-10-6-6-7-1); B: Klein (W; 7-0-0-0-11-1).

Leading hitters — B: Kornely 2x4 (2B), Klein 3x4, Baumeister 3x4.

Hartford sectional

BEAVER DAM 3, OSHKOSH WEST 1

Beaver Dam*101*000*1*—*3*10*0

Oshkosh West*000*100*0*—*1*4*4

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BD: Fakes (W; 3-2-0-0-6-0), Edwards (4-2-1-1-5-3); OW: Bougie (L; 3-4-1-1-3-1), Duff (4-6-2-1-3-0).

Leading hitters — BD: Allen 2x4 (2B), Fakes 2x4, Halfman 2x3; OW: Curtis 2x4.

At Ashwaubenon: Kaukauna 6, Green Bay Preble 1

At Chippewa Falls: Chippewa Falls 12, Marshfield 5

At Kenosha Bradford: Wilmot 6, Kenosha Indian Trail 3

At Sussex Hamilton: Sussex Hamilton 5, Muskego 4

At Wauwatosa East: Cedarburg 7, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 1

DIVISION 2

Walworth Big Foot sectional

Championship

JEFFERSON 6, MOUNT HOREB 2

Jefferson*001*004*1*—*6*8*2

Mount Horeb*001*010*0*—*2*5*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Beck (W; 7-5-2-1-6-0); MH: Dahlk (L; 7-8-6-5-5-5).

Leading hitters — J: Dempsey (HR), Messmann 2x3 (2 2B), Helmink 2x3; MH: Mueller (HR), Rumler (2B).

At Hales Corners Whitnall: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 13, New Berlin West 3

At Mosinee: Baldwin-Woodville 5, Merrill 3

At Winneconne: Marinette 5, Denmark 4

DIVISION 3

Prairie du Chien sectional

Championship

DODGEVILLE 1, POYNETTE 0 (9)

Poynette*000*000*000*—*0*5*1

Dodgeville*000*000*001*—*1*8*0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg (L; 8-7-1-1-14-1), Steinhorst (0-1-0-0-0-0); D: Lord (W; 9-5-0-0-5-1).

Leading hitters — P: Steinhorst 2x4 (2B); D: G. Graber 2x4 (2B), J. Heimerl (2B).

At Arcadia: Prescott 3, Maple Northwestern 0

At Oconto Falls: Peshtigo 12, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0

At Chilton: Lomira 6, Chilton 4

DIVISION 4

At Blair-Taylor: Blair-Taylor 6, Horicon 5

At Boscobel: Juda/Albany 1, Iowa-Grant 0

At Grantsburg: Phillips 10, Fall Creek 6

At Random Lake: Mishicot 8, Iola-Scandinavia 2

DIVISION 5

At Athens: Hurley 3, Chippewa Falls McDonell 2

At Almond-Bancroft: Stevens Point Pacelli 2, Laona/Wabeno 0

At Bangor: Seneca 3, Independence/Gilmanton 2

At Oakfield: Oakfield 7, Barneveld 5

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Monday’s games

DIVISION 1

State qualifiers: Beaver Dam (18-3), Burlington (21-4), Cedarburg (26-3), Chippewa Falls (24-5), Kaukauna (25-2), Sun Prairie (21-3), Sussex Hamilton (23-3), Wilmot (13-10).

At Bay Port High School

Quarterfinals

8 a.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed (or No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed)

10 a.m.: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed (or No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed)

12 p.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed (or No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed)

2 p.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed (or No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed)

At King Park, UW-Green Bay

Semifinals

2 p.m.: Monday morning quarterfinal winners meet.

7 p.m.: Monday afternoon quarterfinal winners meet.

DIVISION 5

At King Park, UW-Green Bay

State qualifiers: Hurley (23-5), Oakfield (23-2), Seneca (17-5), Stevens Point Pacelli (24-3).

Semifinals

9 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed (or No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed)

11 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed (or No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed)

Championship: 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29 games

DIVISION 4

At King Park, UW-Green Bay (backup site: Bay Port HS)

State qualifiers: Blair-Taylor (28-0), Juda/Albany (18-6), Mishicot (22-3), Phillips (19-3).

Semifinals

8 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed (or No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed)

10 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed (or No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed)

Championship: 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

At King Park, UW-Green Bay (backup site: Bay Port HS)

State qualifiers: Dodgeville (26-3), Lomira (17-3), Peshtigo (26-2), Prescott (23-3).

