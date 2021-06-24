11-run inning sends Sun Prairie past Holmen, back to WIAA state softball tournament

MIDDLETON — The Sun Prairie softball team spent the first two weeks of the season putting the pieces together.
When everything fell into place, Sun Prairie got on a roll.
And that carried the Cardinals all the way to another trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Ninth-ranked Sun Prairie scored 11 runs in the third inning, which wrapped up a 15-0 three-inning, run-rule victory over Holmen in a Division 1 sectional championship game Wednesday night at Firefighters Memorial Park.
“It means everything,” Cardinals senior third baseman Ellie Rademacher said. “This program has become so much to me, and it really is like a family. So, I’m excited to be going back.”
Rademacher was 3-for-3 with two doubles and drove in three runs, junior catcher Chloe Knoernschild was on base four times and knocked in three runs, sophomore center fielder Isabel Royle and sophomore left fielder Carly Gross scored three runs apiece and freshman pitcher Tayler Baker permitted only one hit for top-seeded Sun Prairie (21-3).
“The end goal was in sight and I wanted to do it for the people I was playing with,” said Rademacher, who drove in the game’s first run in the first inning with a double into the left-field corner. “I didn’t want to be done here.”
The Cardinals, who had 13 hits and capitalized on five errors and six walks by third-seeded Holmen (20-8), won their 17th consecutive game.
Sun Prairie advanced to the Division 1 state tournament for the fourth consecutive time. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
“The biggest thing is we studied,” Sun Prairie coach Jamie Olson said. “We studied our opponents. The girls wanted to do whatever it took to get back to state. They’ve been working hard and it showed tonight.”
After a seeding meeting, quarterfinals are scheduled Monday at Bay Port High School in Green Bay, with semifinals later Monday at UW-Green Bay. The Division 1 championship game is Wednesday at UW-Green Bay.
Sun Prairie scored one run in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second. The Cardinals then erupted for 11 runs on nine hits and four Holmen errors in the third.
The Cardinals had a 4-3 record after defeating Waunakee and falling to Oak Creek in a May 8 tournament in Sun Prairie. They haven’t lost since.
“I think a lot of it was team chemistry,” said Rademacher, who was in the Sun Prairie baseball program prior to switching to softball as a sophomore. “This is a real young team. I think a lot of it was getting to know each other and getting to know how we play. I think it was just becoming a team. And we have.”
Sun Prairie, which shared the Big Eight Conference title with Verona, advanced to Wednesday’s game with a 3-2, eight-inning victory over Verona in the sectional semifinal Monday.
“Beating Verona, I’m not going to lie, that should have been the state game,” Olson said. “Both teams fought to the end. The girls exhausted every ounce of energy that they could playing that game Monday. So, going into this game, the girls were a little more relaxed than I was anticipating. But they knew they wanted to get it done.”
Sun Prairie, which will make its seventh state appearance, advanced to state from 2017-19 — winning the state title in 2018 and finishing second in 2019.
“The Big Eight is a tough conference,” Olson said. “We go out to win. Every game that we play is a stepping stone to where we want to be.”
Holmen, which has made two state appearances, most recently reached state in 1999 when the Vikings won the state title.
“Sun Prairie is a great team,” Holmen coach Ryan Miller said. “You have to give credit where credit is due. ... As for us, we came out flat. We didn’t play to our potential. We had some defensive errors that were costly that extended innings. Things snowballed and we didn’t stop it quickly enough and the game ended early.”
Holmen, which finished second behind Mississippi Valley Conference champion Tomah, advanced behind junior pitcher Jayda Staige in a 3-0 victory over DeForest in the sectional semifinal.
On Wednesday, Vikings junior Ellie Kline’s single in the third inning was the only hit off Baker.
“We played really well leading up to today,” Miller said. “We’ve been solid through the playoffs, in the first three games we had.
“I knew if we played our game, we would have a shot and a chance at a good outcome. But we didn’t play our game today. We had too many errors and we didn’t string together good at-bats. Again, Sun Prairie is a good team. You have to give credit where credit is due. They came out and thumped us.”
Beaver Dam 3, Oshkosh West 1
In the Division 1 Hartford sectional final, Gabby Fakes made the difference as the Golden Beavers (18-3) earned their first state trip since 2007 with a victory over the Spartans (23-6). Fakes scored unearned runs in the first and third innings, with Ginny Bryant hitting an RBI single in the first and Fakes scoring on an error in the third. Haley Allen hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh, and Fakes struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to lock up the victory.
Burlington 6, Oregon 0
In the Division 1 Oregon sectional final, Morgan Klein pitched a no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one, to carry the Demons (21-4) past the Panthers (16-11). Kenna Kornely doubled and singled for Burlington, and Klein and Kendra Baumeister each went 3-for-4. Oregon’s Amelia Spilde pitched seven innings, striking out seven.
Jefferson 6, Mount Horeb 2
In a Division 2 sectional final at Walworth Big Foot, Eden Dempsey hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to lock up a victory for the undefeated and top-ranked Eagles (26-0) against the Vikings (17-7). For Mount Horeb, Taylor Mueller homered and Marissa Rumler doubled.
Aidyn Messmann doubled twice for Jefferson. Claire Beck pitched a five-hitter.
Dodgeville 1, Poynette 0
In a Division 3 sectional final at Prairie du Chien, Lucy Heimerl hit a bases-loaded ground ball with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending home Paige Miess with the game’s only run, as the fifth-ranked Dodgers (26-3) outlasted the fourth-ranked Pumas (20-5).
Poynette stranded runners on first and second in the top of the third inning after a double by Brooke Steinhorst. But Dodgeville pitcher Annika Lord retired 19 of the last 20 batters she faced.