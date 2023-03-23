Next-level softball players have have been found throughout the Madison area year in and year out.

Some of the biggest names this spring have already selected where they'll play at the collegiate level and more exciting prospects throughout Dane County are on standby.

Here are 10 players to know.

Andrea Jaskowiak

School: Madison Memorial

Grade: Senior

Position: Pitcher

Things to know: Jaskowiak played a pivotal role in the Spartans’ resurgence last spring, helping Madison Memorial to a second consecutive winning season for the first time since 2008-09. The hard-throwing righty, who is committed to play at Iowa, fueled a 14-8 record, the program’s most wins since 2009. The Spartans were 12-6 in Big Eight Conference play and tied for third place thanks to Jaskowiak, who garnered first-team all-league honors. She is set to become Memorial’s all-time leader in strikeouts.

Quotable: “Andrea is a spark plug. Our team feeds off of her energy, and when she's on point and leading from a place of confidence, we become very hard to beat,” coach Kourtney Peters said of the Spartans' two-time captain. “We are hopeful that this senior season is a strong reflection of the work she’s put in during her time in our program and we look forward to seeing where her skills and leadership help take us.”

Brynne Bieri

School: McFarland

Grade: Senior

Position: Pitcher

Things to know: Commanding both at the plate and in the circle, Bieri was one of the Spartans' leaders last season, a role that won’t change this spring. The pitcher/infielder was McFarland’s go-to starter last season with 191 strikeouts and a 2.61 ERA in 129 innings. Bieri batted .402 with seven doubles and four home runs among her 33 hits. She had 30 RBIs and stole 10 bases.

Quotable: “Brynne is an all-encompassing leader for our McFarland softball team and program,” coach Lea Lackey said. “Her humble, hard-working leadership shows in the way that every athlete works hard during every practice. She works to improve her skills while bringing this team together and helping teammates to rise up.”

Dani Lucey

School: Monona Grove

Grade: Senior

Position: Third base/shortstop/catcher

Things to know: The Silver Eagles reached their first WIAA Division 1 sectional last season and Lucey played a major role. The University of Wisconsin commit helped anchor the left side of the infield at third base and shortstop alongside sophomore Cathryn Zegaldo while earning second-team All-Badger East Conference and honorable mention all-district honors. She hit .469 with three doubles, three triples and a pair of home runs while driving in 19 runs. Lucey scored 27 runs, stole seven bases and had a 1.251 OPS with striking out only five times.

Quotable: “Dani Lucey is an amazing athlete who can play every position on the field,” coach Chris Uschan said. “She will be our rock at third base and continue to lead by example at the plate. She’s just a fun kid to watch in action and it’s no wonder why coach Yvette Healy has recruited her.”

Lauryn Etienne

School: Oregon

Grade: Junior

Position: Pitcher/second base

Things to know: Etienne played a key role in the Panthers becoming one of the most formidable teams in the Badger West Conference last season. Oregon finished last year 12-3 in conference play, the program's most conference wins since at least 2008 according to WisSports.net, and a 16-7 overall mark. Etienne split time between pitcher and second base, earning second-team all-league honors in the process.

Tayler Baker

School: Sun Prairie East

Grade: Junior

Position: Pitcher

Things to know: Baker turned in another stellar campaign last season helping lead the Cardinals to a WIAA Division 1 state runner-up finish. The South Dakota State commit suffered only one loss — to Kaukauna in the state championship game. She had a 1.95 ERA and seven shutouts with 144 strikeouts in 83⅔ innings. She finished the year with 34 hits, including seven doubles, two triples and a team-high three home runs. Baker drove in 25 and scored 22, and headed into state with a 1.224 OPS, second-best on the team, to go along with a .993 fielding percentage.

Quotable: “Tayler is a focal point of our team both offensively and defensively,” coach Jamie Olson said. “As a pitcher she’s only lost four games in two years and offensively she’s in the heart of our order.”

Grace Kramschuster

School: Sun Prairie East

Grade: Junior

Position: Third base/shortstop/first base

Things to know: Kramschuster helped power Sun Prairie back to state and, following the district’s split into two schools, her all-around play will be even more key this season. The Tennessee-Chattanooga commit racked up 40 hits, including seven doubles, a team-high six triples and a home run. She had 24 RBIs and scored 34 runs, finishing with a .488 batting average. In the field she accounted for 20 putouts and 20 assists and had just five errors.

Quotable: “Grace came on as a sophomore last year and we’ll need her experience at shortstop to be the voice of our defense,” Olson said. “Offensively she can do it all, hitting for contact and power … and we’re looking for her to take the next step forward this year.”

Isabel Royle

School: Sun Prairie West

Grade: Senior

Position: Pitcher/center field

Things to know: Moving over as part of the district’s addition of a second high school, Royle’s already large role will expand on the Wolves' inaugural team. She was a second-team all-conference outfielder and honorable mention WFSCA All-State pick. As a secondary pitching arm last season, the Saint Louis University commit takes over as the Wolves’ de facto starter after compiling a 2.48 ERA in 58 innings. Royle (8-1) allowed just 16 earned runs on 43 hits and nine walks with 63 strikeouts in 2022. She also had a team-high 28 RBIs with four doubles, five triples and a home run while batting .293.

Quotable: “Isabel is a person that maintains high standards of herself, and she leads by example each day,” coach Ellyn Presto said of the Wolves' starting pitcher. “We are extremely lucky to have her leading our team from this position and we are excited to see her excel at something she has worked hard for since she was little.”

Sophia Royle

School: Sun Prairie West

Grade: Senior

Position: First base

Things to know: A first-team All-Big Eight Conference and All-State selection, Royle enters her final season as one of the area’s top infielders. Royle was incredibly reliable for Sun Prairie last season at first base, committing just one error with 114 putouts and six assists for a .992 fielding percentage. Her skills translated to the plate as well, producing a team-high 42 hits, including four doubles, two triples and a homer. Royle was among four players to score at least 30 runs for the Cardinals last season and had 25 RBIs. Entering last year’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament, Royle led Sun Prairie with a .482 batting average, .526 on-base percentage and a .614 slugging percentage.

Quotable: “Sophia is one of the best, if not the best, first basemen in our conference and state,” Presto said. “She has a smooth confidence about her that comes from her high-level knowledge of the game. Sophia is super humble, which makes it 10 times better to see her have the success she has had on the softball field over the last couple seasons.”

Addie Blomberg

School: Verona

Grade: Senior

Position: Infield

Things to know: Blomberg helped the Wildcats prowl their way to a runner-up finish in the Big Eight Conference. The first-team all-league and honorable mention all-district selection helped anchor Verona’s infield and was a solid bat in the lineup. The South Dakota State commit was among five players with 20 or more hits for the Wildcats, finishing the year with 22, including three doubles and a home run. Blomberg also drew seven walks, batted in nine runs and struck out three times, second-fewest for Verona batters with at least 20 at-bats behind only twin sister Hilary Blomberg. She had a .373 batting average and a .938 OPS.

Hilary Blomberg

School: Verona

Grade: Senior

Position: Pitcher/infield

Things to know: Blomberg earned Big Eight Conference Player of the Year and first-team WFSCA All-State honors last season as the Wildcats' top all-around player. The UW commit went 11-5 with a 1.77 ERA over 87 innings. She allowed 22 earned runs on 83 hits and nine walks with 143 strikeouts. She also led the Wildcats with a team-high 42 hits and just one strikeout. She hit .600, with a 1.742 OPS and a 1.100 slugging percentage.

Photos: Sun Prairie defeats Milton in state softball quarterfinal