Semifinals

12 p.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed (or No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed)

2 p.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed (or No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed)

Championship: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30 games

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

DIVISION 2

At King Park, UW-Green Bay

State qualifiers: Baldwin-Woodville (21-0), Jefferson (26-0), Marinette (19-6), Waukesha Catholic Memorial (19-9)

Semifinals

10 a.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed (or No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed)

12 p.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed (or No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed)

Championship

6 p.m.: Semifinal winners meet.

DIVISION 1

At King Park, UW-Green Bay

Championship: 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee

(Seedings in parentheses)

Today’s games

DIVISION 2

Semifinals

(1) Whitefish Bay (18-0-0) vs. (4) Sauk Prairie (15-0-0) at Kohler Engine Field, 10 a.m.

(2) Oregon (13-1-0) vs. (3) Green Bay Notre Dame (16-2-1) at Pat Jones Field, 10 a.m.

Championship: 4 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

(1) Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (15-1-1) vs. (4) Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (13-2-0) at Kohler Engine Field, 1 p.m.

(2) Hudson (15-0-0) vs. (3) Wales Kettle Moraine (10-4-0) at Pat Jones Field, 1 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

(1) Cedar Grove-Belgium (14-1-0) vs. (4) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (13-0-2) at Kohler Engine Field, 10 a.m.

(2) Howards Grove (10-2-1) vs. (3) Brookfield Academy (9-0-2) at Pat Jones Field, 10 a.m.

Championship: 4 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

(1) Plymouth (17-0-0) vs. (4) Ashland (19-1-0) at Kohler Engine Field, 1 p.m.

(2) McFarland (14-0-0) vs. (3) New Berlin Eisenhower (15-2-0) at Pat Jones Field, 1 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

(Seedings in parentheses)

Friday’s games

At Herr-Baker Stadium, Fond du Lac

DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS

9 a.m.: (4) Pewaukee (26-2) vs. (5) Menomonee Falls (24-4)

About 11:15 a.m.: (1) Sun Prairie (23-2) vs. (8) Onalaska (16-7)

2 p.m.: (2) Bay Port (23-1) vs. (7) West Bend East (22-7)

About 4:15 p.m.: (3) Union Grove (21-7) vs. (6) Eau Claire Memorial (19-7)

Monday’s games

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

11:05 a.m.: (1) Boyceville (19-1) vs. (4) Southwestern (11-10)

About 1:15 p.m.: (2) Rosholt (20-3) vs. (3) Greenwood (17-6)

Championship: 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

DIVISION 3

Semifinals

11:05 a.m.: (1) Coleman (24-2) vs. (4) Eau Claire Regis (16-6)

About 1:15 p.m.: (2) Kenosha St. Joseph (22-1) vs. (3) Marathon (19-7)

Championship: 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30 games

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

DIVISION 2

State tournament qualifiers: Denmark (29-1); Jefferson (23-6); Rice Lake (14-11), Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-14)

Semifinals

11:05 a.m.: (1) Denmark vs. (4) Rice Lake (14-11)

About 1:15 p.m.: (2) Waukesha Catholic Memorial vs. (3) Jefferson (23-6)

Championship: 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 1 games

At Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

DIVISION 1

Semifinals

Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute

11:05 a.m.: Winners of June 25 morning quarterfinals meet

About 1:15 p.m.: Winners of June 25 afternoon quarterfinals meet

Championship: 6:05 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

WIAA STATE TEAM TOURNAMENT

(Seedings in parentheses)

Friday’s matches

DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS

At Menards Center, Eau Claire

(2) Middleton vs. (7) Eau Claire Memorial, noon

(1) Brookfield East vs. (8) Appleton North, noon

(6) Madison Memorial vs (3) Milwaukee Marquette, 3 p.m.

(4) Neenah vs. (5) Whitefish Bay, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s matches

DIVISION 1

At Menard Tennis Center, Eau Claire

Semifinals

Middleton or Eau Claire Memorial vs. Madison Memorial or Milwaukee Marquette, 9 a.m.

Brookfield East or Appleton North vs. Neenah or Whitefish Bay, 9 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners meet, time TBA

DIVISION 2

At Sports Core, Kohler

Semifinals

(1) Waukesha Catholic Memorial vs. (4) La Crosse Aquinas, 9 a.m.

(2) Appleton Xavier vs. (3) Brookfield Academy, 11 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners meet, 1:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calvin Johnson says he wanted to continue NFL career

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics