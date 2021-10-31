Zach Nichols scores twice to help McFarland beat Evansville for boys' soccer sectional title

"He hit a beautiful shot to the near post. He's a special player and a special individual," Ogorzalek said. "He's just one of the smartest, skilled, talented and hardworking players we've ever seen. His abilities on the field are unparalleled, and his leadership and everything he brings to the team in the locker room, during training and on bus rides is just as good. Character-wise, there's nobody better. He's a coach's dream."

Evansville nearly pulled even in the 13th minute when Spencer Espinosa curled an 18-yard free kick toward goal before Schutt, the McFarland goalie, sprung to his left to deflect it out for a corner kick. Schutt and the Spartans defense held firm until Nichols used his physicality to create another goal.

He shielded off an Evansville defender, received a pass, turned and found Mason Brown in front of the goal. The junior received Nichols’ pass and scored to stretch the lead to 2-0 at 30:57.

"Mason was playing defense to start the game because we just kind of wanted to lock down the defense," Ogorzalek said. "But then we moved Mason to offense. We were hoping to force their defense to be more honest on Zach, so they couldn't have three or four guys defending Zach. And Mason brings so much to the offense."